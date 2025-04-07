The NFL Draft is right around the corner, which means we are deep into "mock draft season." Everyone loves a good mock draft, but real teams are built through all seven rounds -- not just in the top-32 picks.

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams found a great defensive tackle by the name of Braden Fiske in the second round at No. 39 overall, and a legitimate safety in Kamren Kinchens at No. 99 overall. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a young star running back in Bucky Irving with the No. 125 overall pick, and the New York Giants found a fun rusher with Tyrone Tracy Jr. at No. 166 overall. Capitalizing on the picks that come after opening night can quickly open up your window to compete for a championship.

Our NFL Draft analysts on the "With the First Pick" podcast have been busy pumping out seven-round team mock drafts, and we've collected their full mocks from the first 10 teams in the draft order for your viewing pleasure. Let's take a look at what Ryan Wilson, Emory Hunt and Josh Edwards came up with.

By Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt

Contrary to popular belief, Emory Hunt went with Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward as the No. 1 overall pick. Hunt has not been shy about Sanders being his No. 1 quarterback in this class, and he likes the fit with Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who coached a player (Joe Burrow) whom Hunt compares Sanders' game to. The Titans then got Sanders a big-bodied pass catcher in TCU's Jack Bech, who earned MVP honors at the Senior Bowl.

On Day 3, Tennessee started by addressing the interior defensive line with Jamaree Caldwell and then added two more offensive playmakers in Texas' Gunnar Helm and UCF's Kobe Hudson. To close out the draft, the Titans welcomed a new face to the secondary in Kitan Crawford and then strengthened the trenches with Kansas' Logan Brown and Alabama's Tim Smith.

By Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt

If Shedeur Sanders falls to No. 2 overall, Emory Hunt would take him to replace Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Hunt brings up the fact that Sanders has played in cold weather, and that he's a prospect ready to come in and contribute immediately. With Cleveland's second pick in the draft, Hunt had the Browns taking Luther Burden III out of Missouri -- who is one of the best wide receivers in this class.

In the third round, Hunt passed on Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo for a defensive player, taking South Carolina pass rusher Kyle Kennard to pair with Myles Garrett. Later in the third round, the CBS crew circled back to running back and took Damien Martinez out of Miami, who Hunt believes fits alongside Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. At 104, the Browns got another pass catcher in Savion Williams from TCU, who brings some "Cordarrelle Patterson versatility" for head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland next addressed the offensive line with Connor Colby out of Iowa and Rutgers' Hollin Pierce, and then found a center fielder in safety R.J. Mickens out of Clemson. Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsen II isn't a speedster but has reliable hands, and the Browns finished up with another running back in Raheim Sanders at No. 257.

3. New York Giants

By Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt

The Giants began this mock draft by selecting a prospective franchise quarterback in Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 overall, who Emory Hunt said is built to handle the pressure of the big city. In the second round, the Giants continued their defensive revamp by picking up Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter, who is a big former wide receiver who can run.

In the third round, New York scored offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo out of Boston College, whose dad played for the Saints, and Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell.

At No. 105, the Giants drafted another University of Tennessee wideout in Dont'e Thornton Jr., who is a sleeper in this class that not enough people are talking about. New York then took another weapon in the fifth round with Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, the brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Finally, New York then finishes up the draft with offensive guard Jackson Slater and South Carolina State linebacker Aaron Smith.

By Ryan Wilson and Emory Hunt

The draft board fell in Mike Vrabel's favor here, as the Patriots took the best defensive player in the class, Abdul Carter, at No. 4 overall. Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Harold Landry, Christian Gonzalez and now Abdul Carter? A nice start on defense for the Vrabel era. The Patriots then addressed the trenches in the second round, taking Josh Conerly Jr. out of Oregon at No. 38.

In the third round, New England found a legitimate "football player" in Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State, then stopped Isaiah Bond's hypothetical fall at No. 77 overall. The Patriots then took another wide receiver in Tez Johnson out of Oregon, who is very undersized but knows how to separate underneath. Next, the Patriots took two more defensive linemen with BYU pass rusher Tyler Batty and Florida defensive tackle Cam'Ron Jackson. They finished up the draft with Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsen II and versatile offensive lineman Marcus Wehr out of Montana State.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

Josh Edwards went chalk with the Jaguars' first pick, taking Michigan's Mason Graham to bolster the defensive interior. In the second round, Jacksonville found a legitimate first-round talent in ECU cornerback Shavon Revel, who is coming off a torn ACL but is on schedule to be fully cleared this summer. In the third round, the Jags found their Evan Engram replacement with Mason Taylor out of LSU and took Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea.

