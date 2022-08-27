Drive Chart
|
|
|WAS
|BAL
Preview not available
Preview not available
+4 YD
1ST & 10 WAS 8
1:09
R.Bonnafon right tackle to WAS 12 for 4 yards (K.Welch).
BAL
3 Pass
7 Rush
28 YDS
3:22 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 BAL 48
1:15
C.Dicker punts 44 yards to WAS 08 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by D.Milne.
-4 YD
3RD & 2 WAS 48
1:20
N.McCrary left end to BAL 48 for -4 yards (J.Reaves).
No Gain
2ND & 2 WAS 48
2:00
T.Badie up the middle to WAS 48 for no gain (M.Eifler).
+8 YD
1ST & 10 BAL 44
2:26
A.Brown pass short right to S.Bridges to WAS 48 for 8 yards (C.Holmes).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 BAL 31
3:02
A.Brown pass short middle to D.Robinson to BAL 44 for 13 yards (C.Holmes).
+10 YD
2ND & 9 BAL 21
3:41
A.Brown pass short right to M.Polk to BAL 31 for 10 yards (C.Holmes).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 BAL 20
4:27
N.McCrary left end to BAL 21 for 1 yard (J.Reaves).
Kickoff
Kickoff
4:31
J.Slye kicks 67 yards from WAS 35 to BAL -2. T.Badie to BAL 20 for 22 yards (K.Hudson).
WAS
2 Pass
63 Rush
39 YDS
5:22 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 BAL 6
4:33
J.Slye 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
Field Goal 4:33
J.Slye 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
11
plays
39
yds
5:22
pos
6
7
3
7
Touchdown 14:22
A.Brown pass deep left to D.Robinson for 67 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
71
yds
0:47
pos
3
6
Field Goal 4:34
J.Slye 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
6
plays
32
yds
2:27
pos
3
0
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:23
|9:28
|1st Downs
|11
|3
|Rushing
|6
|0
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|0-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|162
|128
|Total Plays
|35
|17
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|1
|Rush Attempts
|16
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|0.1
|Net Yards Passing
|95
|127
|Comp. - Att.
|10-16
|8-10
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|12.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-27
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-52.0
|4-46.5
|Return Yards
|33
|20
|Punts - Returns
|2-18
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|95
|PASS YDS
|127
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|1
|
|
|162
|TOTAL YDS
|128
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Howell 14 QB
5
FPTS
|S. Howell
|10/16
|116
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Patterson 32 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Patterson
|6
|34
|0
|14
|4
|
R. Bonnafon 38 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Bonnafon
|6
|17
|0
|5
|1
|
S. Howell 14 QB
5
FPTS
|S. Howell
|3
|15
|0
|10
|5
|
M. Michel 19 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Michel
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Brown 2 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Brown
|5
|2
|42
|0
|26
|6
|
D. Milne 15 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Milne
|4
|4
|37
|0
|21
|7
|
A. Erickson 86 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
J. Patterson 32 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Patterson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|4
|
M. Michel 19 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Michel
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
A. Rogers 88 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Rogers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
R. Bonnafon 38 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Bonnafon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes 34 CB
|C. Holmes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 36 DB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Eifler 46 LB
|M. Eifler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 45 LB
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hudson 47 LB
|K. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hamilton 79 DT
|J. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 92 DT
|D. Wise
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
6
FPTS
|J. Slye
|2/3
|44
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|2
|52.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Cole 37 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Cole
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 86 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
D. Milne 15 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 12 QB
10
FPTS
|A. Brown
|6/6
|102
|1
|0
|10
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|2/4
|25
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Badie 30 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Badie
|3
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
M. Davis 28 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|
N. McCrary 47 RB
0
FPTS
|N. McCrary
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
16
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|3
|2
|80
|1
|67
|16
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
M. Polk 18 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Polk
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
B. Victor 81 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Victor
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
S. Bridges 85 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Bridges
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
B. Mason 38 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Mason
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Badie 30 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Badie
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Jefferson 23 SS
|T. Jefferson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Welch 57 LB
|K. Welch
|5-3
|2.5
|0
|0
|
J. Ross 46 LB
|J. Ross
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nichols 91 DT
|R. Nichols
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Washington 29 SAF
|A. Washington
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Means 60 LB
|S. Means
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Seymour 25 CB
|K. Seymour
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 16 P
1
FPTS
|C. Dicker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Dicker 16 P
|C. Dicker
|4
|46.5
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 30 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Badie
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
16
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 8(1:09 - 2nd) R.Bonnafon right tackle to WAS 12 for 4 yards (K.Welch).
