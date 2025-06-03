Less than three days after the New York Knicks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Indiana Pacers in six games, the franchise decided to part ways with coach Tom Thibodeau, the team announced on Tuesday. Thibodeau was hired in 2020 to take over a franchise that hadn't been to the postseason in the seven previous seasons and helped New York reach the conference finals for the first time since 2000.

Despite the Knicks having their best postseason run this century, the franchise still fired Thibodeau. New York will embark on a coaching search for the first time in five years.

The Knicks eliminated the Detroit Pistons and the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics during their playoff run to reach the conference finals. The Knicks led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter during Game 1 against Indiana before the Pacers mounted a stunning comeback to win 138-135 in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead.

That collapse marked the beginning of the end of the Knicks' magical postseason run. Shortly after Thibodeau's firing, Knicks players and the NBA world reacted, including current guard Josh Hart.

Thibodeau compiled a 226-174 record in the regular season and went 24-23 during the playoffs during his five-year stint with the Knicks.

Ben Stiller, a prominent Knicks superfan, weighed in on the decision. He called himself a fan of Thibodeau.

Knicks team president Leon Rose offered a statement on the decision to fire Thibodeau: "Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans. This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we've decided to move in another direction."

Comedian Sam Morril, another well known Knicks fan, expressed his appreciation for Thibodeau.