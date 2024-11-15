Wedgewood stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Wedgewood dropped to 1-2-1 on the year, but this was arguably his best outing. He was able to keep the game close, though the trio of Darnell Nurse, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for three goals and seven points. Wedgewood has allowed 15 goals on 103 shots for an .854 save percentage through four appearances. Look for Juuse Saros to get the starting nod in Calgary on Friday to complete this back-to-back set in Alberta.