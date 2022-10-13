|
|
|CAR
|LAR
Panthers-Rams Preview
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season.
The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them.
The Panthers' struggles aren't exactly surprising, since their top three quarterbacks are either injured or ineffective. Carolina (1-4) took drastic steps to fix its larger problems Monday by firing coach Matt Rhule, and Steve Wilks will make his interim head coaching debut Sunday when the Panthers visit the defending Super Bowl champions (2-3) at SoFi Stadium.
Wilks' quarterback is all but certain to be P.J. Walker, the seldom-used veteran backup who's the last man standing behind Baker Mayfield and Southern California natives Sam Darnold and Matt Corral.
''I'm confident in P.J., and I think the players are confident in P.J.,'' said Wilks, the fourth head coach in the past four seasons for a franchise that had only two coaches in the previous 17 seasons. ''This is one of those situations where, you're sitting where we are right now this season, and everybody could start pressing and trying to do things outside the system. We don't need one guy to go out and win the football game. Just go out and do what you do.''
The Rams haven't been able to do practically anything consistently on offense, with a barely functional running game and an NFL-high 21 sacks allowed. Although offensive line injuries are the primary culprit, mistakes and missed assignments have infected the entire group to a degree that coach Sean McVay has rarely seen in his six seasons.
''It's hard to beat another team if you don't stop beating yourself,'' McVay said. ''So those are the things that we'll continue to focus on: great communication, great command, great clarity from us. I do believe those things are correctable, and I think that's going to be reflected this week.''
A struggling opponent in turmoil would seem to be an ideal foe for the Rams, whose back-to-back losses to San Francisco and Dallas have put them below .500 for only the second time in McVay's career. But a coach's firing frequently generates energy in professional team sports, and Carolina is equipped to cause problems for the Rams' dismal offensive line with stalwarts Brian Burns and Derrick Brown up front.
''They're a really impressive group,'' Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said, singling out Burns and linebacker Shaq Thompson. ''Probably in a little bit of a transition with what's gone on, so there's an element of that to get ready for, but you've really got to just go out there and trust your rules and play.''
GETTING AGGRESSIVE
Wilks said the plan is for the Panthers to be more aggressive on offense and not allow opposing defenses to dictate what they do.
That might mean more downfield passes -- something the Panthers haven't done much of this season.
''We aren't going to sit back and react to the defense,'' Wilks said. ''We want to put pressure on them and have them react to us and mix things in, whether it's inside or outside on the perimeter, and then try to go over the top.''
KUPP VS HORN?
NFL receptions leader Cooper Kupp has been the best part of the Rams' offense, racking up 49 catches for 527 yards and four TDs. Jaycee Horn has been one of the NFL's top cornerbacks in coverage this season, but he missed practice time this week with a rib injury after being unable to finish last week's game.
MOORE OR LESS
The Panthers signed receiver D.J. Moore to a three-year, $61.8 million extension this year, but his production has suddenly dropped off.
Moore, who is coming off three straight seasons with at least 1,150 yards receiving, has 17 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown through five games with Mayfield at the helm. Mayfield and Moore appeared to have great chemistry in training camp, but it hasn't translated to games, in part because of Mayfield's accuracy issues.
Wilks is hoping to get Moore more involved in the offense, whether Mayfield or Walker is playing.
CORBETT'S VOID
The Rams will see a familiar face on the Panthers' offensive line: right guard Austin Corbett, who built a career in Los Angeles and won a Super Bowl ring before leaving last spring for a three-year, $26.25 million deal in free agency. The Rams promoted from within to replace him, but the first two contenders - Coleman Shelton and Tremayne Anchrum - are both hurt. Alaric Jackson is the current starter, but the longtime tackle doesn't appear to be adapting swiftly to guard.
ROAD TRIP!
Thompson said this may be a good week for the Panthers to get away from home and play a road game, given the firing of Rhule and the team being roundly booed in recent weeks at home.
''We're playing against the world champions,'' Thompson said. ''They just came off a loss at home like we did, and we're going to trying to give them another one.''
