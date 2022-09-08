|
Ravens-Jets Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) This wasn't exactly the story line most envisioned when the NFL schedule came out a few months ago and they saw the Baltimore Ravens at the New York Jets in Week 1.
But it's still unexpectedly intriguing.
The Lamar Jackson vs. Zach Wilson showdown was scratched with Wilson sidelined until at least Week 4 with a knee injury. Instead, it'll be Jackson squaring off with Joe Flacco - his one-time teammate and the quarterback whose job he took while on his way to becoming one of the league's most exciting players.
''Actually, I'm not going against Joe - the defense is,'' Jackson clarified. ''I'm going against the Jets' defense, but he meant a lot. Playing with a Super Bowl quarterback, seeing what he did on the field, stuff like that, how he took apart the game, took apart practice and stuff like that.
''Seeing him sling the ball from one side of the field to the next side of the field, from our 20 (-yard line) to the opposite opponent's 20 ... it was ridiculous. It will be great seeing him.''
The 37-year-old Flacco still holds a prominent spot in Ravens history, having led them to a Super Bowl victory with an MVP-winning performance to cap the 2012 season. He remains the team's career leader in just about every passing category. So it's not lost on him that it will be a bit strange lining up against Baltimore for the first time as an opponent.
''I've played enough to know that at some point there's going to be the time, maybe the first snap or two will be even extra kind of crazy feelings that go into it,'' Flacco said. ''But after that, I've been a part of a bunch of playoff games and all those things and it's a football game at the end of the day. It's just a matter of when it settles in and when you can let your mind calm down a little bit.''
Flacco played for Baltimore from 2008 to 2018 before being traded to Denver - making way for Jackson to be the Ravens' starter. He was a backup with the Jets the past two seasons, going 0-5 as a spot starter. Flacco will be under center again Sunday with Wilson out, and the Ravens are ready for his familiar face.
''Probably before the game, it will be good to say hello, but once you get into the game, it's the game,'' Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. ''We have to defend their offense and Joe's ability to play in that offense, and that's really what we're looking at.''
ACTION JACKSON
Robert Saleh and the Jets' defense have spent weeks watching film of Jackson, running and throwing his way past frustrated opposing defenses.
Jackson is also on the verge of making history. He has 10 career 100-yard rushing games, tied with Michael Vick for the most in the regular season. Jackson's 12 overall such games, including the postseason, are already an NFL record.
''He is special,'' Saleh said. ''It's basically the wildcat offense with him. His ability to tuck the ball and run, they've always had an extra gap, and then his speed to capture edges. He's one of the most dynamic football players in the league and he's an absolute bear to prepare for, so this is the ultimate challenge - and it's in Week 1.
''So thankfully we've had all offseason to prepare. We'll see how it works out.''
NEW-LOOK DEFENSE?
The Ravens ranked No. 1 in the NFL against the run last season, but last against the pass. They replaced defensive coordinator Don Martindale with Mike Macdonald, who spent last season in the college ranks in the same role at Michigan.
Baltimore also tried to revamp its secondary, drafting safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round and signing safety Marcus Williams.
''I think turnovers will be a big thing for our defense this year,'' cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. ''I'm just ready to put it all on the field and just let it loose.''
WELCOME, KIDS
The Jets' first four draft picks in April each have a chance to make an immediate impact.
Cornerback Sauce Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick, won a starting job. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, taken six picks later, will be a prominent part of the offense. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson, picked 26th overall, will be in the rotation for perhaps the team's best and deepest unit.
Running back Breece Hall, a second-rounder, is part of a 1-2 backfield punch with Michael Carter.
UNCERTAIN DEPTH
Baltimore traded Marquise Brown in the offseason, leaving second-year man Rashod Bateman as the top returning wide receiver. Beyond him, the Ravens have several less-proven players at the position, such as Devin Duvernay and James Proche. Baltimore also added veteran Demarcus Robinson recently.
The presence of tight end Mark Andrews should take some of the pressure off the wideouts, but it'll be interesting to see if any unexpected contributors emerge.
