That's a six-play, 96-yard touchdown drive for Jacksonville.
Dolphins vs. Jaguars live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFL Week 1 game
Miami hosts Jacksonville in an all-Florida matchup in Week 1
The 2024 regular season is underway. Down at Hard Rock Stadium, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins are kicking off their season in a head-to-head clash of some of the more intriguing teams in the AFC.
Both clubs ended the 2023 season on sour notes as the Jaguars lost six of their last nine to fall out of the playoffs, while the Dolphins were a quick one-and-done in the postseason managing just seven points in a loss to Kansas City. To help turn the tide, these franchises retooled in the offseason, including handing out massive extensions to quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa. With their bank accounts fattened, Jacksonville and Miami will now look to get immediate returns in the form of wins and a deep playoff run, beginning with this matchup.
The Dolphins entered this game as a 3.5-point favorite with the total sitting at 49 points. As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you'll find real-time analysis and instant highlights of all the best plays.
Where to watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Dolphins -3.5, O/U 49 (via SportsLine consensus odds)
Lawrence was short on that deep ball to Brian Thomas Jr., but the rookie wideout was still able to come back and make a play on the ball and draw the PI call on Ramsey.
A key run by Tank Bigsby after a tremendous punt by the Dolphins. That 17-yard gain gives the Jaguars offense some much-needed breathing room.
Oh man! Tua Tagovailoa had Tyreek Hill for an easy touchdown. The deep ball was just a touch too deep and the two couldn't connect. They'd like to have that one back.
Trevor Lawrence had zero time as he looked up the field after the rollout. Calais Campbell was immediately in his face to take him down for the sack.
The Miami Dolphins kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-8. Tagovialoa had a small window Braxton Berrios over the middle, but the duo couldn't come down with the conversion.
Tyreek Hill draws a noticeably big applause from the Dolphins fans after his first catch.
De'Von Achane is going to be a special player for Miami. Dolphins making it a point early to get the ball in his hand via the passing game. The second-year back picks up 39 yards on a reception on third down.
"This will be a high-scoring game. Both teams should be really good on offense, while the defenses might take time. Miami is fast, which will cause problems for the Jacksonville secondary. But the Jaguars will also score against a Miami pass rush that is missing some key players. The Jaguars will win it late with a field goal." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Jaguars to beat the Dolphins, 34-31.
Miami is the betting favorite entering this game, but the Jaguars haven't been afraid of entering this type of setting. In the last five games as a road underdog, Jacksonville is 4-1.
It's expected to be a hot one at Hard Rock Stadium with AccuWeather forecast calling for a high of 91 and a real-feel of 97 degrees. Under head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins are 15-1 when the temperature is 75-plus degrees.
The Jaguars do lead the all-time series in this head-to-head 6-5 (including playoffs). Jacksonville has gotten the better of the Dolphins in three of their last four meetups, including a 23-20 win in 2021 which was Trevor Lawrence's first career victory.
Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards last season with 4,624. His main target was wideout Tyreek Hill, who finished the year with a league-high 1,799 yards receiving. Hill became the first player in NFL history with multiple seasons of 1,700 yards receiving.
One thing that we'll be looking for out of the Dolphins this season is their success against top opposition. In 2023, Miami went 1-6 vs. playoff teams and 10-1 against non-playoff teams.
JUST IN: WR Tyreek Hill was detained outside Hard Rock Stadium today ahead of Jaguars-Dolphins by police for a traffic violation, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Hill is preparing to play today.
Another Jags player who signed a lucrative deal this offseason was Josh Hines-Allen. The pass rusher signed a five-year extension worth $150 million, including $88 million guaranteed. He set a franchise record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. It was also the highest percentage of team sacks (44%) in the NFL last season (17.5 of 40).
Trevor Lawrence has the fifth-most passing yards (11,770) through three seasons in NFL history.
Lawrence and Tagovailoa get paid: One of the key storylines surrounding these teams this offseason was that they handed out massive contract extensions to their quarterbacks. Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million extension with the Jaguars, which tied him with Joe Burrow to be the NFL's highest-paid player. As for Tagovailoa, he inked a four-year, $212.4 million extension. That puts him inside the top five highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.
Broadcasting nugget: This game will be announced by the CBS crew led by Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins. Since 2022, the Dolphins are 7-0 and have averaged 38.0 PPG with that trio calling the game.
Earlier this week, I wrote a story highlighting the key matchup for Week 1, which includes Trevor Lawrence vs. Tua Tagovailoa:
"We have a ton of great quarterback matchups in Week 1, including Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes on Thursday and even Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff on Sunday. However, I'm curious to see how this quarterback duel between Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa down in Miami.
"These two signal-callers have history dating to their college days when Lawrence was at Clemson and Tagovailoa was at Alabama. At the collegiate level, they squared off in the College Football Playoff National Championship to cap off the 2018 season. There, Lawrence bested Tagovailoa to lead the Tigers to a title. Lawrence also has the win in the lone matchup they've had in the NFL.
"In those two games combined, Lawrence has averaged 333 yards passing to go along with four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. As for Tagovailoa, he's averaged 312 yards passing in these head-to-heads while totaling four touchdowns and three interceptions.
"Both of these quarterbacks inked massive $50-plus million-per-season extensions this offseason and have yet to truly prove themselves on the playoff stage. A win for either of them to begin the 2024 season could go a long way in building toward that elusive deep playoff run."
Hello and welcome to Jaguars-Dolphins! We should be in for quite the matchup as these teams open up the 2024 season. Both clubs are looking to bounce-back after sour notes that ended their season in 2023. The Jags fell out of the playoff race after being leapfrogged by the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, the Dolphins reached the playoffs but managed just seven points in a loss to Kansas City. Let's see how they each take their first steps in 2024.