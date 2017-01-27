Los Angeles Clippers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|107.8 (2nd)
|103.9 (1st)
|Western Conference
|4th
|5th
|NBA
|7th
|10th
|107.8
PPG
|106.6
|46.8
FG %
|45.0
|74.8
FT %
|78.3
|38.1
3PT %
|34.6
Fri Jan 6
|W 106 - 98
|at SAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 98 - 86
|MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|W 105 - 96
|ORL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 113 - 97
|LAL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 120 - 98
|OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 104 - 101
|MIN
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|L 123 - 98
|at DEN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|W 115 - 105
|at ATL
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|L 121 - 110
|at PHI
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|L 144 - 98
|at GS
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|GS
2:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
|at BOS
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at TOR
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at NY
5:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|ATL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at GS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|SA
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|25-5
|40-7
|L.A. Clippers
|20-12
|30-18
|Sacramento
|11-15
|19-28
|L.A. Lakers
|8-23
|16-34
|Phoenix
|5-26
|15-32
Griffin posted 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during a 144-98 loss to the Warriors on Saturday.
Griffin had a much better offensive outing in his second game back from the knee injury but only received 23 minutes as his team suffered the blowout loss. He was the only player on the Clippers to score more than 13 points and this performance shows it's not going to take long for him to regain the form he had prior to getting hurt. We'll see if his return takes another positive step on Wednesday against the Suns.
Stone has played in 10 games with the Stars so far this season, averaging 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds across 21.6 minutes per game. Though he'll rejoin the Clippers, it may only be for practice purposes, as the team has less of a need for an extra big man now that Blake Griffin is healthy again. The rookie has appeared in just four games for the NBA club, logging a combined total of 16 minutes.
Crawford scored 27 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two assists, a rebound and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.
The 27 points were a season high for Crawford, as were the six three-pointers. In fact, he'd gone just 5-for-29 (17.2 percent) from downtown in the entire month of January heading into Tuesday's game. With Chris Paul (thumb) sidelined, the Clippers could certainly use more production from Crawford, but the 36-year-old may not have too many nights like this one left in him.
Redick scored 22 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding a rebound and an assist in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.
As is typical for Redick, even on his productive nights, he doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective beyond his points and three-pointers. He's been having trouble getting his shot off without Chris Paul (thumb) delivering the ball to him, however, and Redick is shooting just 40.7 percent (22-for-54) from the floor in four games since Paul was injured. Scoring binges like Tuesday's could be few and far between for the 32-year-old until Paul returns to action.
Rivers scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.
While he's not putting up Chris Paul-like numbers, Rivers is averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.3 threes and 2.3 boards in four starts since Paul injured his thumb and was lost for up to two months. The Clippers are 1-3 in those games, though, so while Rivers is producing good numbers for anyone with fantasy shares in him, the team may have to consider other options for their point guard spot if they keep struggling.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Chris Paul , PG
|17.5
|RPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|13.8
|APG
|Chris Paul , PG
|9.7
|FG%
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|69.3
|FT%
|Chris Paul , PG
|87.6
|3P%
|JJ Redick , SG
|44
|BLOCKS
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|84
|STEALS
|Chris Paul , PG
|81
|MPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|31.8
|Full Team Statistics
NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now