SCHEDULING QUIRK
The Ravens open their season with four straight games against the AFC East, while the Jets have four in a row against the AFC North.
The only other teams to open with opponents from an entire division since the league went to eight divisions in 2002 are the Giants in 2002 (NFC West) and New Orleans in 2004 (NFC West).
AP Sports Writer Noah Trister in Owings Mills, Maryland, contributed.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:30
|32:30
|1st Downs
|13
|24
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|8
|18
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|2-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|276
|378
|Total Plays
|51
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|65
|83
|Rush Attempts
|19
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|211
|295
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|37-59
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-29
|6-81
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.5
|6-42.2
|Return Yards
|50
|78
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|2-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Int. - Returns
|1-33
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|295
|
|
|65
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|276
|TOTAL YDS
|378
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
25
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|17/30
|213
|3
|1
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Drake 23 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Drake
|11
|31
|0
|8
|5
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
25
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|4
|19
|0
|8
|25
|
M. Davis 28 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Davis
|2
|11
|0
|10
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hill
|2
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Bateman 7 WR
13
FPTS
|R. Bateman
|5
|2
|59
|1
|55
|13
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|4
|4
|54
|2
|25
|21
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
10
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|7
|5
|52
|0
|17
|10
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|4
|2
|19
|0
|11
|3
|
K. Drake 23 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Drake
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|5
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
1
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hill
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|
I. Likely 80 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Likely
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Wallace 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Wallace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Williams 32 FS
|M. Williams
|10-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
P. Queen 6 LB
|P. Queen
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 DB
|C. Clark
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Harrison 40 LB
|M. Harrison
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 18 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 LB
|O. Oweh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Pierce 58 DT
|M. Pierce
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Means 60 LB
|S. Means
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Armour-Davis 5 CB
|J. Armour-Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
6
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|6
|48.5
|3
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|8.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Flacco 19 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Flacco
|37/59
|307
|1
|1
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Davis 84 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Davis
|9
|6
|77
|0
|17
|13
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
9
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|8
|4
|52
|0
|19
|9
|
E. Moore 8 WR
9
FPTS
|E. Moore
|7
|5
|49
|0
|24
|9
|
M. Carter 32 RB
17
FPTS
|M. Carter
|9
|7
|40
|0
|11
|17
|
B. Hall 20 RB
9
FPTS
|B. Hall
|10
|6
|38
|0
|16
|9
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|6
|5
|37
|0
|13
|8
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
11
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|7
|4
|14
|1
|6
|11
|
L. Cager 81 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Cager
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 LB
|Q. Williams
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 6 FS
|J. Whitehead
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 MLB
|K. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|1
|
J. Johnson II 52 LB
|J. Johnson II
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 94 DE
|S. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 14 K
3
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/2
|45
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|6
|42.2
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|24.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|15.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(1:00 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 3(1:03 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NYJ 3(1:07 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NYJ 3(1:10 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|+19 YD
4 & 15 - NYJ 22(1:17 - 4th) J.Flacco pass deep right to G.Wilson pushed ob at BAL 3 for 19 yards (K.Hamilton).
|Penalty
4 & 5 - NYJ 12(1:22 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to E.Moore for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. BAL-K.Fuller was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYJ-E.Moore - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 12 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 12(1:33 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to B.Berrios [M.Pierce].
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYJ 12(1:38 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 17(2:00 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short middle to Mi.Carter to BAL 12 for 5 yards (P.Queen; M.Williams).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NYJ 22(2:07 - 4th) J.Flacco sacked at BAL 31 for -9 yards (B.Washington). PENALTY on BAL-K.Fuller - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYJ 22(2:11 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(2:31 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore to BAL 22 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 43(2:37 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to Br.Hall pushed ob at BAL 27 for 16 yards (O.Oweh).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(2:42 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to Br.Hall [B.Washington].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BAL 11(2:49 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep left intended for D.Robinson INTERCEPTED by D.Reed at BAL 43. D.Reed to BAL 43 for no gain (D.Robinson).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 10(3:30 - 4th) K.Drake left end to BAL 11 for 1 yard (S.Rankins; M.Clemons).
|+7 YD
1 & 14 - BAL 3(4:11 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to P.Ricard to BAL 10 for 7 yards (K.Alexander - C.Mosley).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 7(4:17 - 4th) K.Drake right end to BAL 19 for 12 yards (J.Whitehead; C.Mosley). PENALTY on BAL-J.Proche - Offensive Holding - 4 yards - enforced at BAL 7 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - NYJ 6(4:22 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to Mi.Carter.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NYJ 6(4:28 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 10(4:49 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to Br.Hall to BAL 6 for 4 yards (C.Clark).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 10(4:53 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson (B.Stephens).
