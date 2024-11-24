Cardinals vs. Seahawks takeaways: Mike Macdonald's defense swarms Kyler Murray to shake up NFC West race

The Arizona Cardinals came into Seattle on Sunday looking for a fifth straight victory. They couldn't even muster a touchdown against the rival Seahawks, however, as Mike Macdonald's defense stole the spotlight. With five sacks of Kyler Murray, plus a 69-yard pick six by Coby Bryant, Seattle took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back, securing a 16-6 win to steal first place in a crowded NFC West race.

Quarterback Geno Smith wasn't perfect coming off a heroic Week 11 finish against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran notably threw across his body into the end zone, gifting Arizona a second-half interception that threatened to swing the tide of the contest. And yet the Cardinals were even worse with the ball in their hands, as Murray struggled to string together a steady drive despite a couple of highlight-reel shots to Michael Wilson. Arizona also totaled just 49 yards on the ground against a Leonard Williams-led front.

Here are some key takeaways from Sunday's matchup:

Play of the game

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon deserves credit for chasing Kyler Murray out of the pocket on fourth down halfway through the third, but Coby Bryant sealed the splash play for Seattle with his 69-yard sprint to the end zone after picking off Murray's errant floater:

Mike Macdonald's defense is back

Seattle started the 2024 season on a surprise tear, opening 3-0 thanks in large part to Macdonald maximizing the club's defensive talent. His unit is back in top form, following up a feisty showing against the talented 49ers with an even stingier effort against Murray and Co. Newcomer Ernest Jones IV was all over the place with 10 tackles, Leonard Williams feasted in the backfield with 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss, and the secondary flew around to contain Murray's long ball. If the group can keep this up, it's not outrageous to consider them the biggest X factor in the entire NFC West race.

Arizona badly needs a ground game

James Conner has had some big games this year, and Murray still offers elusiveness as a scrambler, but we now have some evidence that the Cardinals are especially dependent on rushing the ball. Conner mustered just 2.8 yards per carry in Week 11, but his efforts were offset by a relatively heavy workload for counterpart Trey Benson. On Sunday, Benson got just four carries, and Conner was even more sluggish, getting 8 yards on seven carries. If the Cards can't jumpstart this unit, they're in serious trouble.

The NFC West is the Seahawks' to lose, for now

The operative phrase is most definitely "for now," because even though the 49ers fell again on Sunday, it's tough to write off their talent, presuming Brock Purdy returns from injury in the coming weeks. And the division truly is a crapshoot right now; all four teams have at least five wins. Still, if the Seahawks keep up this defensive effort, and Geno Smith can at least offer the occasional big-play splash while feeding weapons like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf, it's not unreasonable to anticipate a playoff push.

What's next

The Seahawks (6-5) will hit the road to take on the New York Jets, who may or may not have a healthy and/or motivated Aaron Rodgers under center as the entire Gang Green regime folds in on itself. The Cardinals (6-5) will visit the Minnesota Vikings, who improved to 9-2 on Sunday.