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAL 48(1:15 - 2nd) C.Dicker punts 44 yards to WAS 08 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by D.Milne.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 48(1:20 - 2nd) N.McCrary left end to BAL 48 for -4 yards (J.Reaves).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BAL 48(2:00 - 2nd) T.Badie up the middle to WAS 48 for no gain (M.Eifler).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(2:26 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short right to S.Bridges to WAS 48 for 8 yards (C.Holmes).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 31(3:02 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short middle to D.Robinson to BAL 44 for 13 yards (C.Holmes).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 21(3:41 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short right to M.Polk to BAL 31 for 10 yards (C.Holmes).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20(4:27 - 2nd) N.McCrary left end to BAL 21 for 1 yard (J.Reaves).
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 67 yards from WAS 35 to BAL -2. T.Badie to BAL 20 for 22 yards (K.Hudson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WAS 6(4:33 - 2nd) J.Slye 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 6(4:38 - 2nd) S.Howell pass incomplete short right to M.Michel.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 6(4:41 - 2nd) S.Howell pass incomplete short middle to M.Michel (K.Seymour).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 4(5:26 - 2nd) S.Howell left end to BAL 6 for -2 yards (T.Jefferson).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 8(6:00 - 2nd) J.Patterson left guard to BAL 4 for 4 yards (J.Ross).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 17(6:44 - 2nd) S.Howell pass short left to J.Patterson pushed ob at BAL 8 for 9 yards (T.Jefferson) [A.Crawford].
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 24(7:25 - 2nd) S.Howell left tackle to BAL 17 for 7 yards (A.Washington; R.Nichols).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 31(8:03 - 2nd) S.Howell pass short right to M.Michel to BAL 24 for 7 yards (B.Stephens).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 32(8:42 - 2nd) M.Michel left end to BAL 31 for 1 yard (T.Jefferson). End around
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 41(9:18 - 2nd) J.Patterson left end to BAL 32 for 9 yards (R.Nichols).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45(9:53 - 2nd) J.Patterson left tackle to BAL 41 for 4 yards (R.Nichols).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAL 6(10:01 - 2nd) C.Dicker punts 39 yards to BAL 45 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by A.Erickson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BAL 6(10:39 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short right to T.Badie to BAL 6 for no gain (D.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 6(11:20 - 2nd) T.Badie left guard to BAL 6 for no gain (J.Reaves).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 2(11:57 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short right to B.Mason to BAL 6 for 4 yards (K.Hudson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - WAS 34(12:08 - 2nd) T.Way punts 62 yards to BAL 4 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-J.Reaves. PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Offensive Holding - 2 yards - enforced at BAL 4.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WAS 34(12:15 - 2nd) S.Howell pass incomplete short right to R.Bonnafon.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 44(12:58 - 2nd) S.Howell sacked at WAS 34 for -10 yards (K.Welch).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39(13:39 - 2nd) J.Patterson left tackle to WAS 44 for 5 yards (K.Seymour; T.Jefferson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:13 - 2nd) J.Patterson right guard to WAS 39 for 14 yards (K.Welch - T.Jefferson).
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 2nd) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+67 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 33(14:22 - 2nd) A.Brown pass deep left to D.Robinson for 67 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(15:00 - 2nd) 12-A. Brown at QB (Shotgun) T.Badie right guard to BAL 33 for 4 yards (J.Smith-Williams - J.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - WAS 32(0:05 - 1st) T.Way punts 42 yards to BAL 26 - Center-C.Cheeseman. D.Robinson to BAL 24 for -2 yards (M.Michel; P.Butler). PENALTY on WAS-M.Michel - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 24.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAS 43(0:46 - 1st) S.Howell sacked at WAS 32 for -11 yards (sack split by B.Washington and K.Welch).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 39(1:30 - 1st) S.Howell pass short left to D.Milne to WAS 43 for 4 yards (A.Washington).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(2:07 - 1st) R.Bonnafon left guard to WAS 39 for 3 yards (A.Washington; J.Ross).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 15(2:40 - 1st) S.Howell pass short middle to D.Milne to WAS 36 for 21 yards (T.Jefferson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - BAL 33(2:51 - 1st) C.Dicker punts 55 yards to WAS 12 - Center-N.Moore. D.Milne to WAS 15 for 3 yards (G.Stone).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BAL 33(2:57 - 1st) T.Huntley pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson (B.St-Juste).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 32(3:35 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to BAL 33 for 1 yard (J.Davis; D.Wise).
