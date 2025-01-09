As a result of wildfires blazing across California, the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets scheduled for Thursday at Crypto.com Arena will be rescheduled for a later date. The NBA announced the postponement on Thursday but has not yet announced the new date.

The league's official statement included a note of support for people in the area:

The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time. We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires.

Tickets for Thursday's game will be honored on the new date, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Lakers coach JJ Redick, who lives in the Pacific Palisades, said Tuesday that his family had been forced to evacuate. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Redick lost his home.

The Lakers' next scheduled home game is Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. That night, the Los Angeles Clippers are scheduled to play at Intuit Dome against the Hornets. The Clippers had a road game against the Denver Nuggets, but star forward Kawhi Leonard missed it -- he had stepped away from the team because family members had been forced to evacuate.

On Wednesday, the NHL postponed that night's game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames.

Approximately 179,000 people are under evacuation orders across the Los Angeles area, per CBS News.