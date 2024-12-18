Watt (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The veteran edge rusher from Wisconsin didn't participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, so Wednesday's estimated limited session suggests he's trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's divisional matchup in Baltimore. Watt would be a significant loss to the Steelers' defense if he cannot suit up in Week 16, having recorded 54 total tackles, including 11.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles over 14 appearances this season. His practice participation Thursday will ultimately offer the best insight into whether he can play through his ankle issue Saturday.