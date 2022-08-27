Drive Chart
WAS
BAL

+4 YD
1ST & 10 WAS 8
1:09
R.Bonnafon right tackle to WAS 12 for 4 yards (K.Welch).
BAL
3 Pass
7 Rush
28 YDS
3:22 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 BAL 48
1:15
C.Dicker punts 44 yards to WAS 08 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by D.Milne.
-4 YD
3RD & 2 WAS 48
1:20
N.McCrary left end to BAL 48 for -4 yards (J.Reaves).
No Gain
2ND & 2 WAS 48
2:00
T.Badie up the middle to WAS 48 for no gain (M.Eifler).
+8 YD
1ST & 10 BAL 44
2:26
A.Brown pass short right to S.Bridges to WAS 48 for 8 yards (C.Holmes).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 BAL 31
3:02
A.Brown pass short middle to D.Robinson to BAL 44 for 13 yards (C.Holmes).
+10 YD
2ND & 9 BAL 21
3:41
A.Brown pass short right to M.Polk to BAL 31 for 10 yards (C.Holmes).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 BAL 20
4:27
N.McCrary left end to BAL 21 for 1 yard (J.Reaves).
Kickoff
Kickoff
4:31
J.Slye kicks 67 yards from WAS 35 to BAL -2. T.Badie to BAL 20 for 22 yards (K.Hudson).
WAS
2 Pass
63 Rush
39 YDS
5:22 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 BAL 6
4:33
J.Slye 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 4:33
J.Slye 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
11
plays
39
yds
5:22
pos
6
7
Point After TD 14:13
C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 14:22
A.Brown pass deep left to D.Robinson for 67 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
71
yds
0:47
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 4:34
J.Slye 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
6
plays
32
yds
2:27
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 19:23 9:28
1st Downs 11 3
Rushing 6 0
Passing 4 3
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 3-8 0-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 162 128
Total Plays 35 17
Avg Gain 4.6 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 67 1
Rush Attempts 16 7
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 0.1
Net Yards Passing 95 127
Comp. - Att. 10-16 8-10
Yards Per Pass 5.0 12.7
Penalties - Yards 2-10 3-27
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-52.0 4-46.5
Return Yards 33 20
Punts - Returns 2-18 1--2
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 1-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 0-1 -0% 0-0 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-1 -0% 0-0 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Commanders 0-2 33--6
Ravens 2-0 07--7
M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD
 95 PASS YDS 127
67 RUSH YDS 1
162 TOTAL YDS 128
Washington
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
S. Howell  14 QB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 116 0 0 123.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.9% 267 0 1 69.1
S. Howell 10/16 116 0 0 5
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Patterson  32 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 1
J. Patterson 6 34 0 14 4
R. Bonnafon  38 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
R. Bonnafon 6 17 0 5 1
S. Howell  14 QB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 32 2
S. Howell 3 15 0 10 5
M. Michel  19 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Michel 1 1 0 1 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Brown  2 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 42 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 23 0
D. Brown 5 2 42 0 26 6
D. Milne  15 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 37 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 67 0
D. Milne 4 4 37 0 21 7
A. Erickson  86 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 100 0
A. Erickson 1 1 15 0 15 2
J. Patterson  32 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 2 0
J. Patterson 1 1 9 0 9 4
M. Michel  19 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 17 0
M. Michel 3 1 7 0 7 1
A. Rogers  88 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 27 0
A. Rogers 1 1 6 0 6 1
R. Bonnafon  38 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 19 0
R. Bonnafon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Reaves  39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
J. Reaves 4-0 0.0 0 0
C. Holmes  34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Holmes 3-0 0.0 0 0
D. Johnson  36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Davis  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Eifler  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Eifler 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Harris  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Harris 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Hudson  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hudson 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Smith-Williams  96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Smith-Williams 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Hamilton  79 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hamilton 0-1 0.0 0 0
D. Wise  92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Wise 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Slye  6 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/4
J. Slye 2/3 44 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Way  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 52.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 4
T. Way 2 52.0 1 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Cole  37 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
M. Cole 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Erickson 86 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
A. Erickson 1 15.0 15 0
D. Milne 15 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 21 0
D. Milne 1 3.0 3 0
Baltimore
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
A. Brown  12 QB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 102 1 0 297.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 208 2 1 101.5
A. Brown 6/6 102 1 0 10
T. Huntley  2 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 25 0 0 102.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90.6% 238 2 0 118.5
T. Huntley 2/4 25 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Badie  30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 53 0
T. Badie 3 4 0 4 1
M. Davis  28 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 1
M. Davis 2 0 0 1 0
N. McCrary  47 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
N. McCrary 2 -3 0 1 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Robinson  11 WR
16
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 80 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 80 1
D. Robinson 3 2 80 1 67 16
J. Oliver  84 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 17 0
J. Oliver 1 1 17 0 17 2
M. Polk  18 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 62 0
M. Polk 1 1 10 0 10 2
B. Victor  81 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 30 0
B. Victor 2 1 8 0 8 1
S. Bridges  85 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 70 1
S. Bridges 1 1 8 0 8 1
B. Mason  38 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 6 0
B. Mason 1 1 4 0 4 1
T. Badie  30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 14 1
T. Badie 1 1 0 0 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
T. Jefferson  23 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Jefferson 6-3 0.0 0 0
K. Welch  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Welch 5-3 2.5 0 0
J. Ross  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Ross 4-1 0.0 0 0
B. Stephens  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Stephens 3-0 0.0 0 0
R. Nichols  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
R. Nichols 2-1 0.0 0 0
A. Washington  29 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
A. Washington 2-3 0.0 0 0
S. Means  60 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
S. Means 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Seymour  25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Seymour 0-1 0.0 0 0
G. Stone  26 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
G. Stone 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Madubuike  92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Madubuike 0-1 0.0 0 0
B. Washington  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Washington 0-1 0.5 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker  16 P
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Dicker 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Dicker  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 46.5 2
C. Dicker 4 46.5 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Badie  30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
T. Badie 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Robinson 11 WR
16
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
D. Robinson 1 -2.0 -2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAS 19 6:36 12 56 FG Miss
6:59 WAS 27 2:29 6 47 FG
2:40 WAS 15 2:40 4 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 WAS 25 2:16 4 9 Punt
9:53 BLT 45 5:22 11 39 FG
1:09 WAS 08 0:00 1 4
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:24 BLT 33 1:25 3 7 Punt
4:30 BLT 25 1:50 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BLT 29 0:47 2 71 TD
11:57 BLT 2 2:04 3 4 Punt
4:31 BLT 20 3:22 6 28 Punt

