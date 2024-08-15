It appears that Dak Prescott will, in fact, not be a lame duck quarterback this season.

Prescott, who is entering the final year of his current contract, has provided a positive update on where things stand contractually between himself and the Dallas Cowboys.

"Good conversations are going on, I will say that," Prescott said, via The Athletic. "A lot of confidence [that something will get done].

"I'm not putting that much thought into hoping it gets done now, hoping it gets done in a couple of weeks, during the season or whenever it happens. I just know conversations are on the right way," Prescott said via ESPN.

It appears that the arrow is indeed pointing north when it comes to Prescott and his future with Dallas. Prescott's comments Thursday came two days after Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the "goal" is to have Prescott's contract extended before the start of the regular season.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 69.5 YDs 4516 TD 36 INT 9 YD/Att 7.65 View Profile

Prescott's future with the Cowboys has been one of the most talked about news items this offseason. Initially, it appeared that Prescott would play out his contract, thus clearing the road for him to potentially test the open market next offseason. But now it appears that Prescott -- the team's starting quarterback since he stepped in for an injured Tony Romo during the 2016 season opener -- isn't going anywhere.

The nine-year veteran has been pretty vocal about his contract situation. While he has made it clear he wants to stay in Dallas, Prescott recently acknowledged that he could join the list of franchise quarterbacks who have played for multiple teams. Now, however, it appears that Prescott is on the precipice of joining Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman as Cowboys quarterbacks who spent a least a decade with the franchise.

Money will ultimately play a role in what happens, though. Prescott's current deal pays him an average salary of $40 million, which is well below the current market value for franchise quarterbacks. Prescott's current market value calls for him to make $55.1 million annually, per Spotrac.

Along with Prescott, the Cowboys also still need to address CeeDee Lamb's contract situation. The wide receiver has been holding out as he looks to avoid playing under his fifth-year option. Like Prescott, things have also ramped up between the Cowboys and Lamb on a contract extension, per the team's website.

Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' star linebacker (who will also need a new deal sometime in the near future), has no doubt that Lamb will be with his teammates when the regular season begins.

"CeeDee is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not," Parsons said earlier this week. "He knows he's not going anywhere. The business side, they're gonna take care of it -- no doubt about it.

"On Week 1, he will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys."