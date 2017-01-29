  • My Scores
Los Angeles Clippers

30-18 Overall | Western Conference (4th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division107.8 (2nd)103.9 (1st)
Western Conference4th5th
NBA7th8th

Next Game

Wed, February 1, 9:00 PM EST
Talking Stick Resort Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
-145
Line
+125
107.8
PPG
106.4
46.8
FG %
44.9
74.8
FT %
78.2
38.1
3PT %
34.4
Preview

Schedule

Fri Jan 6
W 106 - 98at SAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
W 98 - 86MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 11
W 105 - 96ORL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 113 - 97LAL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 120 - 98OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 104 - 101MIN
Recap
Sat Jan 21
L 123 - 98at DEN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 115 - 105at ATL
Recap
Tue Jan 24
L 121 - 110at PHI
Recap
Sat Jan 28
L 144 - 98at GS
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
at PHO
Preview
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
GS
2:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
at BOS
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at TOR
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at NY
5:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
ATL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at GS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
SA

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.26-541-7
L.A. Clippers20-1230-18
Sacramento11-1619-30
L.A. Lakers9-2317-34
Phoenix5-2715-33
1485825783
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Sent back down to D-League on Monday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Stone was sent back down to the D-League on Monday, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Stone played just five minutes in his return stint to the NBA during a blowout loss to the Warriors on Saturday. He'll be sent back down to the Salt Lake City Stars, where he is averaging 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds across 21.6 minutes per game.

1485665224
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Scores 20 in blowout loss Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Griffin posted 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during a 144-98 loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

Griffin had a much better offensive outing in his second game back from the knee injury but only received 23 minutes as his team suffered the blowout loss. He was the only player on the Clippers to score more than 13 points and this performance shows it's not going to take long for him to regain the form he had prior to getting hurt. We'll see if his return takes another positive step on Wednesday against the Suns.

1485377583
Clippers' Diamond Stone: Recalled from D-League
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Stone was recalled Wednesday from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Stone has played in 10 games with the Stars so far this season, averaging 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds across 21.6 minutes per game. Though he'll rejoin the Clippers, it may only be for practice purposes, as the team has less of a need for an extra big man now that Blake Griffin is healthy again. The rookie has appeared in just four games for the NBA club, logging a combined total of 16 minutes.

1485317824
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Scores season-high 27 in Tuesday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Crawford scored 27 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two assists, a rebound and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.

The 27 points were a season high for Crawford, as were the six three-pointers. In fact, he'd gone just 5-for-29 (17.2 percent) from downtown in the entire month of January heading into Tuesday's game. With Chris Paul (thumb) sidelined, the Clippers could certainly use more production from Crawford, but the 36-year-old may not have too many nights like this one left in him.

1485317464
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Scores 22 in Tuesday's loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Redick scored 22 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding a rebound and an assist in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.

As is typical for Redick, even on his productive nights, he doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective beyond his points and three-pointers. He's been having trouble getting his shot off without Chris Paul (thumb) delivering the ball to him, however, and Redick is shooting just 40.7 percent (22-for-54) from the floor in four games since Paul was injured. Scoring binges like Tuesday's could be few and far between for the 32-year-old until Paul returns to action.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGChris Paul , PG17.5
RPGDeAndre Jordan , C13.8
APGChris Paul , PG9.7
FG%DeAndre Jordan , C69.3
FT%Chris Paul , PG87.6
3P%JJ Redick , SG44
BLOCKSDeAndre Jordan , C84
STEALSChris Paul , PG81
MPGDeAndre Jordan , C31.8
Full Team Statistics
