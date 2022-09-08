|
|
|IND
|HOU
Colts-Texans Preview
HOUSTON (AP) Matt Ryan is ready for his next challenge as he prepares for his debut with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday against the Houston Texans after spending his entire 14-year career in Atlanta.
And he admitted this week that even after 222 career starts, he still gets fired up for every game.
''Even from when you're a kid, that first one of the year - there's just so much buildup to it that's different than other weeks,'' Ryan said. ''You're definitely excited, and obviously for me being in a new spot and a new routine this week, all those things, it feels good that it's here. I'm ready to go.''
As Ryan tries to help the Colts end a streak of eight straight losses in openers, coach Frank Reich was asked if thinks the quarterback has something to prove after the Falcons moved on from him.
''I have no doubt he feels like that,'' Reich said. ''I have no doubt we all feel like that, every one of our players. I hope Matt (Ryan) feels like that.''
He'll face a familiar foe in new Texans coach Lovie Smith, who was hired this offseason to replace David Culley, who lasted one season. Ryan's history facing Smith goes all the way back to 2008 when he coached the Bears.
''Having played against him 15 years ago and playing against him this week, they are going to be disciplined, they are going to be aggressive with trying to get the ball out,'' Ryan said. ''They've always done a great job at creating turnovers.''
Smith knows his team will have its hands full in defending Ryan with a revamped secondary that will feature two rookie starters. Third overall pick Derek Stingley will start at cornerback and second-round selection Jalen Pitre is starting at one of the safety positions.
''Played against him quite a few times and he's been one of the best quarterbacks in our league,'' Smith said. ''He can make all the throws. ... He knows the game, smart. It's not like we're going to trick him an awful lot.''
The Texans are hoping to perform much better against the Colts than they did last year, when they lost two games by a combined score of 62-3.
''Your opener is against a team that really embarrassed you last year,'' receiver Brandin Cooks said. ''You don't forget, but you don't let that cloud and gray affect what you have to get done. You still have to focus on the details and don't get too carried away on necessarily revenge.''
TAYLOR TIME
Defending NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor can't wait for Sunday to arrive. Indy held its workhorse back out of all three preseason games and he hasn't taken a hit in months.
Taylor, of course, has carried a heavy workload over the past five years - so much so that some draft analysts questioned whether the former Wisconsin star had too much wear and tear on his legs. But he only seems to be getting stronger.
Not only did he post a league-leading 1,811 yards rushing last season, he also led the NFL with 18 touchdown runs and his 20 total TDs were tied with Austin Ekeler for the league high.
''I haven't played football since January, so I'm really excited to get out there and play,'' Taylor said Thursday.
ROOKIE RUNNER
Rookie fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce used an outstanding camp to climb the depth chart and will start Sunday at running back for Houston.
The hard-running Pierce was so impressive in the preseason that the Texans cut veteran Marlon Mack, who entered camp as the presumed starter. Pierce joined the Texans after a four-year career at Florida where he ran for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns.
He'll try to turn around a running game that has been among the NFL's worst the past two seasons.
''He's earned the right to line up there with the (starters) the first snap and I'm anxious to see him play,'' Smith said.
REVAMPED DEFENSE
Indy's defense was second in takeaways last season and ninth in points allowed. The Colts' offseason additions could help them play even better this season.
New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley inherited three Pro Bowlers - defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Shaquille Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II. Then Indy added two more players with Pro Bowl resumes, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the league's 2019 defensive player of the year.
The combination of Ngakoue and Gilmore should help Indy fill two glaring holes from last season - a consistent pass rush and a pass defense that struggled to close out games.
RECEIVING QUESTIONS
Third-year receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will be Ryan's top target. Beyond Pittman, though, there are plenty of questions.
Rookie Alec Pierce, a second-round draft pick, improved throughout training camp and has the potential to be a playmaker. Reich is hoping Parris Campbell can stay healthy enough to emerge as the No. 3 receiver.