BAL
Ravens
 - Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 8
(1:09 - 2nd) R.Bonnafon right tackle to WAS 12 for 4 yards (K.Welch).
Punt
4 & 6 - BAL 48
(1:15 - 2nd) C.Dicker punts 44 yards to WAS 08 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by D.Milne.
-4 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 48
(1:20 - 2nd) N.McCrary left end to BAL 48 for -4 yards (J.Reaves).
No Gain
2 & 2 - BAL 48
(2:00 - 2nd) T.Badie up the middle to WAS 48 for no gain (M.Eifler).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44
(2:26 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short right to S.Bridges to WAS 48 for 8 yards (C.Holmes).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 31
(3:02 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short middle to D.Robinson to BAL 44 for 13 yards (C.Holmes).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 21
(3:41 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short right to M.Polk to BAL 31 for 10 yards (C.Holmes).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20
(4:27 - 2nd) N.McCrary left end to BAL 21 for 1 yard (J.Reaves).
Kickoff
(4:31 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 67 yards from WAS 35 to BAL -2. T.Badie to BAL 20 for 22 yards (K.Hudson).

WAS
Commanders
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 39 yards, 5:22 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - WAS 6
(4:33 - 2nd) J.Slye 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 6
(4:38 - 2nd) S.Howell pass incomplete short right to M.Michel.
No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 6
(4:41 - 2nd) S.Howell pass incomplete short middle to M.Michel (K.Seymour).
-2 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 4
(5:26 - 2nd) S.Howell left end to BAL 6 for -2 yards (T.Jefferson).
+4 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 8
(6:00 - 2nd) J.Patterson left guard to BAL 4 for 4 yards (J.Ross).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 17
(6:44 - 2nd) S.Howell pass short left to J.Patterson pushed ob at BAL 8 for 9 yards (T.Jefferson) [A.Crawford].
+7 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 24
(7:25 - 2nd) S.Howell left tackle to BAL 17 for 7 yards (A.Washington; R.Nichols).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 31
(8:03 - 2nd) S.Howell pass short right to M.Michel to BAL 24 for 7 yards (B.Stephens).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 32
(8:42 - 2nd) M.Michel left end to BAL 31 for 1 yard (T.Jefferson). End around
+9 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 41
(9:18 - 2nd) J.Patterson left end to BAL 32 for 9 yards (R.Nichols).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45
(9:53 - 2nd) J.Patterson left tackle to BAL 41 for 4 yards (R.Nichols).

BAL
Ravens
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - BAL 6
(10:01 - 2nd) C.Dicker punts 39 yards to BAL 45 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by A.Erickson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BAL 6
(10:39 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short right to T.Badie to BAL 6 for no gain (D.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 6
(11:20 - 2nd) T.Badie left guard to BAL 6 for no gain (J.Reaves).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 2
(11:57 - 2nd) A.Brown pass short right to B.Mason to BAL 6 for 4 yards (K.Hudson).

WAS
Commanders
 - Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - WAS 34
(12:08 - 2nd) T.Way punts 62 yards to BAL 4 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-J.Reaves. PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Offensive Holding - 2 yards - enforced at BAL 4.
No Gain
3 & 15 - WAS 34
(12:15 - 2nd) S.Howell pass incomplete short right to R.Bonnafon.
No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 44
(12:58 - 2nd) S.Howell sacked at WAS 34 for -10 yards (K.Welch).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39
(13:39 - 2nd) J.Patterson left tackle to WAS 44 for 5 yards (K.Seymour; T.Jefferson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25
(14:13 - 2nd) J.Patterson right guard to WAS 39 for 14 yards (K.Welch - T.Jefferson).
Kickoff
(14:13 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.

