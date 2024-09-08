This is one to monitor as we approach kickoff for the 1 p.m. ET games. Justin Fields could make the start for Pittsburgh.
NFL Week 1 injury updates, inactives: Steelers' Russell Wilson dealing with calf injury
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 1 of the NFL season
Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL regular season! Football on Sunday is back! But unfortunately, so are injuries. It may only be the first Sunday of the 2024 season, but we've already got some key players ailing.
Russell Wilson is dealing with a calf issue and is questionable for the Steelers. Justin Fields could be under center for Pittsburgh today. The Bengals could be without their top two wide receivers as Ja'Marr Chase (sick and game-time decision) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) could miss their game against the Patriots.
We've got you covered with all the injury news around the league with kickoffs for the 1 p.m. window on the horizon, and there are no shortage of big names to monitor as the next wave of action gets underway.
Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below!
Good news for the Seahawks.
Caleb Williams should have Keenan Allen to throw to today.
Good morning and welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. We've got you covered with the latest injury news and inactives.
