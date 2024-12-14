The NFL Week 15 schedule features a cross-conference matchup between teams in the thick of their respective playoff races with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) on Sunday. Tampa Bay is looking to win its fourth straight game after beating the Las Vegas Raiders 28-13 in their last outing. The Chargers aim to bounce back from a hard fought 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that ended on a walk-off field goal by the Chiefs. The Bucs are 8-5, while the Chargers are 9-3-1 against the spread this season.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are favored by 3 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under is 45.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Bucs vs. Chargers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Chargers vs. Buccaneers spread: Chargers -3

Chargers vs. Buccaneers over/under: 45.5 points

Chargers vs. Buccaneers money line: Chargers: -150, Eagles: +126

Why the Chargers can cover

Veteran quarterback Justin Herbert has thrived under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. The former Oregon standout has completed 63.9% of his passes for 2,764 yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception. Herbert enters this matchup leading the NFL in interception rate.

The Chargers enter this matchup with the top-ranked defense in the league, allowing an average of 15.9 points per game. Los Angeles has one of the premier defensive fronts in the NFL, led by Tuli Tuipulotu (7.5 sacks), Bud Dupree (5), Khalil Mack (5), and Joey Bosa (4.5). The Chargers are 9-3-1 against the spread this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Buccaneers enter this game on a high-note, winning three-straight games. Tampa Bay has performed well against the spread this season, going 8-5 against the number thus far. The Bucs are coming off a 28-13 blowout win over the Raiders that was sparked by a dominant defensive performance.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is having one of the best seasons of his career in 2024. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 3,329 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. His top target has been veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who has 43 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Chargers picks