BAL
Ravens
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 71 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:13 - 2nd) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
+67 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 33
(14:22 - 2nd) A.Brown pass deep left to D.Robinson for 67 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-A. Brown at QB (Shotgun) T.Badie right guard to BAL 33 for 4 yards (J.Smith-Williams - J.Hamilton).

WAS
Commanders
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - WAS 32
(0:05 - 1st) T.Way punts 42 yards to BAL 26 - Center-C.Cheeseman. D.Robinson to BAL 24 for -2 yards (M.Michel; P.Butler). PENALTY on WAS-M.Michel - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 24.
No Gain
3 & 3 - WAS 43
(0:46 - 1st) S.Howell sacked at WAS 32 for -11 yards (sack split by B.Washington and K.Welch).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 39
(1:30 - 1st) S.Howell pass short left to D.Milne to WAS 43 for 4 yards (A.Washington).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36
(2:07 - 1st) R.Bonnafon left guard to WAS 39 for 3 yards (A.Washington; J.Ross).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 15
(2:40 - 1st) S.Howell pass short middle to D.Milne to WAS 36 for 21 yards (T.Jefferson).

BAL
Ravens
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - BAL 33
(2:51 - 1st) C.Dicker punts 55 yards to WAS 12 - Center-N.Moore. D.Milne to WAS 15 for 3 yards (G.Stone).
No Gain
3 & 2 - BAL 33
(2:57 - 1st) T.Huntley pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson (B.St-Juste).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 32
(3:35 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to BAL 33 for 1 yard (J.Davis; D.Wise).
+17 YD
1 & 20 - BAL 15
(4:09 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short middle to J.Oliver to BAL 32 for 17 yards (J.Reaves).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 25
(4:30 - 1st) M.Davis left guard to BAL 35 for 10 yards (C.Toohill). PENALTY on BAL-R.McKenzie - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 25 - No Play. Penalty on BAL-T.Linderbaum - Offensive Holding - declined.
Kickoff
(4:30 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.

WAS
Commanders
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 47 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - WAS 26
(4:34 - 1st) J.Slye 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
No Gain
3 & 9 - WAS 26
(4:39 - 1st) S.Howell pass incomplete deep right to D.Brown.
-2 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 24
(5:18 - 1st) J.Patterson right guard to BAL 26 for -2 yards (J.Ross - G.Stone).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27
(5:55 - 1st) S.Howell pass short right to D.Milne to BAL 24 for 3 yards (J.Ross) [J.Moon].
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42
(6:32 - 1st) S.Howell pass short right to A.Erickson to BAL 27 for 15 yards (B.Stephens).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27
(6:59 - 1st) S.Howell pass short middle to D.Brown to WAS 43 for 16 yards (T.Jefferson). PENALTY on BAL-A.Crawford - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 43.

BAL
Ravens
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - BAL 40
(7:11 - 1st) C.Dicker punts 48 yards to WAS 12 - Center-N.Moore. A.Erickson to WAS 27 for 15 yards (K.Welch).
No Gain
3 & 3 - BAL 40
(7:15 - 1st) T.Huntley pass incomplete short middle to B.Victor (D.Johnson).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 41
(7:56 - 1st) M.Davis right end to BAL 40 for -1 yards (J.Davis).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33
(8:24 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short left to B.Victor to BAL 41 for 8 yards (D.Johnson).

WAS
Commanders
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 56 yards, 6:36 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 11 - WAS 25
(8:29 - 1st) J.Slye 43 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
No Gain
3 & 11 - WAS 25
(8:32 - 1st) S.Howell pass incomplete short middle to D.Brown.
No Gain
2 & 11 - WAS 25
(9:13 - 1st) S.Howell sacked at BAL 25 for 0 yards (K.Welch).
Penalty
2 & 6 - WAS 20
(9:37 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 20 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 24
(10:22 - 1st) R.Bonnafon right end pushed ob at BAL 20 for 4 yards (J.Ross).
+26 YD
3 & 4 - WAS 50
(10:57 - 1st) S.Howell pass deep right to D.Brown to BAL 24 for 26 yards (B.Stephens).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WAS 50
(11:39 - 1st) R.Bonnafon right tackle to 50 for no gain (S.Means - K.Welch).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 44
(12:19 - 1st) S.Howell pass short middle to A.Rogers to 50 for 6 yards (T.Jefferson).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - WAS 34
(12:56 - 1st) S.Howell scrambles left guard to WAS 44 for 10 yards (K.Welch; T.Jefferson).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 33
(13:39 - 1st) R.Bonnafon left end to WAS 34 for 1 yard (A.Washington; J.Madubuike).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 33
(13:44 - 1st) S.Howell pass incomplete deep middle to D.Brown.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 28
(14:27 - 1st) R.Bonnafon left guard to WAS 33 for 5 yards (K.Welch).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 19
(14:53 - 1st) S.Howell pass short right to D.Milne pushed ob at WAS 28 for 9 yards (A.Washington).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 61 yards from BAL 35 to WAS 4. M.Cole to WAS 19 for 15 yards (J.Moon).
