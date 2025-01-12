Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Milwaukee 20-16, New York 25-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Wisconsin

FanDuel SN - Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The New York Knicks' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Things are looking good for the Knicks who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming match.

The Knicks are headed into the game having just suffered their biggest loss since May 12, 2024 on Friday. Their bruising 126-101 defeat to the Thunder might stick with them for a while. New York has struggled against Oklahoma City recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, the Knicks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.4 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last ten contests they've averaged 13.1.

Meanwhile, the Bucks waltzed into their matchup on Friday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Orlando , sneaking past 109-106. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Milwaukee has posted since November 26, 2024.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 41 points and 14 rebounds. He has been hot , having posted 11 or more rebounds the last eight times he's played. Another player making a difference was Damian Lillard, who earned 29 points plus seven assists and three steals.

New York's loss dropped their record down to 25-14. As for Milwaukee, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 20-16.

The Knicks took their win against the Bucks when the teams last played back in November of 2024 by a conclusive 116-94. In that match, the Knicks amassed a halftime lead of 66-47, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Odds

New York is a 4-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.