Jacksonville then went back to the secondary in the fourth round with Texas safety Andrew Mukuba, followed by Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams -- who would be a steal at No. 126 overall. The Jaguars addressed another need in the fifth round with linebacker Kobe King out of Penn State, then found a value pick in Tulane defensive back Caleb Ransaw. The Jaguars finished up the draft by taking Jacksonville State offensive guard and Georgia transfer Clay Webb and UNLV wide receiver Ricky White, who is a "special teams demon."

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

Josh Edwards began the Raiders draft by passing on running back Ashton Jeanty for Tet McMillan, as the Raiders need to address the wide receiver room for Geno Smith. In the second round, Vegas grabbed the talented corner Trey Amos out of Ole Miss.

In the third round, the Raiders found an explosive interior defensive lineman in Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee, then finally hit the running back position with Damien Martinez out of Miami at No. 108. (Edwards called Martinez "well-rounded" while Wilson described him as a "bulldozer.") In the fifth round, Vegas got its potential Geno Smith replacement down the line in Quinn Ewers from Texas. USC's Jonah Monheim gives the Raiders some depth on the offensive interior at No. 180 overall, and then the Raiders grab Cal safety Craig Woodson and big, physical Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks with their next two picks in the sixth round. To finish the draft, Vegas took another Cal player in linebacker Teddye Buchanan.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Jets began this mock draft by reinforcing the trenches with LSU left tackle Will Campbell. Some have concerns about his arm length, but the tape speaks for itself. At No. 42, Aaron Glenn found a defensive tackle in Alfred Collins who could pair well with Quinnen Williams. In the third round, Justin Fields got another target in Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, who caught 43 passes for 591 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Things got spicy in the fourth round, when the Jets added another Ohio State quarterback in Will Howard -- fresh off a College Football Playoff National Championship run. At No. 145, Fields got a wide receiver in Dont'e Thornton Jr. -- a big, fast target who can capitalize on go balls. Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley at No. 162 feels like a "Jets defensive back," according to Ryan Wilson, and the Jets then scored one of the fastest players in the draft with running back Bhayshul Tuten out of Virginia Tech at No. 186 overall. He ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and would be an absolute steal in the sixth round. New York finished the draft with versatile offensive lineman Marcus Wehr out of Montana State.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Panthers spent free agency addressing the defensive side of the ball but they aren't done yet. With their first pick in the draft, Josh Edwards and Ryan Wilson gifted Carolina former Marshall pass rusher Mike Green. He dominated the Senior Bowl to a level where he felt comfortable leaving the event early. In the second round at No. 57 overall, Carolina took cornerback Benjamin Morrison -- who Wilson believes is a "top-40 guy."

At No. 74 overall, the Panthers gave Bryce Young a weapon in Jalen Royals out of Utah State. He recorded the third-most receiving yards per game (119.1) in the FBS last season before going down with a foot injury. Carolina went back to the defensive side of the ball with Indiana defensive tackle CJ West at No. 111, then followed up that pick with Virginia safety Jonas Sanker three selections later. The Panthers found value in SMU running back Brashard Smith at No. 140 overall, then took a local product in North Carolina cornerback Alijah Huzzie, who can play in the slot. In the sixth round, Carolina drafted an epic run-blocking tight end in Jackson Hawes out of Georgia Tech, and it finished the draft with Alabama safety Malachi Moore at No. 230 overall.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

At No. 9 overall, Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards had the Saints passing on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for Arizona wide receiver Tet McMillan, who should make an immediate impact for new head coach Kellen Moore. In the second round, New Orleans addressed the secondary with Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, who Wilson calls a "dawg."

It's with their first pick in the third round that the Saints finally added an offensive lineman with Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona, who Wilson believes is "Day 1 ready." Speaking of the trenches, New Orleans then took Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker -- who absolutely should not be available at No. 93 overall. In the fourth round, the Saints found another immediate-impact pass catcher in Texas wideout Isaiah Bond. New Orleans then took advantage of the deep running back class by taking Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks at No. 131 overall. In the sixth round, the Saints found an interesting quarterback in Tyler Shough from Louisville, who is an older prospect but has fun arm talent. At No. 248 overall, New Orleans added Oregon State offensive guard Joshua Gray.

By Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards

The Bears started the draft with a bang by taking Senior Bowl standout Mike Green out of Marshall at No. 10 overall, who Ryan Wilson compares to Houston Texans star Will Anderson Jr. Chicago then addressed the secondary with Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston at No. 39 overall and Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts at No. 41.

The Bears then found a potential steal in Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals, who led the nation in touchdown receptions of at least 50 yards back in 2023 with seven. In the sixth round, the Bears took a KICKER in Ryan Fitzgerald out of Florida State. They finished up the draft with Oregon State offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan and UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano.