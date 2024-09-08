Dolphins vs. Jaguars live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFL Week 1 game

The 2024 regular season is underway. Down at Hard Rock Stadium, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins are kicking off their season in a head-to-head clash of some of the more intriguing teams in the AFC.

Both clubs ended the 2023 season on sour notes as the Jaguars lost six of their last nine to fall out of the playoffs, while the Dolphins were a quick one-and-done in the postseason managing just seven points in a loss to Kansas City. To help turn the tide, these franchises retooled in the offseason, including handing out massive extensions to quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa. With their bank accounts fattened, Jacksonville and Miami will now look to get immediate returns in the form of wins and a deep playoff run, beginning with this matchup.

The Dolphins entered this game as a 3.5-point favorite with the total sitting at 49 points. As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you'll find real-time analysis and instant highlights of all the best plays.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

Odds: Dolphins -3.5, O/U 49 (via SportsLine consensus odds)