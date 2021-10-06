Injuries are beginning to mount in the NFL, and it's important to keep tabs on these reports because they can affect your bets, who you start and sit for your fantasy team and, of course, how your favorite team will perform on Sunday. Below, we will examine every NFL team's midweek injury report and break down the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. If you have a question about an NFL injury heading into Week 5, this is the place to be.

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks

The Rams are entirely healthy heading into Week 5, as the team has listed no players on its final injury report. Sean McVay said Wednesday morning that all players will be good to go vs. Seattle.

Seahawks running back Chris Carson did not practice at all this week due to a neck injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter adds that Seattle is not expected to ultimately decide his game status until before Thursday's matchup, making him a true game-time decision. If he can't go, Alex Collins should get the starting nod.

No real surprises for the Jets as they gear up for their London battle with the Falcons. Receiver Denzel Mims did not practice due to a non-COVID related illness. Fellow pass catcher Elijah Moore (concussion) was limited.

As for the Falcons, receiver Russell Gage and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson remain out with ankle injuries. Safety Erik Harris is also sidelined due to a calf injury he suffered against Washington.

Eagles lineman Lane Johnson -- who was a surprise inactive in Week 4 -- remained away from the team and did not practice Wednesday due to a personal matter. Head coach Nick Sirianni did not provide any further detail as to what Johnson's personal matter is. Center Jason Kelce (foot) didn't not practice, but the team noted it was a rest day for the veteran. Corner Avonte Maddox (neck), tackle Jordan Mailata (knee) and receiver Quez Watkins (knee) were limited.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) and offensive tackle Cameron Erving (neck) missed practice on Wednesday for the Panthers, but the big news was that star running back Christian McCaffrey was a limited participant with his hamstring injury. It wasn't long ago when many hypothesized this could be a season-ending issue, but McCaffrey returning to practice is a huge development.

Detroit was without two key starters to begin the week as tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) and tackle Penei Sewell (ankle) did not participate Wednesday. Hockenson is the Lions' best player on offense, so his status is worth watching as the week continues. Meanwhile, coach Dan Campbell did say that Sewell's status for Sunday is in question. Defensive lineman Trey Flowers did return Wednesday on a limited basis after missing the last two games due to a knee injury. Running back D'Andre Swift (groin) was also limited.

The Vikings did not have Dalvin Cook on the field as he deals with an ankle injury. The star back did say Wednesday that he intends to continue to play through the injury. Michael Pierce (elbow), Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) and Nick Vigil (ankle) also did not practice.

Teddy Bridgewater returned to meetings and the weight room Wednesday after suffering a concussion that sidelined him in the midst of Week 4. Despite being at the facility, Bridgewater can't partake in Sunday's game in Pittsburgh until he is cleared. Coach Vic Fangio said it's possible he returns on a limited basis Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Steelers were also missing their starting quarterback to begin the week of practice as Ben Roethlisberger sat out due to a pectoral and hip injury. Roethlisberger said his plan is to play Sunday despite the pain he is in currently. Receivers Chase Claypool (hamstring) and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) were among those limited in practice.

The Patriots were without a number of notable players, specifically along the offensive line. Starting right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and starting right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) were nonparticipants in practice, while starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu were recently placed on the reserve/COVID list. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) was the other Patriot missing from practice.

As for Houston, they were without offensive linemen Marcus Cannon (back) and Justin Britt (knee) Wednesday along with running back Rex Burkhead (hip). Receiver Danny Amendola (thigh) was limited.

Tennessee has a lengthy injury report to start the week with Julio Jones (hamstring) and Taylor Lewan (toe) among the most notable names to miss Wednesday's session. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown (hamstring), Jeffery Simmons (back), Bud Dupree (knee), and Rashaan Evans (quad) were among the Titans who were limited.

Jacksonville was missing defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) and pass rusher Lerentee McCray (hamstring) to begin the week of practice. Corner Tyson Campbell (toe) was limited, but the team did have running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder) as a full participant.

