|
|
|CHI
|ATL
Bears-Falcons Preview
ATLANTA (AP) Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are learning how to score in the quarterback's second season.
Learning to win has been the more difficult lesson.
Fields will be in the spotlight for his Georgia homecoming as the Bears and Atlanta Falcons match strong running games - and deflating losing streaks - on Sunday. Fields, a native of the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, began his college career at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State.
Fields' family had Falcons season tickets. He said his favorite Atlanta players were quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.
Fields didn't know how many of his friends and family members will attend the game.
''I know my regular people are going - my mom, my dad,'' Fields said. ''But of course it's exciting, for sure. My goal really is just to go 1-0 this week and win the game down there.''
Fields, a 2021 first-round pick, has solidified his status as the Bears' franchise quarterback by leading the NFL's top rushing offense. He returns to Atlanta after rushing for a combined 325 yards the last two weeks, the highest two-game total by an NFL quarterback, surpassing the 268 two-game total by Baltimore's Lamar Jackson in 2019.
Fields ran for 178 yards against Miami two weeks ago and added 147 in last week's 31-30 loss to Detroit. He will be the top priority for Atlanta's defense.
''He knows how to move the ball around and he knows how to use his legs to make big plays,'' Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell said. ''We've just got to key in on the details and just make sure we attack him the right way and don't let him loose, keep him contained and not let him get out of the pocket for sure.''
After scoring 90 points in their first six games, the Bears have scored 91 in their last three. More points haven't led to more wins. Chicago (3-7) has lost three straight and six of seven.
The Falcons (4-6) have dropped two straight and three of four, but still trail first-place Tampa Bay by only one game in the woeful NFC South.
WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN
Fields' homecoming gives Falcons fans a chance to second-guess the team's decision to bypass Fields and instead draft tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2021 draft. The Bears selected Fields seven picks later.
Asked this week to look back on that draft decision, coach Arthur Smith said: ''There's a lot of players available, you can go down that rabbit hole a lot of different ways.''
The Falcons traded Ryan to Indianapolis after the 2021 season and acquired Marcus Mariota before picking quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 draft. Smith continues to express confidence in Mariota while Ridder has yet to make his debut.
RUN-FIRST
The Bears are averaging a league-leading 201.7 yards. The Falcons rank fourth with 160.4.
Chicago became the first team in the Super Bowl era to run for at least 225 in five straight games after finishing with 258 last week.
While each team has a run-first mentality, the passing numbers have suffered. Chicago is last in the league in passing and Atlanta ranks 30th.
RUNDOWN
The Bears' rushing attack took a hit this week when the team placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve.
Herbert suffered a hip injury returning a kickoff last week. He will miss at least four games.
Herbert is the team's second-leading rusher behind Fields with 643 yards while sharing duties with David Montgomery. He is sixth in the league at 6 yards per carry. Montgomery has 434 yards on 115 attempts.
BOOST FOR FALCONS SECONDARY
The Falcons hope to have Terrell, their top defensive back, back on the field after missing three games with a hamstring injury.
Terrell returned to practice Wednesday. He said this is his first hamstring injury and he's trying to be careful not to rush his return.
''I'm pushing it as much as I can, just to see where I'm at,'' Terrell said.
STRUGGLING DEFENSE
Bears rookie Jack Sanborn got his first two sacks last week and had an interception on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive negated by a penalty against cornerback Jaylon Johnson. He was one of the bright spots on a gutted and struggling defense.
The Bears have allowed 115 points over the past three games and are tied for 25th in scoring defense this season. Chicago traded three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn and star linebacker Roquan Smith last month.
''Those guys are getting experiences that they can't replicate and that they need to get,'' coach Matt Eberflus said. ''In order to improve, you need to get the reps.''
