Savoie was acquired by the Oilers from the Sabres on Friday in exchange for Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Savoie had 19 goals and 47 points across 23 regular-season contests with WHL Moose Jaw in 2023-24 and then provided another 10 goals and 24 points across 19 playoff outings. He also got his first taste of NHL action Nov. 10 with Buffalo, though he logged just 3:55 of ice time in that appearance and didn't record a shot or point. The 20-year-old was selected by the Sabres with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. While he has plenty of potential, Savoie shouldn't be counted on to make an impact with Edmonton in 2024-25.