Mike Trout Knee 07-24-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 25

Anthony Rendon Hamstring 07-07-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 8

Robert Stephenson Elbow 05-31-2025 Out for the season

Jose Cisnero Shoulder 07-07-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 8

Adam Cimber Shoulder 07-29-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 30

Luis Rengifo Wrist 07-03-2024 Probable for Jul 4

Jose Quijada Elbow 07-18-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 19

Andrew Wantz Elbow 07-18-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 19