And the Colts are counting on the combination of Taylor and running back Nyheim Hines to provide more explosiveness in the passing game.
Ryan likes what he's seen.
''I certainly feel like I've gotten a much better feel for the group of players that we have,'' he said. ''I also think they've gotten a better feel for how I operate too and how the ball's coming out and where I expect them to be.''
---
AP Sports Writer Michael Marot contributed to this report.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:46
|27:03
|1st Downs
|28
|19
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|16
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|448
|286
|Total Plays
|76
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|79
|Rush Attempts
|32
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|284
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|27-43
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-89
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.8
|5-44.6
|Return Yards
|24
|14
|Punts - Returns
|4-24
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|284
|PASS YDS
|207
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|448
|TOTAL YDS
|286
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|27/43
|291
|1
|1
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
27
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|12
|9
|121
|1
|28
|27
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|6
|3
|46
|0
|23
|7
|
M. Strachan 17 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Strachan
|2
|2
|36
|0
|20
|5
|
N. Hines 21 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Hines
|4
|4
|34
|0
|11
|7
|
K. Granson 83 TE
5
FPTS
|K. Granson
|6
|3
|22
|0
|12
|5
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
26
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|7
|4
|14
|0
|5
|26
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
1
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 ILB
|B. Okereke
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Paye 51 DE
|K. Paye
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 LB
|E. Speed
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cross 20 DB
|N. Cross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 SAF
|J. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 35 K
8
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|4
|44.8
|3
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Hines
|4
|6.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
18
FPTS
|D. Mills
|20/32
|214
|2
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
10
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|13
|42
|0
|8
|10
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|11
|33
|0
|8
|4
|
J. Driskel 6 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Driskel
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Mills 10 QB
18
FPTS
|D. Mills
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
13
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|11
|6
|73
|0
|42
|13
|
O. Howard 8 TE
17
FPTS
|O. Howard
|2
|2
|38
|2
|22
|17
|
N. Collins 12 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Collins
|3
|2
|26
|0
|18
|4
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
10
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|7
|4
|22
|0
|7
|10
|
C. Moore 15 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Moore
|2
|2
|22
|0
|11
|4
|
P. Brown 85 TE
2
FPTS
|P. Brown
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|4
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Jordan
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Hairston II 34 LB
1
FPTS
|T. Hairston II
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
C. Conley 18 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Conley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|11-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 DB
|J. Owens
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 SAF
|J. Pitre
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|1
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 DE
|J. Greenard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Pierre-Louis 57 LB
|K. Pierre-Louis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 69 DL
|K. Hinish
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 94 DE
|D. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
8
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|44.6
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 19(0:11 - 4th) D.Mills kneels to HOU 17 for -2 yards.
|Punt
4 & 1 - IND 44(0:19 - 4th) M.Haack punts 37 yards to HOU 19 - Center-L.Rhodes - out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - IND 42(0:25 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor pushed ob at IND 44 for 2 yards (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IND 42(0:30 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to K.Granson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(0:34 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson ran ob at IND 42 for 7 yards (S.Nelson).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(0:55 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson to IND 35 for 12 yards (D.King).
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - IND 11(1:01 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman pushed ob at IND 23 for 12 yards (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 11(1:05 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to K.Granson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 9(1:16 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 11 for 2 yards (D.Harris; C.Kirksey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 44(1:27 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 44 yards to IND 12 - Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 9 for -3 yards (T.Smith). FUMBLES (T.Smith) - recovered by IND-I.Rodgers at IND 11. I.Rodgers to IND 9 for -2 yards (N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 44(1:30 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - HOU 44(1:34 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to R.Burkhead (T.Lewis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(1:46 - 4th) R.Burkhead right tackle to HOU 44 for 4 yards (B.Okereke).
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 63 yards from IND 35 to HOU 2 - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15(2:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29(2:13 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 15 for 14 yards (J.Owens).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(2:42 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 29 for 13 yards (J.Owens - K.Hinish).
