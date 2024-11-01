Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday or Thursday with back and knee injuries, according to the injury report. Head coach John Harbaugh called the first day of missed action a rest day, but the second "did not participate" next to the two-time NFL MVP's name led some to question whether his starting status was secure for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, or if there was an injury that would be cause for concern.

Jackson is now setting the record straight himself, saying he is "100%" going to start in the upcoming Ravens home game. He gave the reassurance after returning to practice Friday.

The 27-year-old said starting Week 9 was never in doubt and explained the two days of absence that's had media and fans talking.

"Just resting my body," Jackson said with a smile (via ESPN). "It's a long season, that's all."

Neither the team nor Jackson has suggested he is dealing with any serious injury, and he did not receive any medical attention in last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

With Jackson not participating at practice, veteran backup Josh Johnson has taken first-team reps.

Jackson hasn't missed a game due to injury in two seasons, and the team has a significantly better record with him than without. The Ravens are 63-22 (.741) with Jackson and 4-9 (.307) without him since he became the starter in 2018.