Breanna Stewart sat out the last two regular-season games with a hamstring injury, but the New York Liberty forward is feeling much better just in time for the WNBA All-Star weekend and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"My hamstring is great," Stewart told CBS Sports while promoting the Starry 3-Point Contest. "I have been practicing with Team USA and I'm ready for tomorrow."

The team leaves Saturday night after the All-Star Game and Stewart is not quite done packing, but she is excited for this weekend's festivities, nonetheless.

Stewart and the rest of the Team USA roster will be facing off against Team WNBA on Saturday. While they do have to be careful to not get injured ahead of their trip to Paris, Stewart said the game is still meaningful for the Team USA players.

"I think it's really important for us to obviously win the game," Stewart said. "To be playing here at All-Star weekend, I think it's great for the fans. Obviously, preparing for the Olympics. It's really go time after that. We leave tomorrow night."

This will be Stewart's third time competing in the Olympics, and the Americans are hoping to bring home their eight consecutive gold medal. That is a goal Stewart is very much focused on, but when she returns to the United States, she is also going to be locked in with keeping New York at the top of the WNBA standings.

The Liberty currently has the best record in the league at 21-4 overall. It is a star-studded roster that made it to the WNBA Finals last season, and this time Stewart and her teammates are hoping to finish the job.

"We have one more year under our belt. We have more chemistry," Stewart said. "Our bench is a little bit more improved and we are just doing whatever it takes. Understanding this season is like no other with the Olympic break and it's kind of broken up into two parts.

"We did pretty well in the first half and now in the middle of August we will come back and try to pick it up where we left off."