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - IND 45(3:18 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to HOU 42 for 13 yards (J.Owens).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(3:52 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 45 for 9 yards (J.Pitre; J.Owens).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - IND 20(4:24 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Strachan to IND 36 for 16 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 20(4:29 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to K.Granson (M.Collins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - HOU 38(4:39 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to IND 13 - Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 20 for 7 yards (B.Cashman).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 38(4:44 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins. Penalty on HOU - Illegal Shift - declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 37(5:29 - 4th) R.Burkhead left tackle to HOU 38 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36(6:13 - 4th) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 37 for 1 yard (B.Okereke).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 31(6:57 - 4th) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 36 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin - E.Speed).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(7:42 - 4th) R.Burkhead left end to HOU 31 for 6 yards (Z.Franklin).
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IND 2(7:46 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - IND 9(8:29 - 4th) B.Raimann reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass short right to A.Dulin to HOU 2 for 7 yards (S.Nelson).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - IND 13(9:12 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 9 for 4 yards (J.Pitre; C.Kirksey).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(9:48 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 13 for 7 yards (J.Pitre; J.Owens).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
2 & 6 - HOU 29(10:02 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at HOU 21 for -8 yards (E.Speed). FUMBLES (E.Speed) [E.Speed] - touched at HOU 22 - RECOVERED by IND-D.Buckner at HOU 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:44 - 4th) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce right tackle to HOU 29 for 4 yards (K.Moore).
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IND 9(10:47 - 4th) R.Blankenship 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - IND 4(10:47 - 4th) PENALTY on IND - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 4(10:53 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 4(10:57 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to A.Dulin (J.Owens).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 4(11:02 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman (D.King).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - IND 13(11:45 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to N.Hines to HOU 4 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(12:23 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to HOU 13 for 6 yards (J.Pitre).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(12:58 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right to A.Dulin to HOU 19 for 23 yards (D.King; K.Grugier-Hill) [D.Harris].
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(13:39 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Alie-Cox to HOU 42 for 13 yards (K.Grugier-Hill - D.Stingley).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29(14:10 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Dulin to IND 45 for 16 yards (J.Owens - D.Stingley).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - IND 15(14:42 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman ran ob at IND 29 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 15(14:46 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman (K.Grugier-Hill).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - HOU 41(14:56 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 37 yards to IND 4 - Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 15 for 11 yards (M.Stewart).
|Penalty
4 & 3 - HOU 36(14:56 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at IND 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - HOU 36(15:00 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to B.Cooks.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 43(0:28 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead to IND 36 for 7 yards (S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 43(0:31 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to R.Burkhead.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 47(1:14 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to IND 43 for 4 yards (B.Facyson).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 47(1:46 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Pierce to IND 47 for 6 yards (E.Speed).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(2:32 - 3rd) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 47 for 1 yard (N.Cross).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:38 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to B.Cooks [D.Odeyingbo]. PENALTY on IND-K.Moore - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at HOU 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 20(3:16 - 3rd) J.Driskel scrambles right end pushed ob at HOU 25 for 5 yards (K.Paye).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 13(3:53 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 20 for 7 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 12(4:29 - 3rd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 13 for 1 yard (K.Paye - Z.Franklin).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - HOU 7(4:38 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 50 yards to IND 43 - Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 45 for 2 yards (I.Yiadom). PENALTY on IND-E.Speed - Running Into the Kicker - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 7 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - HOU 3(5:13 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead pushed ob at HOU 7 for 4 yards (N.Cross).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 2(5:37 - 3rd) R.Burkhead left guard to HOU 3 for 1 yard (T.Lewis).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 1(6:16 - 3rd) D.Mills left guard to HOU 2 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - IND 29(6:30 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 70 yards to HOU 1 - Center-L.Rhodes - downed by IND-G.Stuard.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - IND 25(7:05 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 29 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill - S.Nelson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 25(7:10 - 3rd) M.Ryan to IND 20 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at IND 20. M.Ryan pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:16 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep middle to A.Dulin (S.Nelson) [M.Dwumfour].
