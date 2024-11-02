Week 9 of the NFL is here, and there's plenty of storylines regarding who will be in and out of the lineup on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua suffered a bone bruise in practice but is expected Sunday's game. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't practice to start the week but said he's '100%' playing, while Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is also expected to suit up despite leaving last week's game and being limited in practices this week.

Below, you'll find all the notable injury news on the final injury report.

Note: Pittsburgh and San Francisco are on a bye in Week 9.

The Cowboys won't have Parsons again this week, along with Bland. Diggs did not practice all week, but Dallas gave him a questionable injury designation for Sunday. Diggs has a tear in his calf, but the Cowboys will see if he can give it a go. Martin and Kendricks were both limited Friday.

Another light injury report for the Falcons, as Lindstrom was a full participant Friday despite the questionable designation. Safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) was not given an injury designation.

Good news for the Dolphins, as wide receiver Tyreek Hill (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice and not given an injury designation. Tackle Terron Armstead (knee) was also a full participant.

The Bills may not have Amari Cooper this week, as he was limited in practice Friday. Cooper will be a game-time decision, as the Bills depth at wide receiver will be severely tested, as they might have to elevate a wideout from the practice squad.

For the Raiders, White appears set to play Sunday after being a full participant in practice. Defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) did not participate in Friday's practice, but was not given an injury designation.

The Bengals had two late additions to the injury report, as Moss did not practice Friday and is doubtful to play. Chase Brown would be in line for the No. 1 duties at running back. Stone also did not practice Friday after being limited Thursday, while Higgins didn't practice all week. Higgins, meanwhile, is expected to miss his second consecutive game.

Chark was a full participant in Friday's practice for the Chargers, so it looks like he'll be good for Sunday. Bosa was limited throughout the week. No injury designation for wide receiver Quentin Johnston (ankle).

The Browns will have wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), even though he was limited in Friday's practice. Even though Ward is in the concussion protocol, he was limited on Friday and could be cleared in time for Sunday.

New England starting quarterback Drake Maye was a limited participant every day in practice this week before getting cleared Saturday, meaning he'll start Week 9. There's a chance Tennessee could be without their top two running backs with Spears ruled out and Pollard not practicing all week. If Pollard can't go, third-year undrafted running back Julius Chestnut would be the Titans starter.

Robinson was a limited practice participant every day this week, and he is the midst of a career-year with six rushing touchdowns in seven games. Giants breakout running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is out of concussion protocol. Undrafted rookie Jude McAtamney out of Rutgers will likely be elevated from the practice squad to fill in for Joseph as New York's kicker. Eight-year NFL veteran Matt Haack will stand in for Gillan as the punter.

The most notable part of the Saints injury report is who isn't on it: quarterback Derek Carr. He will return to the lineup after missing the last three games with an oblique injury. Panthers rookie second-round pick running back Jonathon Brooks, the first running back selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, could make his NFL debut on Sunday after fully practicing every day this week. He is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in November of 2023 while playing for the University of Texas.

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey could return to the lineup after missing Baltimore's 29-24 upset loss in Week 8 at the Cleveland Browns. He practiced as a limited participant every day this week. The Broncos are one of the more healthy teams in the NFL with just two players ruled out and nobody listed as either doubtful or questionable.

The Jaguars are banged up at running back heading into the week, as both Etienne and Bigsby were limited in Friday's practice and are game-time decisions for Sunday. Thomas and Davis have also been limited all week and will be game-time decisions. Wide receiver Parker Washington and running back D'Ernest Johnson could be in line for a significant amount of snaps this week.

Slay and Goedert did not practice all week for the Eagles, as Isaiah Rodgers will start at cornerback in place of Slay. Goedert will miss his third straight game. Right guard Mekhi Becton (concussion) has been cleared and will start this week. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was excused for a personal day and was not given an injury designation.

The Bears still have Brisker in concussion protocol, so he's out for Sunday. Sweat did not practice Friday, so he'll be a game-time decision. Jenkins was limited Friday.

The Cardinals have a light injury report this week, but Williams is out with a knee injury. Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum ((groin) was not given an injury designation.

Rodriguez did not practice all week for the Lions, so little surprise he was ruled out. Quarterback Jared Goff (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and not given and injury designation.

Love was limited on Friday but is expected to play. If he unexpectedly can't go, Malik Willis will get the start at quarterback. Jacobs was limited in Friday's practice as well.

Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua could play on Sunday even though he missed practice on Friday. Head coach Sean McVay said he "wouldn't bet against" Nacua playing. It was then reported on Saturday that Nacua is expected to suit up.

The Seahawks will miss top receiver DK Metcalf after he didn't practice all week, and linebacker Ernest Jones is the only questionable Seattle player after he missed practice on Friday. Jones didn't have an injury status on Wednesday and Thursday, which means his neck issue is something that flared up or ocurred recently on Friday.

For the Colts, wide receiver Michael Pittman (back) was limited and not given an injury designation. Wide receiver Josh Downs (toe) was a full participant and not given an injury designation.

The Vikings will have tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) make his season debut this week. Hockenson was a full participant in practice all week.

