Who's Playing
Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder
Current Records: Dallas 23-21, Oklahoma City 36-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $13.86
What to Know
The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The timing is sure in the Thunder's favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home while the Mavericks have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.
On Wednesday, the Thunder beat the Jazz 123-114.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was his usual excellent self, scoring 54 points in addition to eight rebounds and five assists. His evening made it 12 games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Even though they won, the Thunder struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Jazz posted 25.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 115-114 to the Timberwolves.
Kyrie Irving put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 36 points and nine assists. That's the most assists he has posted since back in November of 2024.
Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won 21 of their last 23 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 36-7 record this season. As for Dallas, their defeat dropped their record down to 23-21.
The Thunder came up short against the Mavericks in their previous meeting on Friday, falling 106-98. Will the Thunder have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Oklahoma City is a big 13-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunder, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 10.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 221 points.
Series History
Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.
- Jan 17, 2025 - Dallas 106 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 10, 2024 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 17, 2024 - Dallas 121 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- May 18, 2024 - Dallas 117 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- May 15, 2024 - Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- May 13, 2024 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Dallas 96
- May 11, 2024 - Dallas 105 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- May 09, 2024 - Dallas 119 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- May 07, 2024 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 95
- Apr 14, 2024 - Oklahoma City 135 vs. Dallas 86