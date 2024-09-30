The Week 4 NFL schedule features the second straight two-game Monday Night Football slate. The Detroit Lions (-4, 46.5) will host the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET and the Miami Dolphins (-2.5, 37) will host the Tennessee Titans at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Monday Night Football NFL DFS player pool is filled with top options like Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DK Metcalf, Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane, so what's the best way to form a Monday Night Football NFL DFS strategy for the two contests?

With Lions vs. Seahawks having a 10-point higher over/under than Dolphins vs. Titans, does a wise Week 4 Monday Night Football NFL DFS strategy involve filling NFL DFS lineups with options from the former? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the two-game Monday Night Football slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Dolphins, Lions vs. Seahawks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. After only recording three receptions for 13 yards in Week 1, St. Brown has returned to the target-dominant receiver he's been over the past few seasons. The 24-year-old is averaging nine receptions for 97 yards on 13 targets over the last two weeks. St. Brown was tied for second in receptions (119) while ranking third in receiving yards (1,515) with 10 touchdowns last season.

The Lions are home against the Seahawks on Monday and St. Brown had most of his larger production games in Detroit last season. He averaged 7.4 receptions for 105.7 yards in home contests last season and his best game this year (11 receptions for 119 yards against Tampa Bay) came at home this season as well. With tight end Sam Laporta (ankle) questionable, St. Brown could see an even larger target share if Laporta is out or playing at less than 100% health.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out and quarterback Tyler Huntley in line to start, Miami will need to rely heavily on its rushing attack. Achane had only 58 yards last week, but he had limited opportunities in a 24-3 loss to Seattle. The Titans enter 0-3 and in what should be a far more competitive game, McClure expects Achane to better show off the big-play potential that made him the RB5 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis last season.

Achane had three receptions last week, which was one shy of the team lead as Jaylen Waddle (four) was the only Dolphins player with more than three receptions. He was tied for the team lead in targets (five) as Huntley may be looking to utilize checkdown opportunities to the running back. Raheem Mostert (questionable, chest) hasn't played since Week 1 and was a limited participant at practice this week, so even if he does play, he still likely won't see a significant workload, making Achane a strong play for McClure in Monday Night Football NFL DFS picks. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Monday Night Football DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.