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - NYJ 14(5:17 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore ran ob at BAL 10 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 17(5:59 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to Br.Hall to BAL 14 for 3 yards (P.Queen).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 22(6:38 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to BAL 17 for 5 yards (K.Hamilton).
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - NYJ 31(6:59 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to C.Davis to BAL 22 for 9 yards (B.Stephens).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(7:08 - 4th) Mi.Carter left end to BAL 21 for no gain (S.Means; M.Harrison). PENALTY on NYJ-G.Fant - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 21 - No Play.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - NYJ 28(7:32 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to C.Davis to BAL 21 for 7 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 28(8:10 - 4th) J.Flacco up the middle to BAL 28 for no gain (C.Clark).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 37(8:40 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to G.Wilson to BAL 28 for 9 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(8:44 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin (B.Washington).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - NYJ 45(9:05 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to E.Moore pushed ob at BAL 37 for 8 yards (B.Stephens).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 49(9:41 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to T.Conklin to BAL 45 for 6 yards (M.Williams - C.Clark).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(9:45 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(10:06 - 4th) J.Flacco pass deep middle to C.Davis to NYJ 49 for 17 yards (M.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAL 38(10:15 - 4th) J.Stout punts 43 yards to NYJ 19 - Center-N.Moore. B.Berrios to NYJ 32 for 13 yards (G.Stone - Da.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BAL 38(10:18 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to I.Likely.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 38(10:25 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to T.Wallace.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 34(11:13 - 4th) K.Drake right guard to BAL 38 for 4 yards (A.Gardner - S.Thomas).
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 17(12:01 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 34 for 17 yards (M.Carter).
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - BAL 13(12:49 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 17 for 4 yards (C.Mosley - M.Carter).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - BAL 23(13:17 - 4th) L.Jackson right end to BAL 28 for 5 yards (C.Mosley). PENALTY on BAL-I.Likely - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 23 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 15(14:03 - 4th) K.Drake left guard to BAL 23 for 8 yards (Qu.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 22(14:13 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short middle to Br.Hall to BAL 16 for 6 yards (C.Clark). FUMBLES (C.Clark) - RECOVERED by BAL-M.Humphrey at BAL 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:38 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short middle to B.Berrios to BAL 22 for 3 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(15:00 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short middle to G.Wilson to BAL 25 for 15 yards (M.Williams).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(0:08 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Berrios ran ob at BAL 40 for 12 yards.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 36(0:33 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short middle to C.Davis to NYJ 48 for 12 yards (M.Williams - J.Armour-Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(0:38 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to Br.Hall.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - NYJ 34(1:03 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYJ 36 for 2 yards (M.Williams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(1:25 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore pushed ob at NYJ 34 for 8 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(2:01 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Davis to NYJ 26 for 17 yards (M.Humphrey; C.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 70 yards from BAL 35 to NYJ -5. B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 18 for 23 yards (J.Armour-Davis). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Martin - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at NYJ 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(2:14 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to R.Bateman for 55 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 35(3:12 - 3rd) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 43 for 8 yards (D.Reed). FUMBLES (D.Reed) - and recovers at BAL 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 27(3:51 - 3rd) K.Drake right tackle to BAL 35 for 8 yards (C.Mosley).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 12(4:34 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 27 for 15 yards (Qu.Williams - C.Mosley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 12(4:37 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to D.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 39(4:48 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 49 yards to BAL 12 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-B.Echols.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 39(4:54 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis [P.Queen].