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 22(7:21 - 3rd) D.Mills pass deep left to O.Howard for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27(7:55 - 3rd) D.Pierce left guard to IND 22 for 5 yards (E.Speed).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 47(8:23 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to C.Moore to IND 42 for 11 yards (B.Facyson - K.Moore) [G.Stewart]. PENALTY on IND-Y.Ngakoue - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at IND 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42(8:56 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to HOU 47 for 5 yards (K.Paye).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
3 & 2 - IND 40(8:59 - 3rd) M.Ryan FUMBLES (Aborted) at HOU 40 - RECOVERED by HOU-C.Kirksey at HOU 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IND 48(9:41 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 40 for 8 yards (J.Owens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 48(9:47 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to A.Dulin.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - IND 37(9:53 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to A.Pierce [M.Dwumfour]. PENALTY on HOU-J.Pitre - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at IND 37 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IND 42(10:24 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to HOU 44 for 14 yards (K.Grugier-Hill - C.Kirksey). PENALTY on IND-Q.Nelson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at IND 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42(10:31 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to J.Taylor (D.Harris) [C.Kirksey].
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - IND 40(11:08 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to IND 42 for 2 yards (M.Collins; R.Lopez).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31(11:49 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 40 for 9 yards (D.King - K.Grugier-Hill).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(12:17 - 3rd) J.Taylor right end to IND 26 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey - J.Greenard). PENALTY on HOU-M.Collins - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at IND 26.
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - HOU 25(12:20 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 33(13:05 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to IND 25 for 8 yards (K.Moore - Z.Franklin).
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - HOU 36(13:42 - 3rd) R.Burkhead up the middle to IND 33 for 3 yards (D.Buckner - B.Okereke).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(14:20 - 3rd) R.Burkhead up the middle to IND 36 for -3 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Mills pass deep middle to B.Cooks to IND 33 for 42 yards (J.Blackmon). Flea Flicker
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 43(0:09 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left tackle to IND 49 for 8 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 43(0:14 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Jordan.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:21 - 2nd) D.Mills pass deep left to N.Collins to HOU 43 for 18 yards (B.Facyson).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 19(0:29 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to R.Burkhead to HOU 25 for 6 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - HOU 19(0:33 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to R.Burkhead (B.Okereke).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 14(0:38 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right guard to HOU 19 for 5 yards (K.Paye).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - IND 42(0:45 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 28 yards to HOU 14 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by D.King.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - IND 42(0:48 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - IND 37(0:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-B.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 37 - No Play.
|Fumble
2 & 6 - IND 30(0:57 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at HOU 37 for -7 yards (J.Hughes). FUMBLES (J.Hughes) [J.Hughes] - recovered by IND-B.Smith at HOU 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(1:15 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to HOU 30 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - IND 46(1:37 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep middle to M.Pittman to HOU 34 for 20 yards (J.Owens).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - IND 41(1:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-M.Dwumfour - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at IND 41 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(1:41 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson pushed ob at IND 41 for 3 yards (J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - IND 33(2:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to IND 38 for 5 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - IND 30(2:15 - 2nd) N.Hines left guard to IND 33 for 3 yards (J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(2:37 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to IND 30 for 5 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 16(2:42 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to O.Howard for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - HOU 49(2:48 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to C.Moore. PENALTY on IND-K.Moore - Defensive Pass Interference - 33 yards - enforced at IND 49 - No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(3:18 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to IND 49 for -3 yards (G.Stewart).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 50(3:54 - 2nd) D.Pierce right guard to IND 46 for 4 yards (G.Stewart - E.Speed).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42(4:26 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to 50 for 8 yards (B.Okereke).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 22(4:34 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right intended for J.Taylor INTERCEPTED by J.Hughes at HOU 28. J.Hughes to HOU 42 for 14 yards (M.Ryan).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:16 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to HOU 22 for 3 yards (S.Nelson).
