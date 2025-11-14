Injuries are a constant (and annoying) presence throughout the NFL season. While teams do their best to fend off the injury bug, it takes its fair share of bites, so it's worth monitoring how teams are handling that area of the game to better get a sense of how they'll perform from week to week.

As we turn our attention to Week 11, injury storylines are front and center. Two of the game's brightest young quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud, are still on the shelf. However, there is a positive development as it relates to injured quarterbacks, as the San Francisco 49ers are slated to get Brock Purdy back after he's missed the bulk of the year due to a toe injury. On top of the quarterback position, we're monitoring the statuses of some key contributors like Davante Adams, Bucky Irving, and Trey Hendrickson.

Below, you can find the final injury designations for those players and more as teams turn in their final reports heading into the Week 11 slate.

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Coach Dan Quinn previously announced that Daniels and McLaurin would again be sidelined, so this move merely made it official. As for Sinnott, he popped up on the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury and did not practice Friday, so his status is in true doubt.

Chubb was a late addition to the injury report, popping up on Friday with a foot injury that now has him questionable for Sunday's international matchup.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Chicago activated the 21-day practice window for Johnson on Friday and the corner is officially questionable after logging a limited practice.

J.J. McCarthy logged a full practice for the second-straight day after he was limited to begin the week with a right hand injury. He carries no designation for Week 11, so he's in line to start.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Neither Ransom or Wallace was able to practice this week and have since been ruled out. On a more positive note for Carolina, running back Rico Dowdle logged a full practice on Friday and carries no injury designation for Week 11, meaning he'll play.

London missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but was limited for the rest of the week with an added back ailment. His status will be worth monitoring up until kickoff.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Hobbs is the only player officially ruled out by the Packers after not practicing throughout the week. Meanwhile, Golden, who missed Monday's game against Philadelphia, was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week, leaving him open to a potential return.

New York officially ruled out Dart as he continues to deal with his concussion, which means Jameis Winston will start for the Giants against Green Bay. He'll do so, however, without Slayton at his disposal, while the defense will be missing Thibodeaux.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Despite being limited throughout the week of practice, the Buccaneers will go at least another week without starters Godwin and Irving. The pass rush will also be thin with Reddick and Watts both sidelined. Ona more positive note, Vita Vea and Antoine Winfield Jr. both do not carry an injury designation, so they will play this week after appearing on the injury report.

Buffalo will be without its top tight end target in Kincaid. He did not practice at all this week due to a hamstring injury. The Bills also could be thin in the secondary with Johnson and Lewis both questionable. Each practiced on a limited basis on Friday.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Johnston will be a name to watch leading up to kickoff as the veteran receiver is officially questionable due to a shin injury. While Johnston's status remain up in the air, Ladd McConkey (ankle) does not carry an injury designation after being limited this week.

Jacksonville was without Thomas Jr. last week due to an ankle injury, but could get him back into the lineup in Week 11. After practicing on a limited basis throughout the week, he's listed as questionable.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Houston officially ruled out Stroud as he continues to recover from his concussion, so Davis Mills will get another start at quarterback. Meanwhile, Arnette popped up on the injury report on Friday as a DNP and will play play in Week 11.

Despite having the bye week in Week 10 to rest up, Tennessee is still a little banged up. Specifically, we'll be monitoring the status of both Ridley and Simmons, who are each dealing with hamstring injuries. Both practiced on a limited basis on Friday, which is a positive sign.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Cincinnati welcomed Burrow back to practice this week, but the team is still a ways away from activating him and installing him as the starter again. With him officially ruled out, it clears the way for another start for Joe Flacco. Meanwhile, the Bengals defense will be missing two key figures in Hendrickson and Stewart off the edge.

Pittsburgh has ruled out Slay after he suffered a concussion against the Chargers. He did not practice at all this week. The defense will also be missing Highsmith after the pass rusher suffered a pectoral injury against Los Angeles.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Team Player Position Injury Status Seahawks Tory Horton WR Groin, shin Out

Jalen Sundell C Knee Out Rams Davante Adams WR Oblique Questionable

Kobie Turner DE Back Questionable

Horton began the week as a limited participant in practice, but then logged back-to-back DNP, which has led to him being ruled out.

Coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that, despite both Adams and Turner officially being listed as questionable, each are expected to suit up against Seattle.

San Francisco 49ers (-3) at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Team Player Position Injury Status 49ers Deommodore Lenoir CB Calf Questionable Cardinals Baron Browning LB Conucssion Out

Hayden Conner G Knee Out

Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Illness Out

Will Johnson CB Back, hip Out

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S Ankle Out

Jonah Williams OT Shoulder Out

Mack Wilson LB Ribs Out

Kelvin Beachum OT Groin Questionable

Will Hernandez G Knee Questionable

Zonovan Knight RB Ankle Questionable

Walter Nolan DT Knee Questionable

B.J. Ojulari LB Knee Questionable

Darius Robinson DT Groin Questioanble

San Francisco will see the return of not only quarterback Brock Purdy, but wideout Ricky Pearsall as well. The secondary will be without Lenoir, who popped up on Thursday with a calf injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan did note that Lenoir will undergo an MRI.

It was announced earlier this week that Marvin Harrison Jr. would not play for the Cardinals in Week 11 as the wideout underwent surgery for appendicitis on Monday night. Meanwhile, linebacker Baron Browning did not practice all week due to a concussion and is out.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Lamar Jackson logged his second consecutive full practice on Friday and carries no designation heading into Week 11, so he is good to go. This comes after he popped up on the injury report on Wednesday and was held out from that practice due to a knee injury.

Wright did not practice all week for the Browns, so the defensive end being ruled out isn't a surprise. That said, Collins popped up on the injury report Friday, being listed as a limited participant in the session due to an oblique injury that now has him questionable.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Team Player Position Injury Status Chiefs Isiah Pacheco RB Knee Out Broncos J.K. Dobbins RB Foot Out

Pat Surtain II CB Pectoral Out

Alex Singleton ILB Illness Out

Jonah Elliss OLB Hamstring Out

Nate Adkins TE Knee Out

Garret Wallow LB Hamstring Questionable

Kansas City won't have Pacheco available in Week 11 after he was unable to practice this week due to a knee injury. The Chiefs will have left tackle Josh Simmons after he had been away from the team due to personal reasons, along with pass rusher George Karlaftis, who was limited this week due to a thumb injury.

Denver will not have J.K. Dobbins in the backfield on Sunday due to a foot injury. That injury looks like it'll keep him sidelined much longer than Week 11, however, as NFL Media characterizers it as "significant" and injured reserve is a possibility.

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

The Lions have a lengthy final injury report and the bulk of it comes at two key areas of the depth chart. In the secondary, they could be stretched thin with Arnold and Joseph already ruled out along with Reed and Robertson questionable. Meanwhile, the offensive line has key stars like Sewell listed as questionable. Sewell did not practice on Friday, which isn't an encouraging sign.

Meanwhile, Philly's injury report is the polar opposite of Detroit's. Lampkin is the lone player listed, but he practiced fully throughout the week, despite his questionable status. Everyone else is good to go.

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

