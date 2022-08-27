Field Goal 4 & 6 - WAS 6 (4:33 - 2nd) J.Slye 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.

No Gain 3 & Goal - WAS 6 (4:38 - 2nd) S.Howell pass incomplete short right to M.Michel.

No Gain 2 & Goal - WAS 6 (4:41 - 2nd) S.Howell pass incomplete short middle to M.Michel (K.Seymour).

-2 YD 1 & Goal - WAS 4 (5:26 - 2nd) S.Howell left end to BAL 6 for -2 yards (T.Jefferson).

+4 YD 2 & Goal - WAS 8 (6:00 - 2nd) J.Patterson left guard to BAL 4 for 4 yards (J.Ross).

+9 YD 1 & 10 - WAS 17 (6:44 - 2nd) S.Howell pass short left to J.Patterson pushed ob at BAL 8 for 9 yards (T.Jefferson) [A.Crawford].

+7 YD 3 & 2 - WAS 24 (7:25 - 2nd) S.Howell left tackle to BAL 17 for 7 yards (A.Washington; R.Nichols).

+7 YD 2 & 9 - WAS 31 (8:03 - 2nd) S.Howell pass short right to M.Michel to BAL 24 for 7 yards (B.Stephens).

+1 YD 1 & 10 - WAS 32 (8:42 - 2nd) M.Michel left end to BAL 31 for 1 yard (T.Jefferson). End around

+9 YD 2 & 6 - WAS 41 (9:18 - 2nd) J.Patterson left end to BAL 32 for 9 yards (R.Nichols).