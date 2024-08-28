Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers have been busy adding former Tennessee Titans pieces. After claiming former Titans running back Hassan Haskins on waivers, the Chargers have now acquired Tennessee defensive back Elijah Molden for late-round draft pick compensation, per NFL Media.

Molden was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington after being named a First Team All-Pac 12 player two seasons in a row. He played 16 games as a rookie, making 62 combined tackles, four passes defended and one interception, then missed most of the 2022 season due to injury.

In 2023, Molden put together what was statistically a career year with 73 combined tackles, four passes defended and one interception in 15 games played with eight starts. He started his NFL career as a slot cornerback, but then moved to safety.

The Titans kept five safeties on their initial 53-man roster -- a group headlined by Amani Hooker, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Tennessee added a sixth safety on waivers, claiming defensive back Julius Wood, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys.