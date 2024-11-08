Schmaltz posted an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Schmaltz had recently spent time on the second line, but he was reunited with Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton for this contest. This was a return to Utah's original top line, which led them to a productive start to the season. Schmaltz has five helpers over the last six games, and he's up to 12 assists and 29 shots on net without a goal over 14 outings this season. He's still a key part of the offense, and he'll break through eventually.