Josh Allen is in a familiar position, and it's not one he hoped to be in coming into Sunday's AFC Championship. The Buffalo Bills quarterback dropped to 0-4 in his playoff career against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as his hopes of reaching the Super Bowl have once again come up just short with a 32-29 defeat at Arrowhead Stadium.

"To be the champs, you've got to beat the champs, and we didn't do that tonight," Allen told reporters postgame.

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 63.6 YDs 3731 TD 28 INT 6 YD/Att 7.72 View Profile

He added: "You can either get it done or you can't. And we didn't get it done."

Allen put together a strong performance, albeit in the losing effort. He completed 22 of his 34 pass attempts for 237 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers while adding 39 yards rushing.

One of the key areas where Allen fell short, however, was converting on QB sneaks on third and fourth down, which he was limited to just two conversions on five attempts. Coming into this game, Allen had converted 20 of his 21 sneaks on third and fourth down this season. Allen was stopped short on a fourth-and-1 sneak in the early stages of the fourth quarter, which opened the door back up for Kansas City to retake the lead and eventually pull out the win.

Again, falling to the Chiefs in the playoffs has been the massive hurdle in front of Allen getting over the hump and reaching his first-ever Super Bowl. He currently has the most playoff wins (seven) by any quarterback without a Super Bowl start, and that is largely due to the Chiefs. Against all other playoff opponents, Allen is 7-2; against the Chiefs, he is 0-4.

"They've ended a lot of teams' seasons, too," Allen said when asked about the Chiefs again being the team that ends them home. "It's a good squad. They had a good plan tonight and, again, they made more plays than we did."

On top of the playoff record, Allen now falls to 4-5 against Mahomes in his career overall.