Hooker (knee) was spotted participating during Titans' minicamp Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The 25-year-old safety appeared in Tennessee's first 13 games before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in 2023, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. Hooker logged 85 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, while also defending seven passes, including one interception, in his 13 appearances last season. Now that Hooker has returned to form, he's expected to start alongside Elijah Molden as a part of the Titans' top safety duo.