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 33(5:31 - 3rd) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 39 for 6 yards (M.Humphrey - C.Clark).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(6:06 - 3rd) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 33 for 2 yards (M.Harrison).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NYJ 26(6:30 - 3rd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 20 for -6 yards (J.Madubuike). PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYJ 26(6:38 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to E.Moore.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:14 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left tackle to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (M.Pierce).
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - BAL 17(7:20 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to D.Duvernay for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 18(8:03 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles left end to NYJ 17 for 1 yard (J.Franklin-Myers).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 17(8:29 - 3rd) K.Drake left end to NYJ 18 for -1 yards (M.Carter). NYJ-M.Carter was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 23(9:13 - 3rd) K.Drake right tackle to NYJ 17 for 6 yards (C.Mosley).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(9:49 - 3rd) L.Jackson left end to NYJ 23 for 6 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(10:24 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to K.Drake ran ob at NYJ 29 for 15 yards (L.Joyner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYJ 24(10:30 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 20 yards to NYJ 44 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - NYJ 15(11:16 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYJ 24 for 9 yards (M.Humphrey - C.Clark).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NYJ 15(11:56 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short right to Mi.Carter to NYJ 15 for no gain (J.Madubuike).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(12:38 - 3rd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 15 for -5 yards (sack split by P.Queen and J.Madubuike).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAL 36(12:44 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 64 yards to end zone - Center-N.Moore - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAL 36(12:50 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to R.Bateman.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAL 36(12:58 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(13:34 - 3rd) J.Hill right tackle to BAL 36 for 1 yard (K.Alexander - J.Martin).
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 27(14:15 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles left end ran ob at BAL 35 for 8 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAL 27(14:22 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right [C.Lawson].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Drake right guard to BAL 27 for 2 yards (J.Franklin-Myers - C.Mosley).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYJ 27(0:28 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 27(1:16 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to BAL 21 for 6 yards (M.Williams - M.Pierce). FUMBLES (M.Pierce) - recovered by NYJ-G.Wilson at BAL 28. G.Wilson to BAL 27 for 1 yard (K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYJ 27(1:20 - 2nd) Mi.Carter up the middle to BAL 27 for no gain (J.Houston).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(1:26 - 2nd) Br.Hall left tackle to BAL 27 for 5 yards (C.Campbell).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 45(2:00 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to B.Berrios to BAL 32 for 13 yards (M.Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(2:34 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Berrios to BAL 45 for 3 yards (P.Queen).
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 30(3:14 - 2nd) Mi.Carter up the middle to BAL 48 for 22 yards (S.Means).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:45 - 2nd) Mi.Carter right guard to NYJ 30 for 5 yards (J.Bynes).
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 25(3:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right to D.Duvernay for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 30(4:29 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Hill to NYJ 25 for 5 yards (C.Mosley). BAL-J.James was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 30(4:35 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews (A.Gardner).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 38(4:41 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to D.Robinson. PENALTY on NYJ-L.Joyner - Defensive Pass Interference - 32 yards - enforced at BAL 38 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - NYJ 29(4:50 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 41 yards to BAL 30 - Center-T.Hennessy. D.Duvernay to BAL 38 for 8 yards (J.Hardee).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NYJ 29(4:55 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - NYJ 30(5:32 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 29 for -1 yards (C.Campbell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(6:17 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 30 for -6 yards (J.Houston).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 30(6:54 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to Br.Hall to NYJ 36 for 6 yards (P.Queen).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:36 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYJ 30 for 5 yards (M.Harrison).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 11(8:01 - 2nd) Br.Hall right end pushed ob at NYJ 25 for 14 yards (K.Fuller).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - BAL 49(8:08 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 40 yards to NYJ 11 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BAL 49(8:16 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to R.Bateman [C.Lawson].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 49(8:59 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 49 for -2 yards (sack split by J.Johnson and J.Martin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 49(9:43 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at NYJ 49 for 0 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 40(10:17 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to NYJ 49 for 11 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(10:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 40 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 4 - NYJ 27(10:54 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYJ 27(11:00 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to E.Moore (B.Stephens).