---
AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|18:45
|11:15
|1st Downs
|12
|9
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|189
|153
|Total Plays
|39
|27
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|65
|Rush Attempts
|26
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|63
|88
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-26
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.5
|2-48.5
|Return Yards
|55
|160
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-55
|3-147
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|63
|PASS YDS
|88
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|65
|
|
|189
|TOTAL YDS
|153
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Fields
|7/12
|71
|1
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Fields
|14
|73
|1
|17
|21
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|8
|41
|0
|15
|5
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|4
|12
|0
|6
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|3
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|4
|3
|23
|1
|16
|11
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
2
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|5
|
C. Claypool WR
1
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Sanborn 57 MLB
|J. Sanborn
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 OLB
|N. Morrow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
5
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/2
|41
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|2
|37.5
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|55.0
|55
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|9/15
|88
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|29
|0
|19
|1
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|6
|18
|0
|5
|10
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|2
|14
|0
|13
|2
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
4
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|4
|2
|25
|0
|16
|4
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|2
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
1
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
D. London 5 WR
7
FPTS
|D. London
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 DB
|I. Oliver
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 NT
|G. Jarrett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dalton 79 DT
|J. Dalton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
5
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|2
|48.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|49.0
|103
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - ATL 22(0:03 - 2nd) Y.Koo 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ATL 22(0:04 - 2nd) M.Mariota spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 31(0:23 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to T.Allgeier to CHI 22 for 9 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 31(0:24 - 2nd) M.Mariota spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - ATL 50(0:40 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.Byrd to CHI 31 for 19 yards (J.Brisker).
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - ATL 41(0:48 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to 50 for 9 yards (K.Gordon).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - ATL 49(0:53 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to CHI 36 for 13 yards (J.Johnson). PENALTY on ATL-C.Edoga - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 49 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(1:10 - 2nd) M.Mariota right tackle to CHI 49 for 5 yards (J.Sanborn).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - ATL 38(1:14 - 2nd) C.Santos 56 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Crossbar - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ATL 38(1:20 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to T.Ebner.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - ATL 43(1:26 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles right end ran ob at ATL 38 for 5 yards (A.Terrell).
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - ATL 49(1:30 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to ATL 43 for 6 yards (J.Dalton; R.Evans).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 39(1:36 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery to ATL 35 for 4 yards (M.Walker) [G.Jarrett]. PENALTY on CHI-M.Schofield - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 39 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 48(2:00 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left tackle to ATL 39 for 9 yards (J.Dalton).
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 49(2:28 - 2nd) J.Fields left end to ATL 48 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 50(2:37 - 2nd) T.Ebner left end to CHI 49 for -1 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - ATL 33(3:13 - 2nd) J.Fields right end ran ob at 50 for 17 yards (D.Malone).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 30(3:47 - 2nd) J.Fields left tackle to CHI 33 for 3 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(4:18 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at CHI 30 for 5 yards (D.Hall).
|Kickoff
|(4:18 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback. ATL-N.Kwiatkoski was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 4(4:35 - 2nd) J.Fields left end for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CHI 6(5:13 - 2nd) J.Fields left guard to ATL 4 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 12(5:35 - 2nd) T.Ebner left end to ATL 6 for 6 yards (R.Evans - A.Ebiketie). ATL-T.Graham was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 15(6:13 - 2nd) T.Ebner right guard to ATL 12 for 3 yards (I.Oliver - M.Walker).
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 25(6:44 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to E.St. Brown pushed ob at ATL 15 for 10 yards (D.Hall).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 25(6:52 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 29(7:24 - 2nd) T.Ebner left tackle to ATL 25 for 4 yards (R.Evans - A.Terrell).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21(7:37 - 2nd) C.Patterson left end to ATL 40 for 19 yards (J.Brisker). FUMBLES (J.Brisker) - RECOVERED by CHI-J.Johnson at ATL 46. J.Johnson to ATL 29 for 17 yards (C.Lindstrom).
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 68 yards from CHI 35 to ATL -3. C.Patterson to ATL 21 for 24 yards (J.Blackwell).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CHI 23(7:47 - 2nd) C.Santos 41 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 22(8:29 - 2nd) J.Fields left end to ATL 23 for -1 yards (T.Andersen).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 25(9:02 - 2nd) J.Fields left end ran ob at ATL 22 for 3 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 27(9:39 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to ATL 25 for 2 yards (T.Andersen).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49(10:22 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep right to C.Kmet to ATL 27 for 24 yards (A.Terrell).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 34(11:01 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 49 for 15 yards (J.Hawkins; R.Grant).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 30(11:37 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 34 for 4 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - ATL 20(11:45 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 50 yards to CHI 30 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by D.Pettis.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ATL 20(11:48 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ATL 20(11:50 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to D.London. CHI-T.Gipson was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 19(12:21 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 20 for 1 yard (Ju.Jones - K.Gordon).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 10(12:45 - 2nd) M.Mariota scrambles left guard to ATL 14 for 4 yards (A.Muhammad - J.Brisker). PENALTY on CHI-K.Gordon - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - CHI 45(12:52 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 35 yards to ATL 10 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by A.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - CHI 37(13:34 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at ATL 45 for -8 yards (G.Jarrett).