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - IND 38(5:55 - 2nd) B.Raimann reported in as eligible. J.Taylor left end to HOU 25 for 13 yards (J.Owens).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - IND 45(6:39 - 2nd) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 38 for 7 yards (J.Owens).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(7:17 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to HOU 45 for 2 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:50 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman pushed ob at HOU 47 for 28 yards (J.Owens).
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - HOU 27(7:54 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 27(7:58 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 29(8:27 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left guard to IND 27 for 2 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 29(8:34 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 33(9:11 - 2nd) R.Burkhead up the middle to IND 29 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 39(9:49 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left guard to IND 33 for 6 yards (K.Paye; D.Buckner).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(10:18 - 2nd) R.Burkhead up the middle to IND 39 for 2 yards (B.Okereke).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 48(10:55 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to C.Moore to IND 41 for 11 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 48(11:01 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to C.Conley.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34(11:46 - 2nd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 48 for 14 yards (Z.Franklin) [I.Odenigbo].
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 29(12:14 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Jordan to HOU 34 for 5 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 26(12:59 - 2nd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. R.Burkhead right tackle to HOU 29 for 3 yards (D.Buckner; E.Speed).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 21(13:40 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to T.Hairston ran ob at HOU 26 for 5 yards.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 4(14:10 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to P.Brown to HOU 21 for 17 yards (K.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - IND 2(14:14 - 2nd) Direct snap to N.Hines. N.Hines up the middle to HOU 4 for -2 yards (J.Greenard).
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - IND 11(14:52 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to N.Hines to HOU 2 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IND 11(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - IND 9(0:41 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 11 for -2 yards (K.Grugier-Hill - J.Pitre).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - IND 13(1:12 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to HOU 9 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(1:48 - 1st) B.Raimann reported in as eligible. J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 13 for 9 yards (J.Owens).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(2:22 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle ran ob at HOU 22 for 17 yards (D.King).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(3:01 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Strachan to HOU 39 for 20 yards (D.Stingley; J.Owens).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IND 30(3:42 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to N.Hines to IND 41 for 11 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 30(3:46 - 1st) B.Raimann reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOU 30(3:57 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to IND 21 - Center-J.Weeks. N.Hines to IND 30 for 9 yards (B.Cashman; T.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 30(4:03 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to C.Conley.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 27(4:42 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 30 for 3 yards (D.Buckner).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(5:13 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 27 for 2 yards (Z.Franklin).
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - IND 27(5:18 - 1st) R.Blankenship 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - IND 32(5:57 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Taylor to HOU 27 for 5 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; C.Kirksey).
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - IND 30(6:39 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to HOU 32 for -2 yards (D.King).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(7:25 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to HOU 30 for 5 yards (R.Lopez; K.Pierre-Louis).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - IND 43(8:01 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to HOU 35 for 8 yards (D.King).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IND 46(8:43 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to HOU 43 for 3 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 46(8:48 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to P.Campbell (K.Pierre-Louis).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IND 48(9:28 - 1st) M.Ryan scrambles right end to HOU 46 for 2 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - IND 45(10:11 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to HOU 48 for 7 yards (D.Harris; C.Kirksey).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(10:45 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 45 for 2 yards (D.Stingley; M.Collins).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - IND 26(11:18 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 43 for 17 yards (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 26(11:59 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 26 for no gain (M.Collins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - HOU 30(12:06 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 44 yards to IND 26 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by N.Hines.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - HOU 30(12:09 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 26(12:36 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 30 for 4 yards (K.Moore - E.Speed).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22(13:08 - 1st) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks pushed ob at HOU 26 for 4 yards (K.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - IND 34(13:17 - 1st) M.Haack punts 44 yards to HOU 22 - Center-L.Rhodes - out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - IND 32(13:51 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 34 for 2 yards (J.Owens; C.Kirksey).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - IND 29(14:30 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 32 for 3 yards (J.Hughes - R.Lopez).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to IND 29 for 4 yards (J.Pitre; J.Greenard).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
