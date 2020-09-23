This past weekend wasn't pretty as far as NFL injuries were concerned. Several marquee players, a list that includes Saqoun Barkley, Nick Bosa and Courtland Sutton, suffered season-ending injuries. Several other players, including Drew Lock and Christian McCaffrey, are expected to miss several weeks after suffering injuries.

While these players won't be suiting up this weekend, several other NFL stars, including 49ers tight end George Kittle, are hoping to get back on the field after already missing time with injuries. To find out more on those players' injuries and others like them, here's a complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 3:

Dolphins at Jaguars (-3)

TBA Jaguars: C Brandon Linder (knee) OUT; WR D.J. Chark Jr. (chest/back) QUESTIONABLE

Chark was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday but did not practice on Wednesday, putting his availability for this matchup in doubt. Jacksonville also placed kicker Josh Lambo (hip) on injured reserve, meaning he'll be out for Thursday night's game, as well as at least two more. Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Brandon Wright will replace Lambo against Miami after being promoted from the team's practice squad.

Bears at Falcons (-3.5)

At the very least, the Falcons won't have star WR Julio Jones (hamstring) at full speed against Chicago. Jones sat out practice Wednesday, and coach Dan Quinn said the team will "take it all the way through the week" evaluating Jones' health after he further strained his hamstring in Week 2. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) is expected to miss Sunday's game altogether.

Rams at Bills (-2.5)

Running back Zack Moss (toe) did not practice for Buffalo Wednesday after carrying the ball eight times in Week 2. WR Cole Beasley (hip/thumb) and TE Dawson Knox (concussion) were also sidelined, as was defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee). Linebackers Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) returned to the field in limited fashion, however, as they look to return following a one-game absence. Cornerback Tre'Davious White (shoulder) was also limited.

Washington at Browns (-7)

Pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan (toe) did not practice for Washington on Wednesday after a limited role in Week 2. Wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (toe) was also held out of action ahead of the trip to Cleveland.

Cleveland was without three defenders at Wednesday's practice, with DEs Olivier Vernon (abdomen) and Adrian Clayborn (hip) as well as linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee) all missing time ahead of Week 3.

Titans (-2.5) at Vikings

Tennessee could be without several weapons when it travels to Minnesota, as wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) did not practice Wednesday, while tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) was a limited participant. Corey Davis would be in line for more targets at WR in the event Brown is sidelined again.

Raiders at Patriots (-6)

Las Vegas is bruised up after a big Monday night upset of the Saints, as running back Josh Jacobs (hip), tight end Darren Waller (knee) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) all sat out Wednesday's practice, while rookie WR Bryan Edwards (foot) was limited.

As for the Patriots, wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (ankle) were both limited Wednesday, while center David Andrews (hand) did not practice at all.

49ers (-4.5) at Giants

Crushed by injuries in Week 2, San Francisco did not have QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) or running backs Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) at practice Wednesday, while tight end George Kittle (knee) was a limited participant. Nick Mullens is in line to start for Garoppolo, while Jerick McKinnon is set to take over at RB.

Bengals at Eagles (-6.5)

Carson Wentz won't have one of his big-play threats against Cincinnati, as rookie WR Jalen Reagor (thumb) is expected to land on injured reserve and potentially stay there into November. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (abdomen), running back Corey Clement (illness) and WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) were also held out of Wednesday's practice, with right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) serving as a limited participant.

Texans at Steelers (-3.5)

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (quad), running back Duke Johnson (ankle), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (elbow) and defensive end J.J. Watt (groin) were among five players limited in practice for the Texans.

Pittsburgh is reportedly expected to have right guard David DeCastro (knee) back in action against Houston. Although wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (toe) did not practice Wednesday, they followed a similar routine before playing fully in Week 2.

Jets at Colts (-10.5)

The Jets were down two wide receivers Wednesday with both Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (ankle) completely sidelined from action, so with rookie Denzel Mims already on injured reserve, New York could be down to Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone out wide, with Chris Hogan (ribs) also banged up following a Week 2 blowout loss.

Starting TE Jack Doyle (ankle/knee) was a no-go at Colts practice Wednesday, meaning Mo Alie-Cox and Noah Togiai could be in line for more reps up front.

Panthers at Chargers (-7.5)

Los Angeles will roll with rookie QB Justin Herbert for a second straight start, coach Anthony Lynn announced Wednesday, as starter Tyrod Taylor (chest) recovers from a reported punctured lung suffered at the hands of a team doctor ahead of Week 2.

Buccaneers (-6) at Broncos

Tampa Bay was without WR Justin Watson (hand/wrist), who caught two passes in Week 2, at Wednesday's session.

Already decimated by injuries with both QB Drew Lock and WR Courtland Sutton sidelined indefinitely, Denver saw WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) serve as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Jeudy would be in line for increased WR1 duties with Sutton on injured reserve. RB Phillip Lindsay (toe), meanwhile, remained sidelined while Melvin Gordon took No. 1 RB snaps.

Lions at Cardinals (-5.5)

It looks as if Detroit might finally get WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) back after the Pro Bowler was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Cowboys at Seahawks (-4.5)

Dallas will be down at least one cornerback when it takes on Russell Wilson and Co. in prime time, with Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks of action. Fellow CB Trevon Diggs (shoulder), offensive tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) were also sidelined for the Cowboys.

Packers at Saints (-3.5)

Despite returning to action in Week 2 after temporarily exiting the Packers' second straight win, WR Davante Adams (hamstring) sat out practice Wednesday. It's possible Green Bay is simply being cautious with its top target ahead of a big Sunday night clash.