Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Dallas 23-21, Oklahoma City 36-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The timing is sure in the Thunder's favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home while the Mavericks have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

On Wednesday, the Thunder beat the Jazz 123-114.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was his usual excellent self, scoring 54 points in addition to eight rebounds and five assists. His evening made it 12 games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Even though they won, the Thunder struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Jazz posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 115-114 to the Timberwolves.

Kyrie Irving put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 36 points and nine assists. That's the most assists he has posted since back in November of 2024.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won 21 of their last 23 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 36-7 record this season. As for Dallas, their defeat dropped their record down to 23-21.

The Thunder came up short against the Mavericks in their previous meeting on Friday, falling 106-98. Will the Thunder have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 13-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunder, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.