Josh Allen reportedly came into Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots nursing a fractured left hand. The Buffalo Bills quarterback also appeared to hurt his throwing hand in the Week 16 showdown, receiving medical attention on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the AFC East contest.

Allen had an erratic evening against the Patriots, completing fewer than 60% of his passes while leading Buffalo to a three-point win over New England. He began shaking his right hand immediately after throwing passes late in the game, though the Bills cleared him to return shortly afterward, announcing he suffered a right elbow contusion.

Backup Mitchell Trubisky briefly began warming up on the sidelines while Allen received attention, but the latter technically didn't miss a snap. The starter entered the contest as a favorite to win this year's NFL MVP award, coming in with close to 40 total touchdowns and just five interceptions while guiding Buffalo to an 12-3 mark atop the AFC East.