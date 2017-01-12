  • My Scores
Los Angeles Clippers

28-14 Overall | Western Conference (4th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division108.0 (2nd)102.2 (1st)
Western Conference5th5th
NBA7th7th

Next Game

Mon, January 16, 10:30 PM EST
STAPLES Center
TV: TNT
away team logo
at
home team logo
+290
Line
-350
106.7
PPG
108.0
45.9
FG %
46.7
73.8
FT %
75.5
32.5
3PT %
37.6
Preview

Schedule

Mon Dec 26
L 106 - 102DEN
Recap
Wed Dec 28
L 102 - 98at NO
Recap
Fri Dec 30
L 140 - 116at HOU
Recap
Sat Dec 31
L 114 - 88at OKC
Recap
Mon Jan 2
W 109 - 98PHO
Recap
Wed Jan 4
W 115 - 106MEM
Recap
Fri Jan 6
W 106 - 98at SAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
W 98 - 86MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 11
W 105 - 96ORL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 113 - 97LAL
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
TNTOKC
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
at DEN
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
at ATL
7:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
at PHI
8:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
at GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
GS
2:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
at BOS
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at TOR

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.22-534-6
L.A. Clippers19-928-14
Sacramento11-1416-24
L.A. Lakers8-1915-30
Phoenix5-2213-27
1484509327
Clippers' Brice Johnson: Scrimmages with team during practice Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Johnson (back) took part in a scrimmage with the Clippers during practice Friday, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

For the first time since training camp, Johnson was cleared to take contact during five-on-five work with the team, an encouraging sign as he attempts to return from a herniated disc in his back. The Clippers haven't handed down a specific timetable for Johnson's return, but the involvement in Friday's session is a step in the right direction nonetheless after three months of limited activity. Once he's cleared to play in games, Johnson figures to head to the D-League in order to get his conditioning back in order.

1484457486
Clippers' Chris Paul: Double-double in Saturday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Paul scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 win over the Lakers.

The personal issue that caused him to miss practice Friday didn't seem to affect Paul on the court, and he recorded his third double-double in four games since returning from a hamstring injury, and 16th on the year. The 31-year-old's numbers are down slightly from the last three seasons, but there's still time for him to pick up the pace and average another double-double.

1484457246
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Huge double-double in Saturday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Jordan scored 24 points (12-13 FG, 0-1 FT) while adding 21 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 win over the Lakers.

It's the fourth time in six January games that Jordan has pulled down at least 20 boards, but it was only his second 20-20 performance of the season. He also only has 17 double-doubles so far in 2016-17, putting him short of the pace that saw him rack up at least 40 double-doubles in each of the previous three campaigns.

1484427126
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Goes through pregame workout
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Griffin (knee) remains out, but he went through an extensive pregame workout Saturday, Dan Woike of OC Register reports.

The Clippers are yet to disclose when, exactly, they hope to have Griffin back, but he appears to be nearing a return. Woike notes that Griffin went through the workout without a brace or sleeve on his right knee, on which he underwent a procedure back on Dec. 20. It may be a little early to start considering Griffin questionable on a game-to-game basis, but if he continues to make progress he could be back on the floor within the next couple of weeks.

1484347327
Clippers' Chris Paul: Will play Saturday vs. Lakers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Paul (personal) will play Saturday against the Lakers, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Paul didn't take part in the Clippers' practice Friday with an excused absence, but whatever undisclosed personal reason that prevented him from doing so won't keep him away from the team Saturday. Look for Paul to play as many minutes as needed to put away the Lakers, who have routinely been torched by opposing point guards throughout the season.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGChris Paul , PG17.7
RPGDeAndre Jordan , C13.9
APGChris Paul , PG9.8
FG%DeAndre Jordan , C68
FT%Jamal Crawford , SG88.4
3P%JJ Redick , SG43.2
BLOCKSDeAndre Jordan , C74
STEALSChris Paul , PG80
MPGDeAndre Jordan , C32
Full Team Statistics
