Buccaneers-Browns Preview
CLEVELAND (AP) Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups - and his shadow.
As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time.
''I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,'' Brissett said.
On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed.
His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with Deshaun Watson set to return from his suspension, Brissett makes his final scheduled start for the Browns (3-7), who will host Brady and the well-rested Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5).
Brissett was reluctant to talk about his personal finale this week, preferring to stay focused on helping rally the Browns in what to this point has been a disappointing season.
However, the 29-year-old was happy to reflect on his time with Brady, the ageless seven-time Super Bowl winner.
''The best to ever do it,'' Brissett said.
Brother. Mentor. Friend.
Brady was all those things and more to Brissett, who made two starts for the Patriots - and got a Super Bowl ring - before being traded to Indianapolis. That one year had a profound impact on Brissett, who diligently took notes on Brady the person and Brady the player.
He learned attention to detail and how to prepare, lead and embrace the struggle.
Brissett believes Brady's humility may be his biggest strength.
''Everybody looks at him as Tom Brady and he doesn't think he is Tom Brady,'' Brissett said. ''I know from the first day I met him, he's been the same guy. And honestly, he held me to a higher standard than I probably held myself in the beginning of my career.''
Cleary, some of Brady's best attributes rubbed off on Brissett, who has exceeded expectations while filling in during Watson's league-imposed ban, which followed sexual misconduct allegations.
Watson returns next week.
This one belongs to Brissett, and his teammates would like nothing more than to send him out - or at least to the sideline - with a win.
''The No. 1 thing that his teammates have seen about him is the way he prepares,'' Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. ''He puts a lot into this game. He's on the field early. He's staying late. He's in this building very early. He's staying here very late. Just constantly working with your teammates. Sending them text messages of videos of routes and `Here is how I would like you to run this. Are we on the same page?'''
It wasn't lost on Brissett that his possible last start in '22 will come against Brady, but that doesn't change anything.
''I just want to win,'' he said. ''I don't care who it's against. Fortunately, it can be him.''
TOM TERRIFIC
Although he preferred Peyton Manning as a kid, Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has become a Brady fan.
Garrett has studied Brady and long admired the intangibles that have made him a consistent winner.
''The guy will fight through whatever he has to - whatever injury, whatever situation, whatever adversity to get a win,'' Garrett said. ''And, stuff like that, everyone likes to talk about it and not everyone's about it. He's shown that he is.''
KEEP RUNNING
The Buccaneers found their running game in Europe.
Tampa Bay rushed for a season-high 160 yards in its 21-16 win over Seattle in Germany before the bye. The performance was important because it balances the offense, relieving pressure on Brady and his receivers.
''We're going to need to do that every week, and that's just the reality,'' said Brady, who is 15-5 following a bye. ''We're going to have to control the line of scrimmage and make yards running and make people miss and finish blocks and not get penalties and be balanced.
''The games where we've done that we've done a really good job. When we haven't, it's been a struggle.''
STEPPING UP
With running back Leonard Fournette nursing a hip pointer, rookie Rachaad White figures to assume a heavier workload for the Bucs.
That comes on the heels of the third-round draft pick rushing for a season-best 105 yards against the Seahawks. He didn't catch any passes, but White ranks second among first-year backs with 20 receptions.
''I'm just a big guy on opportunities,'' he said. ''Eventually everyone is going to get their shot. And when you get your shot, it's about what you make of it.''
TOUGH TEST
The Bucs have been among the league's best in run defense since 2019, ranking No. 1 two of the past three seasons. While they haven't been nearly as effective this year, the unit took a step forward by limiting Seattle to 39 yards rushing - nearly 100 below the Seahawks' average.
Cleveland poses another stiff test, with Nick Chubb spearheading a ground attack averaging 150.9 yards.
''They've been in the top five the last couple of years, and it's going to be a challenge for our guys - gap control, understanding where we've got to be,'' coach Todd Bowles said.
Tampa Bay nose tackle Vita Vea missed two days of practice this week with a foot injury and he will likely be a game-time decision.
AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|6:48
|8:12
|1st Downs
|4
|7
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|2
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|88
|109
|Total Plays
|12
|15
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|68
|Rush Attempts
|6
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.7
|8.5
|Net Yards Passing
|30
|41
|Comp. - Att.
|5-6
|5-7
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|35
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|30
|PASS YDS
|41
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|68
|
|
|88
|TOTAL YDS
|109
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
7
FPTS
|T. Brady
|5/6
|30
|1
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|2
|2
|13
|1
|10
|9
|
R. White 29 RB
7
FPTS
|R. White
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|7
|
J. Jones 6 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
C. Brate 84 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Brate
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DE
|R. Nunez-Roches
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 OLB
|A. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
1
FPTS
|R. Succop
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|5/7
|41
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|1
|31
|1
|31
|9
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
2
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|5
|27
|0
|15
|2
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|3
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|3
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fields II 42 OLB
|T. Fields II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 38 CB
|A. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 90 DE
|J. Clowney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
4
FPTS
|C. York
|1/1
|51
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - TB 33(1:19 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 47 yards to CLE 20 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 32 for 12 yards (R.White).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TB 33(1:22 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Brate (A.Wright).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TB 27(1:47 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 33 for 6 yards (A.Green; S.Takitaki).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(2:22 - 1st) R.White left guard to TB 27 for 2 yards (A.Green).
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CLE 33(2:27 - 1st) C.York 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLE 33(2:32 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to D.Peoples-Jones (C.Davis). TB-C.Davis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLE 33(2:36 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(3:18 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left guard to TB 33 for 2 yards (A.Nelson; M.Edwards).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 44(3:59 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass short right to H.Bryant to TB 35 for 9 yards (A.Winfield).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 50(4:42 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left guard to TB 44 for 6 yards (L.David; R.Nunez-Roches).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(5:11 - 1st) J.Brissett scrambles right end pushed ob at CLE 35 for 10 yards (D.White). PENALTY on TB-D.White - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 35.
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - TB 10(5:17 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on CLE-D.Ward - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - TB 16(5:56 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to J.Jones to CLE 10 for 6 yards (D.Ward).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TB 11(6:15 - 1st) J.Wells reported in as eligible. PENALTY on TB-J.Wells - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 11 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 15(6:55 - 1st) R.White left guard to CLE 11 for 4 yards (G.Delpit).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - TB 21(7:37 - 1st) K.Vaughn left tackle to CLE 15 for 6 yards (T.Fields).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TB 25(8:17 - 1st) K.Vaughn left tackle to CLE 21 for 4 yards (J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 30(8:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.White to CLE 25 for 5 yards (T.Fields).
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TB 35(9:38 - 1st) R.White left tackle pushed ob at CLE 30 for 35 yards (M.Emerson).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - TB 32(10:09 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 35 for 3 yards (D.Ward).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(10:45 - 1st) J.Wells reported in as eligible. R.White right guard to TB 32 for 7 yards (S.Takitaki; J.Clowney).
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 31(10:53 - 1st) A.Schwartz right end for 31 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Handoff to 27 K. Hunt pitch to 10. A. Schwartz
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 46(11:34 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to TB 31 for 15 yards (A.Winfield).
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 45(12:20 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to TB 46 for 9 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 46(12:58 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 45 for -1 yards (W.Gholston).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 34(13:33 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CLE 46 for 12 yards (C.Davis).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 27(14:12 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 34 for 7 yards (C.Davis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 22(14:56 - 1st) C.Hubbard reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 27 for 5 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 66 yards from TB 35 to CLE -1. J.Ford to CLE 22 for 23 yards (K.Kieft).