The big injury news with the Dolphins is that they placed wide receiver Will Fuller on injured reserve due to a broken finger. As for the rest of the roster, fellow receiver DeVante Parker was limited due to a shoulder injury along with tight end Adam Shaheen (neck). Corner Byron Jones (quad, Achilles) was the only nonparticipant.

With the Bucs, they were without corner Carlton Davis (quad), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (calf), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion). Running back Giovani Bernard (knee) and pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul were among those limited.

As expected the Packers were without cornerback Jaire Alexander on Wednesday after suffering an AC joint injury in his shoulder last week. Coach Matt LaFleur said the team is hoping to avoid surgery at all costs, and the team is also preparing to be without him for this Week 5 matchup in Cincinnati. Running back Aaron Jones (ankle) was a notable Packer who was limited to begin the week.

The good news for the Bengals is that they saw safety Jessie Bates return to practice in full capacity Wednesday after a neck injury forced him to miss Week 4. The club was without center Trey Hopkins (knee) and running back Joe Mixon (ankle) at practice, but coach Zac Taylor said Hopkins was given a rest day. As for Mixon, he'll likely test that ankle out later in the week. Receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) was limited.

New Orleans Saints (-2) at Washington Football Team

New Orleans was without center Erik McCoy (calf) and tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) to begin practice this week. Meanwhile,

Washington had a half-dozen players missing from practice Wednesday, including running back Antonio Gibson (shin), receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), and guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 4. Running back J.D. McKissic (ankle) were among those limited for Washington.

Both Myles Garrett and Malik Jackson did not practice for the Browns Wednesday, but the team signaled that those two were merely getting a rest day. Jadeveon Clowney (elbow), Greg Newsome II (calf), JC Tretter (knee, back), Denzel Ward (neck), and Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) also did not practice.

As for the Chargers, they are relatively healthy to start the week with Chris Harris (shoulder), Justin Jackson (groin) and Derwin James (toe, shoulder) being limited in Wednesday's practice.

The big news out of Chicago is that Justin Fields has been named the starting quarterback going forward. That said, veteran Andy Dalton (knee) will seemingly be there to back him up this week as he returned to practice fully. David Montgomery (knee), Khalil Mack (ribs, foot) and Akiem Hicks (groin) were among those who did not practice for the Bears. Receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) was limited.

In Las Vegas, Josh Jacobs (ankle), Kolton Miller (knee) and Johnathan Abram (shoulder) were limited. Peyton Barber (toe) and Damon Arnette (groin) were among those missing.

Several notable players missed practice on Wednesday for the Giants. Among them were safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton (hamstrings), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee). While he's coming off of a breakout game, running back Saquon Barkley was a limited participant with a knee injury. Other limited participants were offensive guard Ben Bredeson (hand), defensive back Nate Ebner (quad) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (groin).

Dallas held Amari Cooper (hamstring), Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Donovan Wilson (groin), and Dorance Armstrong (ankle) out of practice Wednesday. Meanwhile, Carlos Watkins (knee), Ty Nsekhe (illness), and Randy Gregory (knee) were limited.

The 49ers saw star tight end George Kittle miss practice to begin the week thanks to a calf injury that has been plaguing him in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo was not present at practice either as he deals with a calf injury. He told reporters Wednesday that his status could "go up to game time," so the first start of rookie Trey Lance doesn't sound like a slam dunk just yet. Meanwhile, tackle Trent Williams (shoulder) was also not present for practice and running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) was limited. With the Cardinals, they rested a number of veterans, including DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner, Chandler Jones and A.J. Green.

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (toe), running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) missed practice Wednesday. Offensive tackle Spencer Brown (knee), offensive guard Jon Feliciano (concussion), cornerback Dane Jackson (knee), safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) and cornerback Tre'Davious White (shoulder) were limited. In Kansas City, the Chiefs were without defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) and defensive back Armani Watts (illness) on Wednesday.

