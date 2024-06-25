DeMelo inked a four-year, $19.6 million contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday.

DeMelo was able to get a new deal signed ahead of the start of free agency Monday, tying himself to the Jets for another four seasons. Last year, the veteran blueliner played in all 82 regular-season contests while putting up three goals, 28 assists and 83 shots. While DeMelo is never going to be a Norris Trophy candidate, he should be able to replicate that production next season, making him a decent mid-range fantasy target.