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 33(11:40 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at BAL 27 for 6 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(12:20 - 2nd) Br.Hall up the middle to BAL 33 for no gain (C.Campbell; J.Madubuike).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 41(13:01 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to Mi.Carter to BAL 33 for 8 yards (J.Houston).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(13:37 - 2nd) Br.Hall left tackle to BAL 41 for 4 yards (J.Madubuike; M.Humphrey).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(14:18 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to BAL 45 for 11 yards (M.Harrison; P.Queen).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(14:45 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Davis to NYJ 44 for 15 yards (M.Williams) [M.Humphrey].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAL 32(14:56 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 56 yards to NYJ 12 - Center-N.Moore. B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 29 for 17 yards (D.Phillips).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAL 32(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to R.Bateman (J.Whitehead).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 29(0:25 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to BAL 32 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 27(1:12 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Hill to BAL 29 for 2 yards (K.Alexander).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 16(1:53 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson pushed ob at BAL 27 for 11 yards (A.Gardner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 34(2:00 - 1st) B.Mann punts 50 yards to BAL 16 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:07 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short right to G.Wilson to NYJ 34 for 9 yards (O.Oweh - C.Campbell) [P.Queen].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:11 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to Br.Hall.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:16 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to Br.Hall [J.Houston].
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BAL 6(3:19 - 1st) J.Tucker 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAL 6(3:24 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to I.Likely (Q.Williams).
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 14(4:08 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson to NYJ 6 for 8 yards (J.Whitehead).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 13(4:56 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to NYJ 14 for -1 yards (C.Lawson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 19 - NYJ 32(5:07 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short middle intended for L.Cager INTERCEPTED by M.Williams at NYJ 46. M.Williams to NYJ 13 for 33 yards (J.Flacco).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 41(5:21 - 1st) Mi.Carter right end pushed ob at NYJ 44 for 3 yards (M.Harrison). PENALTY on NYJ-L.Cager - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 42.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 17(6:01 - 1st) J.Flacco pass deep left to E.Moore to NYJ 41 for 24 yards (M.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAL 35(6:08 - 1st) J.Stout punts 48 yards to NYJ 17 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAL 35(6:13 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to I.Likely.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 34(7:02 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 35 for 1 yard (M.Clemons; C.Mosley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 34(7:05 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to I.Likely.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NYJ 18(7:12 - 1st) B.Mann punts 48 yards to BAL 34 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYJ 18(7:16 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYJ 18(7:51 - 1st) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 18 for no gain (M.Pierce).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 17(8:27 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 18 for 1 yard (P.Queen).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NYJ 12(8:31 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to E.Moore. PENALTY on BAL-M.Humphrey - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 12 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - NYJ 9(9:11 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to Br.Hall to NYJ 12 for 3 yards (C.Clark).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 11(9:49 - 1st) Br.Hall right end to NYJ 9 for -2 yards (J.Madubuike).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - BAL 49(9:56 - 1st) J.Stout punts 40 yards to NYJ 11 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 48(10:40 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to BAL 49 for 1 yard (C.Mosley - J.Martin).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 40(11:19 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 48 for 8 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 40(12:01 - 1st) K.Drake right end to BAL 40 for no gain (Qu.Williams).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 36(12:41 - 1st) L.Jackson right tackle to BAL 40 for 4 yards (C.Mosley - J.Whitehead).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 32(13:21 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay to BAL 36 for 4 yards (C.Mosley).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 28(13:42 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to R.Bateman pushed ob at BAL 32 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - NYJ 36(13:53 - 1st) B.Mann punts 45 yards to BAL 19 - Center-T.Hennessy. D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 28 for 9 yards (T.Hennessy).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 46(14:01 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right [C.Campbell]. PENALTY on NYJ-J.Flacco - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 41(14:25 - 1st) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 46 for 5 yards (M.Harrison).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 41(14:29 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to Mi.Carter.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 22(14:55 - 1st) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 41 for 19 yards (M.Williams; C.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 68 yards from BAL 35 to NYJ -3. B.Berrios to NYJ 22 for 25 yards (J.Ross).
