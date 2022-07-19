Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. Today's show: Rookies who could have an instant impact in 2022

From left: Jermaine Johnson II, "Sauce" Gardner and Garrett Wilson USATSI

With rookies around the NFL reporting to training camp this week, we thought now would be a perfect time to take a look at a few rookies who could have an instant impact this year, so that's exactly what we did for Tuesday's episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

By the end of today, there will be a total of 10 teams with rookies in camp (Bills, Raiders, Falcons, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Giants and Jets), so those were the 10 teams that Ryan Wilson and Will Brinson decided to focus on. Of the 10 teams, the Bills, Ravens and Jets seemed to have the rookie classes with the most potential. All three of those teams have four players who could conceivably become instant impact guys in 2022.

Here's a look at who Brinson and Wilson like from the Jets draft:

"I love this Jets draft. On paper, these guys look fantastic," Wilson said. "The Jets feel like they could win six or seven games."

The two guys spent nearly an hour on today's show, and during that time, they talked up 27 different rookies who could end up having an instant impact.

If you want to listen to the rest of today's show, be sure to click here. You can also watch today's episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Three questions each NFC East team must answer before the start of the season

There's no division that embraces parity more than the NFC East. This is the only division in the NFL that has gone more than 15 years without seeing a repeat champion, which is bad news for the Cowboys, because they won the title last year. So what does each team need to do to catch the Cowboys? What does Dallas need to do to stay on top?

We tried to answer both of those questions today, plus a few more. CBSSports.com's Cody Benjamin came up with three questions that each team needs to answer before the start of the season, but since we don't want the newsletter to be 11,000 words long today, we'll cover one question for each team here.

To check out all three questions for each team, be sure to click here so you can read the rest of Cody's story.

3. Three training camp battles to watch for the Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb USATSI

Between now and July 26, all 32 teams will be reporting for training camp, which means between now and July 26, you better get mentally ready to read a lot about training camp battles because we're going to be spending a lot time talking about them.

Today, we're going take a look at three battles that will be taking place at Cowboys training camp this year.

Here's the list of battles, which was put together by CBSSports.com's Patrik Walker.

To check out Walker's full take on each of these battles, be sure to click here.

4. Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend doesn't think Rob Gronkowski is going to stay retired

Rob Gronkowski insisted last week that he definitely won't be making a return to football, but one person in his life actually disagrees with that take, and it's someone who we might want to listen to: Camille Kostek.

Kostek is Gronk's longtime girlfriend, and based on an interview she did earlier this week, it sounds like she's pretty convinced Gronk is going to play this year.

Kostek's take on Gronk's retirement? "I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn't feel like this [retirement] is a forever one. So, I think maybe he'll come back again," Kostek said, via Sports Illustrated. "I feel like him and Tom [Brady] are just having fun like, 'Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.'" That's an interesting take that actually sounds completely believable. I could totally see Gronk trying to one-up Brady.

Kostek isn't the only person to who thinks Gronk is going to make a come back. Gronk's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also Gronk is still insisting that he's retired. The last time we heard from Gronk came July 12. During an interview with ESPN, he shot down the rumors that he might return. "I'm done with football. Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me," Gronkowski said. "But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world and the business ventures. Just seeing what's out there and where I can, you know, find my place."

Normally, when you get information straight from the horse's mouth, you feel pretty good about it, but I'm not sure I'm buying what Gronk is selling. If two people close to him think he's going to come back, I'm starting to feel like we're probably going to see him make a comeback. I still think he only retired so he can skip training camp, and I won't be surprised at all if he returns at some point after training camp is over or at some point early in the regular season.

5. Panthers unveil new black helmet for 2022

Photo courtesy of the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers entered the NFL in 1995, and in the 27 seasons since, they've worn a silver helmet for every game, but that will be changing this year because they're getting a special helmet for 2022.

For the first time in franchise history, the team will be wearing an alternate helmet, and it unveiled the new look Tuesday: It's a sleek black helmet that you're definitely going to want to check out.

If you haven't gotten a chance to see it yet, you can check out a couple of pictures of it on Twitter by clicking here. If you want to see even more photos of the helmet, you can check out the photo gallery on the team's website by clicking here.

Here are a few details on the helmet:

This is the first helmet change in franchise history. Most teams have changed their helmet at least once over the course of their franchise history, but not the Panthers. Carolina has been wearing the same silver helmet since joining the NFL in 1995. Fans had been hoping for a black helmet ever since the Panthers unveiled their all-black color rush uniform and now, their wishes are coming true.

Most teams have changed their helmet at least once over the course of their franchise history, but not the Panthers. Carolina has been wearing the same silver helmet since joining the NFL in 1995. Fans had been hoping for a black helmet ever since the Panthers unveiled their all-black color rush uniform and now, their wishes are coming true. The helmet will be worn in November. The Panthers will definitely be wearing the black helmet at least once in 2022, and that will come in primetime when they host the Falcons for a Thursday night game in Week 10 (Nov. 9).

The Panthers will definitely be wearing the black helmet at least once in 2022, and that will come in primetime when they host the Falcons for a Thursday night game in Week 10 (Nov. 9). The Panthers are the sixth team to announce an alternate helmet. Now that the NFL is allowing teams to wear an alternate helmet, everyone seems to be taking advantage of it. Besides the Panthers, the other five teams with a new helmet are the Bengals ( white tiger helmet Texans ( red helmet white helmet black helmet red helmet

According to UniWatch, there could be as many as 15 teams that end up wearing an alternate helmet for at least one game in 2022, so don't be surprised if we hear a few more announcements over the next few weeks.

