Los Angeles Clippers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|108.0 (2nd)
|102.2 (1st)
|Western Conference
|5th
|5th
|NBA
|7th
|7th
|+290
Line
|-350
|106.7
PPG
|108.0
|45.9
FG %
|46.7
|73.8
FT %
|75.5
|32.5
3PT %
|37.6
Mon Dec 26
|L 106 - 102
|DEN
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|L 102 - 98
|at NO
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 140 - 116
|at HOU
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|L 114 - 88
|at OKC
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|W 109 - 98
|PHO
Recap
Wed Jan 4
|W 115 - 106
|MEM
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|W 106 - 98
|at SAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 98 - 86
|MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|W 105 - 96
|ORL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 113 - 97
|LAL
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
|TNT
|OKC
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|at DEN
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|at ATL
7:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|at PHI
8:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|at GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|GS
2:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
|at BOS
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at TOR
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|22-5
|34-6
|L.A. Clippers
|19-9
|28-14
|Sacramento
|11-14
|16-24
|L.A. Lakers
|8-19
|15-30
|Phoenix
|5-22
|13-27
Johnson (back) took part in a scrimmage with the Clippers during practice Friday, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.
For the first time since training camp, Johnson was cleared to take contact during five-on-five work with the team, an encouraging sign as he attempts to return from a herniated disc in his back. The Clippers haven't handed down a specific timetable for Johnson's return, but the involvement in Friday's session is a step in the right direction nonetheless after three months of limited activity. Once he's cleared to play in games, Johnson figures to head to the D-League in order to get his conditioning back in order.
Paul scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 win over the Lakers.
The personal issue that caused him to miss practice Friday didn't seem to affect Paul on the court, and he recorded his third double-double in four games since returning from a hamstring injury, and 16th on the year. The 31-year-old's numbers are down slightly from the last three seasons, but there's still time for him to pick up the pace and average another double-double.
Jordan scored 24 points (12-13 FG, 0-1 FT) while adding 21 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 win over the Lakers.
It's the fourth time in six January games that Jordan has pulled down at least 20 boards, but it was only his second 20-20 performance of the season. He also only has 17 double-doubles so far in 2016-17, putting him short of the pace that saw him rack up at least 40 double-doubles in each of the previous three campaigns.
Griffin (knee) remains out, but he went through an extensive pregame workout Saturday, Dan Woike of OC Register reports.
The Clippers are yet to disclose when, exactly, they hope to have Griffin back, but he appears to be nearing a return. Woike notes that Griffin went through the workout without a brace or sleeve on his right knee, on which he underwent a procedure back on Dec. 20. It may be a little early to start considering Griffin questionable on a game-to-game basis, but if he continues to make progress he could be back on the floor within the next couple of weeks.
Paul (personal) will play Saturday against the Lakers, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Paul didn't take part in the Clippers' practice Friday with an excused absence, but whatever undisclosed personal reason that prevented him from doing so won't keep him away from the team Saturday. Look for Paul to play as many minutes as needed to put away the Lakers, who have routinely been torched by opposing point guards throughout the season.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Chris Paul , PG
|17.7
|RPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|13.9
|APG
|Chris Paul , PG
|9.8
|FG%
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|68
|FT%
|Jamal Crawford , SG
|88.4
|3P%
|JJ Redick , SG
|43.2
|BLOCKS
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|74
|STEALS
|Chris Paul , PG
|80
|MPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|32
|Full Team Statistics
