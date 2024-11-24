Jason Myers drills a 50-yard field goal, which all but seals this one. Seahawks lead it 16-6, and the Cardinals are still looking for a complete offensive drive. Big props to Mike Macdonald for his unit's step up in this one.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks takeaways: Mike Macdonald's defense swarms Kyler Murray to shake up NFC West race
Seattle wins its second straight
The Arizona Cardinals came into Seattle on Sunday looking for a fifth straight victory. They couldn't even muster a touchdown against the rival Seahawks, however, as Mike Macdonald's defense stole the spotlight. With five sacks of Kyler Murray, plus a 69-yard pick six by Coby Bryant, Seattle took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back, securing a 16-6 win to steal first place in a crowded NFC West race.
Quarterback Geno Smith wasn't perfect coming off a heroic Week 11 finish against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran notably threw across his body into the end zone, gifting Arizona a second-half interception that threatened to swing the tide of the contest. And yet the Cardinals were even worse with the ball in their hands, as Murray struggled to string together a steady drive despite a couple of highlight-reel shots to Michael Wilson. Arizona also totaled just 49 yards on the ground against a Leonard Williams-led front.
Here are some key takeaways from Sunday's matchup:
Play of the game
Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon deserves credit for chasing Kyler Murray out of the pocket on fourth down halfway through the third, but Coby Bryant sealed the splash play for Seattle with his 69-yard sprint to the end zone after picking off Murray's errant floater:
Mike Macdonald's defense is back
Seattle started the 2024 season on a surprise tear, opening 3-0 thanks in large part to Macdonald maximizing the club's defensive talent. His unit is back in top form, following up a feisty showing against the talented 49ers with an even stingier effort against Murray and Co. Newcomer Ernest Jones IV was all over the place with 10 tackles, Leonard Williams feasted in the backfield with 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss, and the secondary flew around to contain Murray's long ball. If the group can keep this up, it's not outrageous to consider them the biggest X factor in the entire NFC West race.
Arizona badly needs a ground game
James Conner has had some big games this year, and Murray still offers elusiveness as a scrambler, but we now have some evidence that the Cardinals are especially dependent on rushing the ball. Conner mustered just 2.8 yards per carry in Week 11, but his efforts were offset by a relatively heavy workload for counterpart Trey Benson. On Sunday, Benson got just four carries, and Conner was even more sluggish, getting 8 yards on seven carries. If the Cards can't jumpstart this unit, they're in serious trouble.
The NFC West is the Seahawks' to lose, for now
The operative phrase is most definitely "for now," because even though the 49ers fell again on Sunday, it's tough to write off their talent, presuming Brock Purdy returns from injury in the coming weeks. And the division truly is a crapshoot right now; all four teams have at least five wins. Still, if the Seahawks keep up this defensive effort, and Geno Smith can at least offer the occasional big-play splash while feeding weapons like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf, it's not unreasonable to anticipate a playoff push.
What's next
The Seahawks (6-5) will hit the road to take on the New York Jets, who may or may not have a healthy and/or motivated Aaron Rodgers under center as the entire Gang Green regime folds in on itself. The Cardinals (6-5) will visit the Minnesota Vikings, who improved to 9-2 on Sunday.
Geno Smith keeps the clock working in Seattle's favor with this dart across the middle and on the move:
Kyler Murray unloads an improbable deep ball to Michael Wilson, but the Cardinals have to settle for a field goal after this, cutting Seattle's lead to seven points:
Smith gets greedy; Cardinals get the INT
Oh no. Driving deep into Arizona territory, Geno Smith has a chance to extend Seattle's lead, already up 13-3, and moves up the pocket on a third-and-6, only to zing one slightly across his body ... and into the waiting arms of Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams. Smith immediately pats his chest after the throw, taking responsibility for forcing one. And now Arizona might have some life.
Mike Macdonald's defense swarms Murray
Kyler Murray is under duress. The quarterback nearly puts another ball in harm's way while rolling out of the pocket, then gets sacked by a corral of Seahawks defenders led by Leonard Williams. Arizona goes four plays and loses a yard before punting it back, down 13-3. That makes three punts (including two three-and-outs) and a pick-six for the Cardinals' last four offensive possessions. Seahawks fully in control.
Seattle roars as Seahawks get pick-six vs. Murray
Coby Bryant shoots and scores! Kyler Murray rolls out on a fourth-and-1, throwing off-balance to Michael Wilson, and Bryant picks off the errant pass, then races 69 yards for the pick-six. Jason Myers misses the ensuing extra point, but Mike Macdonald's defense gets a huge splash to go up 13-3.
Smith-Njigba headlines Seahawks' scoring drive
Here's another look at the wideout's catch to put Seattle up 7-3 in front of the home crowd:
Geno puts Seattle on top ahead of halftime
The big-play offense has finally arrived in Seattle. First, Geno Smith dumps one to Jaxon Smith-Njiba, who explodes downfield to put the Seahawks in scoring range. Then Smith goes right back to the second-year wideout for the touchdown. Jonathan Gannon's defense had no answers for Smith-Njigba's speed on that series, and the Seahawks now lead this one, 7-3, with a minute until the break.
Cardinals strike first to go up 3-0
Arizona is on the board to start Sunday's scoring, with Chad Ryland hitting a 35-yard field goal after an unsuccessful challenge on a would-be Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown catch. Trey McBride already up to five catches for the Cardinals; he remains a hot target for Kyler Murray.
Score remains 0-0 as we head to the second quarter in what has been a defensive showdown.
Kyler Murray gets hit near his own end zone and fumbles the ball. The Seahawks recover for a touchdown, but the officials overturn the call, ruling it an incomplete pass.
Seattle punts again -- the fourth punt between both teams in the opening quarter.
Another drive, another punt as the Cardinals can't get much going on their second offensive possession.
Arizona's defense answers, forcing a punt on Seattle's first offensive possession.
The Seahawks defense gets Kyler Murray and the Cardinals off the field for a quick first series.
Almost time for this NFC West clash to kick off. Huge playoff implications here, with the division so knotted up. Arizona is looking for its fifth straight victory. Seattle is looking to make it two straight.
