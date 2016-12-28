  • My Scores
Los Angeles Clippers

22-14 Overall | Western Conference (6th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division108.6 (2nd)102.7 (1st)
Western Conference3rd5th
NBA5th9th

Last Game

Sat, December 31
Chesapeake Energy Arena
TV: NBAt
away team logo
at
home team logo
LAC88Final114OKC

Players of the Game

ClippersThunder
D. Jordan (C)R. Westbrook (PG)
PTS917
REB1112
AST214
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Fri Dec 16
W 102 - 98at MIA
Recap
Sun Dec 18
L 117 - 110at WAS
Recap
Tue Dec 20
W 119 - 102DEN
Recap
Thu Dec 22
W 106 - 101SA
Recap
Fri Dec 23
L 90 - 88DAL
Recap
Sun Dec 25
L 111 - 102at LAL
Recap
Mon Dec 26
L 106 - 102DEN
Recap
Wed Dec 28
L 102 - 98at NO
Recap
Fri Dec 30
L 140 - 116at HOU
Recap
Sat Dec 31
L 114 - 88at OKC
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
PHO
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 4
MEM
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
at SAC
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
MIA
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
ORL
3:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
LAL
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
OKC
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
at DEN
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
at ATL

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.19-429-5
L.A. Clippers15-922-14
Sacramento10-1114-19
L.A. Lakers7-1512-24
Phoenix3-2010-24
1483246687
Clippers' Brandon Bass: Goes for season-high 18 in loss to Thunder
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bass contributed 18 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during a 114-88 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.

Bass scored a season-high 18 points in the loss, and also received a season-high 24 minutes as the team got destroyed by Oklahoma City. He has only reached double figures in scoring twice this season, and both of those games have come in the last week. Bass is seeing more minutes with Blake Griffin (knee) sidelined, and if he continues to be productive, he may see an increased role in the offense going forward.

1483246686
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Scores five in start vs. Thunder
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Pierce tallied five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 16 minutes during a 114-88 loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Pierce got the start over Wesley Johnson (ankle), but played only 16 minutes. Even if Pierce continues to receive starts while Blake Griffin (knee) is sidelined, he hasn't showed an ability this season to produce at anything other than an extremely minor level. He has only received more than 20 minutes in a game once this season.

1483233846
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Moves to bench Saturday vs. Thunder
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Johnson (ankle) will come off the bench Saturday against the Thunder.

Johnson came into Saturday with a sprained left ankle, so it's possible that the Clippers want to play it safe by having him come off the bench instead of starting. However, coach Doc Rivers has continually tinkered with his lineup in the absence of Blake Griffin (knee), so there's no telling whether Paul Pierce or Johnson will be given the nod Monday against Phoenix, when Johnson is presumably healthier.

1483233606
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Starts Saturday vs. Thunder
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Pierce will start Saturday against the Thunder.

In the continued absence of Blake Griffin (knee), Pierce has moved in and out of the starting lineup. As a result, there's no guarantee he'll continue to start Monday against the Suns, but for Saturday, he'll get the nod over Wesley Johnson.

1483229886
Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Will play through sprained ankle
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Johnson (ankle) will play Saturday against the Thunder, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Johnson will ultimately play through a sprained left ankle after being designated as questionable leading up to Saturday's tipoff. However, even when healthy, Johnson has averaged just 14.5 minutes on the court in December.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGBlake Griffin , PF21.2
RPGDeAndre Jordan , C13.2
APGChris Paul , PG9.5
FG%DeAndre Jordan , C66.8
FT%JJ Redick , SG89.7
3P%JJ Redick , SG44.6
BLOCKSDeAndre Jordan , C59
STEALSChris Paul , PG69
MPGBlake Griffin , PF33.7
Full Team Statistics
