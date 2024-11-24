Schmaltz logged two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Schmaltz nearly had his first goal of the season Saturday, but it was overturned on a review for goaltender interference. He has three helpers over his last three games, but the 28-year-old has faltered a bit from a consistency standpoint in November. He's now at 15 helpers, 41 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 20 outings overall. Schmaltz is the only forward in the league to have at least 40 shots on goal and no goals yet -- the other two players who have hit that level of futility are defensemen Jacob Trouba and Brent Burns.