Los Angeles Clippers

26-14 Overall | Western Conference (4th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division107.9 (2nd)102.4 (1st)
Western Conference5th5th
NBA7th8th

Next Game

Wed, January 11, 10:30 PM EST
STAPLES Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
98.9
PPG
107.9
43.8
FG %
46.4
71.4
FT %
75.5
33.7
3PT %
37.7

Schedule

Fri Dec 23
L 90 - 88DAL
Recap
Sun Dec 25
L 111 - 102at LAL
Recap
Mon Dec 26
L 106 - 102DEN
Recap
Wed Dec 28
L 102 - 98at NO
Recap
Fri Dec 30
L 140 - 116at HOU
Recap
Sat Dec 31
L 114 - 88at OKC
Recap
Mon Jan 2
W 109 - 98PHO
Recap
Wed Jan 4
W 115 - 106MEM
Recap
Fri Jan 6
W 106 - 98at SAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
W 98 - 86MIA
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
ORL
3:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
LAL
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
OKC
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
at DEN
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
at ATL
7:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
at PHI
8:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
at GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
GS

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.22-532-6
L.A. Clippers18-926-14
Sacramento11-1315-22
L.A. Lakers8-1615-26
Phoenix4-2112-26
1483989607
Clippers' Brice Johnson: Not expected back in near future
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that he doesn't anticipate Johnson (back) getting on the floor anytime soon, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Johnson, who has been sidelined all season while recovering from an acute herniated disc in his lower back, has increased his on-court activity of late, and even took part in a recent shootaround for the Clippers. However, Rivers' comments suggest that Johnson could be multiple weeks away from taking the court, if not longer. Until Johnson is taking part in full-contact practices, a return doesn't seem to be forthcoming. Once he's healthy, Johnson isn't likely to be a rotation option, and could end up joining fellow rookie Diamond Stone in the D-League.

1483988046
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Plays 37 minutes in starting role Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Felton started at small forward and generated seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in a 98-86 win over the Heat.

Felton did well to fill it up across multiple categories, but his poor outside shooting deflated his scoring on a night when more opportunities were available with Austin Rivers (illness) sitting out. The Clippers are off the schedule until Wednesday against the Magic, and since there's a good chance Rivers will be fully healthy by then, Felton may surrender his starting role and see a decent downturn in playing time while heading back to the bench.

1483918686
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Scores 25 points, grabs season-high seven boards in Sunday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Redick contributed 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes during the Clippers' 98-86 win over the Heat on Sunday.

Redick recorded a season high in rebounding and poured in 20 points or more for the 10th time in 2016-17. He has received 34 minutes per game during the first four games in January, and his ability to consistently score, hit threes, and make free throws makes him fairly valuable in most fantasy formats.

1483918206
Clippers' Chris Paul: Hands out 18 assists in Sunday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Paul scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added 18 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during the Clippers' 98-86 win over the Heat on Sunday.

Paul has been extremely efficient in his first two games back in action, this after missing seven of eight contests between Dec. 23 and Jan. 4 due to a hamstring injury. Despite having played in just 33 of the team's 40 games thus far, Paul has made 65 threes, and still has a decent chance of passing the career-best 139 treys that he hit while playing all 82 games back in 2014-15.

1483907046
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Enters starting five Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Felton will enter the starting five for Sunday's game against the Heat.

The Clippers have opted to go with a three-guard lineup in recent games and with Austin Rivers sitting out because of the flu, they have an opening to fill. Felton will get the call as the Clippers will stick with their three-guard approach, which should mean a decent bump in minutes for the 32-year-old veteran. Felton has surpassed the 30-minute mark in four of his last five games and should be able to push for a similar workload Sunday with Rivers sidelined.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGChris Paul , PG17.7
RPGDeAndre Jordan , C13.5
APGChris Paul , PG9.8
FG%DeAndre Jordan , C67.4
FT%Jamal Crawford , SG88
3P%JJ Redick , SG44.1
BLOCKSDeAndre Jordan , C69
STEALSChris Paul , PG74
MPGDeAndre Jordan , C31.9
Full Team Statistics