The Panthers are 1-3 at home.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:05
|4:37
|1st Downs
|5
|1
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|2
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|105
|24
|Total Plays
|18
|8
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|13
|Rush Attempts
|10
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|37
|11
|Comp. - Att.
|5-7
|3-4
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|2.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|2
|22
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|37
|PASS YDS
|11
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|13
|
|
|105
|TOTAL YDS
|24
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Walker 11 QB
1
FPTS
|P. Walker
|5/7
|37
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
12
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|6
|52
|0
|17
|12
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|3
|12
|0
|8
|1
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
12
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|4
|4
|36
|0
|16
|12
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Moore 2 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DT
|M. Ioannidis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 94 DE
|H. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SAF
|J. Burris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
3
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|1/1
|42
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|3/4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Brown 41 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Rivers 30 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Rivers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 92 DE
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hoecht 97 DT
0
FPTS
|M. Hoecht
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAR 16(14:18 - 2nd) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 16 for no gain (D.Brown; H.Anderson). LAR-J.Noteboom was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LAR 16(15:00 - 2nd) R.Rivers right guard to LAR 16 for no gain (M.Ioannidis; C.Littleton).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 7(0:14 - 1st) T.Atwell left end pushed ob at LAR 16 for 9 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAR 48(0:21 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to LAR 7 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - CAR 43(0:31 - 1st) PENALTY on CAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 43 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - CAR 48(1:33 - 1st) P.Walker pass short right to C.McCaffrey to LAR 43 for 5 yards (E.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CAR 48(1:37 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to D.Moore (D.Kendrick).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 50(2:17 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to LAR 48 for 2 yards (As.Robinson).
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 33(2:53 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left end pushed ob at 50 for 17 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(3:31 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 33 for 8 yards (E.Jones - As.Robinson).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 21(4:12 - 1st) C.Hubbard up the middle to CAR 25 for 4 yards (As.Robinson; J.Williams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 13(4:57 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 21 for 8 yards (E.Jones; M.Copeland).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - LAR 40(5:07 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 49 yards to CAR 11 - Center-M.Orzech. S.Smith to CAR 13 for 2 yards (G.Haley).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - LAR 40(5:11 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - LAR 38(5:56 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Powell to LAR 40 for 2 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LAR 48(6:25 - 1st) D.Henderson left end to CAR 47 for 5 yards (C.Henderson). PENALTY on LAR-J.Noteboom - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 48 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 46(7:04 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 48 for 2 yards (C.Littleton).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 39(7:49 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 46 for 7 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 35(8:32 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 39 for 4 yards (J.Burris; Y.Gross-Matos).
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 52 yards from CAR 35 to LAR 13. M.Hoecht to LAR 35 for 22 yards (S.Sullivan).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - CAR 24(8:42 - 1st) E.Pineiro 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - CAR 28(9:21 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to C.McCaffrey to LAR 24 for 4 yards (B.Wagner).
|+3 YD
2 & 19 - CAR 31(10:01 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (N.Scott - T.Rapp).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 22(10:25 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to C.Hubbard to LAR 14 for 8 yards (As.Robinson). PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 22(10:28 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to S.Smith.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 33(10:59 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at LAR 22 for 11 yards (T.Rapp).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(11:36 - 1st) D.Foreman right guard to LAR 33 for 2 yards (As.Robinson).
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 49(12:09 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle pushed ob at LAR 35 for 14 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 47(12:54 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to LAR 49 for 4 yards (J.Hollins - T.Rapp).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 47(13:36 - 1st) P.Walker sacked at CAR 47 for 0 yards (M.Copeland).
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 31(14:21 - 1st) P.Walker pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CAR 47 for 16 yards (B.Wagner).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to CAR 31 for 6 yards (M.Copeland - A.Donald).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
ARI
SEA
3
3
2nd 12:49 FOX
-
CAR
LAR
3
0
2nd 13:41 FOX
-
BUF
KC
0
0
1st 5:46 CBS
-
DAL
PHI
0
042 O/U
-6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
DEN
LAC
0
045.5 O/U
-4.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
WAS
CHI
12
7
Final AMZN
-
BAL
NYG
20
24
Final CBS
-
CIN
NO
30
26
Final CBS
-
JAC
IND
27
34
Final CBS
-
MIN
MIA
24
16
Final FOX
-
NE
CLE
38
15
Final CBS
-
NYJ
GB
27
10
Final FOX
-
SF
ATL
14
28
Final FOX
-
TB
PIT
18
20
Final FOX