3rd Quarter Report

The Timberwolves have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a 96-89 lead against the Wizards.

If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 6-32 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Minnesota 20-18, Washington 6-31

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

The Timberwolves will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Timberwolves might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

The Timberwolves are probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering the Grizzlies just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of Memphis by a score of 127-125. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Minnesota has suffered against Memphis since April 26, 2022.

Despite their defeat, the Timberwolves saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Donte DiVincenzo, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, DiVincenzo also posted a 64.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Jaden McDaniels was another key player, going 9 for 12 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Even though they lost, the Timberwolves were working as a unit and finished the game with 37 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Thunder, falling 136-95. Washington was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 67-43.

Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 20-18. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 6-31.

The Timberwolves were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wizards in their previous meeting back in April of 2024, winning 130-121. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 13.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.