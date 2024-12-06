The Pittsburgh Steelers had a notable visitor during what was otherwise a normal Friday practice ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Cleveland Browns.

Bill Cowher, a Hall of Famer who coached the Steelers from 1992-06, was back in Pittsburgh to conduct an interview with Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson that will air Sunday on "NFL Today." Cowher also took in the practice while having exchanges with his successor, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, along with outside linebacker T.J. Watt, running back Najee Harris and assistant coaches Arthur Smith and Danny Smith.

Cowher, 67, is a Pittsburgh naive who became the head coach of his hometown team at the age of 34. Three years after taking the job, Cowher became the youngest head coach to lead his team to the Super Bowl. A decade after that, Cowher became the first coach to a win Super Bowl as a sixth seed.

After 15 seasons, Cowher passed the baton to Tomlin, who has continued the Steelers' winning ways that dates back to Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll, who handed the reins to Cowher following a highly successful, 23-year run that included a record four Super Bowl over a six-year span.

Tomlin, 52, has etched his own legacy in Pittsburgh during his 18 years on the job. Tomlin's 18 consecutive seasons without a losing record are the most in league history for a head coach to start his career. Tomlin's list of bonafides also includes seven division titles, 11 playoff appearances, two conference titles and a victory in Super Bowl XLIII.

Tomlin is in the middle of one of his finest coaching seasons, as the 9-3 Steelers lead the AFC North despite undergoing a quarterback change after six games.