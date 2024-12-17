Jones rushed 18 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of three targets for 20 yards in the Vikings' 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday night.

Jones fell short of his third 100-yard effort of 2024 and reaching the 1,000-yard mark on the season, but the veteran back still turned in a solid performance that included his fifth rushing touchdown of the campaign on a one-yard run late in the third quarter. The 30-year-old also extended his streak of games with multiple receptions to four, and rushing yardage total was his second highest since Week 10. Jones appears to be refreshed down the stretch run as Minnesota continues to push for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and he'll look to capitalize on a favorable matchup against the Seahawks' run defense in a Week 16 road clash.