Sunday marks the final day of the preseason and in less than two weeks, the 2024 NFL schedule will officially begin. The Broncos were one of the few teams with a true quarterback competition this offseason, but Bo Nix proved he deserved to be the starter despite entering his rookie season. The Broncos will rest Nix on Sunday when they play the Cardinals, but Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are expected to play as they compete for the backup quarterback spot. Could they be worthy NFL DFS picks?

The Broncos have won their first two preseason games using three quarterbacks with starting experience, so should you stack NFL DFS lineups with Broncos from the NFL DFS player pool even without Nix playing? Titans vs. Saints and Patriots vs. Commanders make up the other two games on the Sunday slate for daily Fantasy football players to consider. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who has been cashing big all season, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks last season like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4) and Puka Nacua (9-164-1). Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Sunday's 2024 NFL preseason schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Sunday

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Sunday is Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune. The 25-year-old has completed 23 of 34 passes (67.7%) for 242 yards and a touchdown over two preseason games. Tune also had a 12-yard rushing touchdown last week and he has the fifth-best completion percentage of any quarterback with at least 34 attempts this preseason.

Tune is competing with Desmond Ridder for the backup quarterback position behind Kyler Murray and the final preseason game could determine the winner. Tune is expected to start against the Broncos, so he could get the majority of the snaps and will be surrounded by the perceived better weapons and given this opportunity, Kaylor likes Tune for NFL DFS lineups.

Kaylor's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. He's had three receptions in each of New England's first two preseason games totaling 76 yards. The Patriots selected Boutte in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and he hauled in a 42-yard touchdown in the preseason last year.

The Patriots are likely going to have their top two quarterbacks in Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye on the field often as they battle for the starting quarterback spot, which could generate better opportunities for Boutte and other New England pass-catchers than in the rest of Sunday's preseason contests. Boutte is fighting to make the final 53-man roster and the New England coaches may want to see him play extensive snaps before making that final call on which side of the cut line he ends up on. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday preseason NFL DFS lineups

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.