Who's Playing
Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks
Current Records: Milwaukee 20-16, New York 25-14
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: FanDuel SN - Wisconsin
What to Know
The New York Knicks' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks are headed into the game having just suffered their biggest loss since May 12, 2024 on Friday. Their bruising 126-101 defeat to the Thunder might stick with them for a while. New York has struggled against Oklahoma City recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
Even though they lost, the Knicks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.4 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last ten contests they've averaged 13.1.
Meanwhile, the Bucks waltzed into their matchup on Friday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Orlando , sneaking past 109-106. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Milwaukee has posted since November 26, 2024.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 41 points and 14 rebounds. He has been hot , having posted 11 or more rebounds the last eight times he's played. Another player making a difference was Damian Lillard, who earned 29 points plus seven assists and three steals.
New York's loss dropped their record down to 25-14. As for Milwaukee, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 20-16.
The Knicks took their win against the Bucks when the teams last played back in November of 2024 by a conclusive 116-94. In that match, the Knicks amassed a halftime lead of 66-47, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.
Odds
New York is a 4-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 227.5 points.
Series History
Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.
- Nov 08, 2024 - New York 116 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Apr 07, 2024 - New York 122 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Dec 25, 2023 - New York 129 vs. Milwaukee 122
- Dec 23, 2023 - Milwaukee 130 vs. New York 111
- Dec 05, 2023 - Milwaukee 146 vs. New York 122
- Nov 03, 2023 - Milwaukee 110 vs. New York 105
- Jan 09, 2023 - Milwaukee 111 vs. New York 107
- Nov 30, 2022 - Milwaukee 109 vs. New York 103
- Oct 28, 2022 - Milwaukee 119 vs. New York 108
- Jan 28, 2022 - Milwaukee 123 vs. New York 108