|+17 YD
1 & 20 - BAL 15(4:09 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short middle to J.Oliver to BAL 32 for 17 yards (J.Reaves).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 25(4:30 - 1st) M.Davis left guard to BAL 35 for 10 yards (C.Toohill). PENALTY on BAL-R.McKenzie - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 25 - No Play. Penalty on BAL-T.Linderbaum - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - WAS 26(4:34 - 1st) J.Slye 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WAS 26(4:39 - 1st) S.Howell pass incomplete deep right to D.Brown.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 24(5:18 - 1st) J.Patterson right guard to BAL 26 for -2 yards (J.Ross - G.Stone).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27(5:55 - 1st) S.Howell pass short right to D.Milne to BAL 24 for 3 yards (J.Ross) [J.Moon].
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(6:32 - 1st) S.Howell pass short right to A.Erickson to BAL 27 for 15 yards (B.Stephens).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27(6:59 - 1st) S.Howell pass short middle to D.Brown to WAS 43 for 16 yards (T.Jefferson). PENALTY on BAL-A.Crawford - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - BAL 40(7:11 - 1st) C.Dicker punts 48 yards to WAS 12 - Center-N.Moore. A.Erickson to WAS 27 for 15 yards (K.Welch).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BAL 40(7:15 - 1st) T.Huntley pass incomplete short middle to B.Victor (D.Johnson).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 41(7:56 - 1st) M.Davis right end to BAL 40 for -1 yards (J.Davis).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33(8:24 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short left to B.Victor to BAL 41 for 8 yards (D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 11 - WAS 25(8:29 - 1st) J.Slye 43 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WAS 25(8:32 - 1st) S.Howell pass incomplete short middle to D.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WAS 25(9:13 - 1st) S.Howell sacked at BAL 25 for 0 yards (K.Welch).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - WAS 20(9:37 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 20 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24(10:22 - 1st) R.Bonnafon right end pushed ob at BAL 20 for 4 yards (J.Ross).
|+26 YD
3 & 4 - WAS 50(10:57 - 1st) S.Howell pass deep right to D.Brown to BAL 24 for 26 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WAS 50(11:39 - 1st) R.Bonnafon right tackle to 50 for no gain (S.Means - K.Welch).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 44(12:19 - 1st) S.Howell pass short middle to A.Rogers to 50 for 6 yards (T.Jefferson).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - WAS 34(12:56 - 1st) S.Howell scrambles left guard to WAS 44 for 10 yards (K.Welch; T.Jefferson).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 33(13:39 - 1st) R.Bonnafon left end to WAS 34 for 1 yard (A.Washington; J.Madubuike).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 33(13:44 - 1st) S.Howell pass incomplete deep middle to D.Brown.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 28(14:27 - 1st) R.Bonnafon left guard to WAS 33 for 5 yards (K.Welch).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 19(14:53 - 1st) S.Howell pass short right to D.Milne pushed ob at WAS 28 for 9 yards (A.Washington).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 61 yards from BAL 35 to WAS 4. M.Cole to WAS 19 for 15 yards (J.Moon).
-
LAR
CIN
7
9
4th 9:29 NFLN
-
ARI
TEN
7
6
2nd 2:50
-
CHI
CLE
21
0
2nd 3:23
-
PHI
MIA
0
24
2nd 2:00
-
WAS
BAL
6
7
2nd 1:09
-
TB
IND
3
7
1st 0:16
-
MIN
DEN
0
036.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 9:00pm NFLN
-
NYG
NYJ
0
038 O/U
-4.5
Sun 1:00pm NFLN
-
DET
PIT
0
039 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:30pm CBS
-
GB
KC
10
17
Final NFLN
-
SF
HOU
0
17
Final AMZN
-
BUF
CAR
0
21
Final
-
LAC
NO
10
27
Final
-
SEA
DAL
26
27
Final NFLN
-
NE
LV
6
23
Final
-
JAC
ATL
12
28
Final NFLN