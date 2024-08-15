The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend will take place in Indianapolis on July 18-19, the league announced on Thursday. This will be the 21st edition of the event.

"We are excited to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star to Indiana for the first time," said league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a press release. "The city of Indianapolis and the entire state of Indiana have such an incredible and enduring passion for the game of basketball, making the region the perfect host to celebrate the WNBA and the game's greatest stars."

The 2024 WNBA All-Star game took place at Footprint Center in Phoenix in front of a sold-out crowd of 16,407. In an effort to keep the momentum going, the choice of Indianapolis makes sense given the rise in popularity for the Fever and star rookie Caitlin Clark.

The No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft is currently in the middle of her rookie year but has already made history. Earlier this season, Clark became the first rookie in league history to register a triple-double and also set the single-game assist record with 19 dimes.

During this year's All-Star weekend in Phoenix, Clark herself asked the WNBA to "bring the party to Indy."

"We are in the middle of a pivotal, transformational moment in the history of the WNBA and women's basketball, and we are thrilled Indiana will be the center of it all with the game's biggest stars on display during next season's All-Star Game," said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, in a statement. "Leaders across our community are going to do what we do best: welcome fans from around the nation and the globe to Indiana, raise the bar for future host cities, and leave a lasting legacy for our city and state."

The STARRY 3-Point Contest and Kia Skills Challenge are set to take place Friday, July 18, while the AT&T All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 19.