|Penalty
3 & 14 - CHI 32(13:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-S.Mustipher - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 28(14:13 - 2nd) J.Fields FUMBLES (Aborted) at ATL 33 - recovered by CHI-T.Ebner at ATL 34. T.Ebner to ATL 32 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 28(14:19 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left guard to ATL 28 for 8 yards (R.Evans).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 41(0:02 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney ran ob at ATL 36 for 5 yards (I.Oliver).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
4 & 6 - CHI 33(0:16 - 1st) T.Gill punts 40 yards to ATL 27 - Center-P.Scales. A.Williams to ATL 42 for 15 yards (R.Griffin). Chicago challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. T.Gill punts 40 yards to ATL 27 - Center-P.Scales. A.Williams to ATL 43 for 16 yards (R.Griffin - D.Houston-Carson). FUMBLES (D.Houston-Carson) - touched at ATL 40 - RECOVERED by CHI-J.Sanborn at ATL 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CHI 33(0:22 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 31(1:07 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end to CHI 33 for 2 yards (M.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 29(1:43 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 31 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 20(2:22 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end to CHI 29 for 9 yards (L.Carter).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 16(2:59 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 20 for 4 yards (L.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ATL 37(3:07 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 47 yards to CHI 16 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by D.Pettis.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ATL 37(3:12 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 35(3:39 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to C.Huntley pushed ob at ATL 37 for 2 yards (J.Brisker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31(4:15 - 1st) C.Huntley right end to ATL 35 for 4 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 28(4:51 - 1st) M.Mariota left guard to ATL 31 for 3 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 19(5:18 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to C.Patterson to ATL 28 for 9 yards (K.Gordon; J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 19(5:57 - 1st) M.Mariota left tackle to ATL 19 for no gain (Ju.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 66 yards from CHI 35 to ATL -1. C.Patterson to ATL 19 for 20 yards (M.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 16(6:08 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Mooney for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 18(6:52 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to ATL 16 for 2 yards (R.Evans; M.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 18(6:59 - 1st) S.Mustipher to ATL 23 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - recovered by CHI-J.Fields at ATL 23. J.Fields pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool (M.Walker - G.Jarrett).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 27(7:38 - 1st) J.Fields right end ran ob at ATL 18 for 9 yards (D.Hall).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(8:11 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to ATL 27 for 4 yards (J.Hawkins; M.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 35(8:46 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to ATL 31 for 4 yards (A.Anderson - R.Grant).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44(9:27 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery to ATL 35 for 9 yards (D.Hall - L.Carter).
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 64 yards from ATL 35 to CHI 1. V.Jones to ATL 44 for 55 yards (E.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 2(9:46 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN [J.Sanborn]. Penalty on CHI-J.Brisker - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 7(10:27 - 1st) M.Mariota right end to CHI 2 for 5 yards (N.Morrow - E.Jackson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(11:13 - 1st) C.Patterson right guard to CHI 7 for 7 yards (E.Jackson).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 27(11:57 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Hodge to CHI 14 for 13 yards (J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 28(12:26 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles left guard to CHI 27 for 1 yard (J.Brisker). CHI-J.Brisker was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 41(13:01 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end pushed ob at CHI 28 for 13 yards (J.Brisker).
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 43(13:41 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts to CHI 41 for 16 yards (K.Gordon).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 40(14:12 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to ATL 43 for 3 yards (J.Brisker; Ju.Jones).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - ATL 34(14:31 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI-Ju.Jones - Neutral Zone Infraction - 6 yards - enforced at ATL 34 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 25(14:56 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 34 for 9 yards (J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts (E.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
CAR
BAL
0
3
3rd 13:41 FOX
-
CHI
ATL
17
17
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
CLE
BUF
10
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
DET
NYG
17
6
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
LAR
NO
14
10
3rd 13:45 FOX
-
NYJ
NE
3
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
PHI
IND
3
13
3rd 13:14 CBS
-
WAS
HOU
20
0
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
LV
DEN
0
041.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
CIN
PIT
0
039.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
DAL
MIN
0
048.5 O/U
+2
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
KC
LAC
0
052.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
SF
ARI
0
043 O/U
+8
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
TEN
GB
27
17
Final AMZN