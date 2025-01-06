Johnson caught two of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans in Week 18.

Johnson made his debut for the Texans after he was claimed off waivers prior to Week 17. He played 22 snaps and is expected to join the group for next Saturday's home playoff game against the Chargers. Given season-ending injuries to Stefon Diggs (knee) and Tank Dell (knee), a playoff-experienced Johnson could be a factor. He's appeared in three postseason games while with the Steelers which may be useful as John Metchie was removed from Sunday's game and is under the NFL's concussion protocol.