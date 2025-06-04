This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

THE EDMONTON OILERS AND THE FLORIDA PANTHERS

Will Lord Stanley's Cup finally return to Canada, or will we see just the third title repeat of the 21st century? Those are two of many storylines as the Oilers face the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year, with the series opening tonight in Edmonton.

This is the fifth repeat Stanley Cup Final matchup in the expansion era (since 1967), and after Connor McDavid's up-and-down 2024 Final ended quietly, he gets another chance to cement his legacy as an all-time great, Chris Bengel writes.

Bengel: "McDavid has logged seven NHL All-Star Game appearances, won the Hart Trophy as league MVP on three occasions, led the league in points five times, and even won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP last season. Realistically, the only accomplishment that McDavid has failed to complete is winning a Stanley Cup. ... While there's plenty of talented players around the league, McDavid has assumed the title of the face of the NHL."

One might not expect a hockey dynasty to come out of South Florida, but that's exactly what the Panthers have built. Austin Nivison says the Panthers' winning is a major win for the NHL, too.

Nivison: "Florida has hit on its high draft picks, found some diamonds in the rough and been aggressive when elite talent hits the trade market. ... The Panthers have built a fun team with legitimate star power, and the community continues to embrace the franchise and the sport. That should give the league some hope that it can expand its reach into less traditional hockey markets well into the future."

So, who wins? Chris and Austin made their picks, and they're in agreement.

TOM THIBODEAU

Tom Thibodeau's reward for leading the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000 was a pink slip. New York fired its head coach three days after losing to the Pacers.

There are many ways the Knicks could go, with both their roster and their coach. Sam wrote on a potential Towns-for-Kevin Durant trade, and with the Suns' asking price supposedly coming down, maybe that's the big move.

Regardless of what happens with the roster, it needs a coach. Sam has six names to watch in the Knicks' coaching search, including ...

Quinn: "Jeff Van Gundy -- Can I interest you in a feel-good story? Van Gundy is the last Knicks head coach to achieve more success in the role than Thibodeau did. He resigned in 2001, a decision he's long regretted. ... Van Gundy was out of coaching for 17 years, but his return to the bench for the Clippers last season was an unmitigated success. He served as the defensive coordinator for the NBA's third-ranked defense, and he did so using a variety of creative schemes and flexible lineups."

There are the obvious college connections, too. After pondering the Lakers' opening last offseason, could Dan Hurley leave UConn? David Cobb says maybe. What about Jay Wright, who coached the "Nova Knicks" when they were, in fact, at Villanova?

🏀 Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals: Six big questions



We're one day away from the Thunder hosting the Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a series featuring the postseason's best defense against the postseason's top shooting team.

James has six big questions that will determine the series, including that very matchup.

Herbert: "How can the Pacers pick at OKC? -- The Thunder offer the Pacers no small, overmatched guards or clumsy, slow-footed bigs to pick on. ... Indiana won't be able to run set plays that put two weak defenders in the same action because there will never be two weak defenders on the floor. What Indiana has to do instead is consistently exploit smaller advantages. Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren are excellent defenders, but when they're on the floor together, the Pacers need to test the Thunder's willingness to A) switch them onto Tyrese Haliburton and B) get into rotation."

⚾ MLB's 2025 All-Fun Team



Sure, sports can put you through the wringer. That's fandom.

But at the end of the day, sports are fun. It's fun to watch awesome athletes be awesome. It's fun to watch a game with no rooting interest.

And if that fits you as a baseball fan with the dog days ahead, allow me to share with you Matt Snyder's 2025 All-Fun Team, where I was overjoyed to see James Wood's name pop up in left field. (Hey, let this Nationals fan dream of better days ahead!) Next to him, in center field, is a player whose team just beat Wood's Nationals.

Snyder: "Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs -- He was already fun last year and that's before he was a threat with the bat. He got a little hot down the stretch last season to a point where 1) we knew he had to play every day, due to his value on defense and on the bases, and 2) there was hope for a decent offensive season. Instead, he's become an utter force at the plate. He's on pace for a 40-40 season at age 23 while sitting toward the top of the RBI leaderboard and still having the ability to bunt for a hit. All this from a guy who skates around the outfield like prime Andruw Jones. Are you kidding me?"

This hypothetical roster would indeed be very fun to watch ... and was very fun to read about.

