Los Angeles Clippers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|108.4 (2nd)
|104.7 (1st)
|Western Conference
|4th
|5th
|NBA
|6th
|10th
|LAC
|102
|Final
|107
|BOS
|Clippers
|Celtics
|J. Crawford (SG)
|I. Thomas (PG)
|PTS
|23
|28
|REB
|2
|2
|AST
|5
|7
Wed Jan 11
|W 105 - 96
|ORL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 113 - 97
|LAL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 120 - 98
|OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 104 - 101
|MIN
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|L 123 - 98
|at DEN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|W 115 - 105
|at ATL
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|L 121 - 110
|at PHI
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|L 144 - 98
|at GS
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|W 124 - 114
|at PHO
Recap
Thu Feb 2
|L 133 - 120
|GS
Recap
2:00 pm EST
Today
|L 107 - 102
|at BOS
Recap
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at TOR
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at NY
5:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|ATL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at GS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|SA
9:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
|HOU
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|27-6
|43-8
|L.A. Clippers
|21-13
|31-20
|Sacramento
|12-17
|20-31
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-36
|Phoenix
|6-28
|16-35
Felton will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Felton has started each of the last two games, as the Clippers have opted to run a three-guard lineup. However, with Paul Pierce retiring after this season, coach Doc Rivers will start Pierce against his former team, as it will be his last game in Boston where he spent the first 15 years of his NBA career. Despite coming off the bench, Felton will still likely out-pace Pierce in minutes, so the demotion shouldn't mean a huge drop in his production. Look for Felton to rejoin the top unit ahead of Monday's tilt with the Raptors.
Paul (thumb) was able to do some light shooting and dribbling early last week, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.
Paul still had his left thumb wrapped up after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in the finger Jan. 18. The Clippers have estimated that Paul will be sidelined until early-to-mid March, which would give him about a month's worth of regular-season games to gear up for the postseason. In the meantime, Austin Rivers will continue starting at point guard and play 30-plus minutes on a regular basis for the duration of Paul's absence.
Pierce will start at small forward in Sunday's game against the Celtics, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.
Coach Doc Rivers was expected to find minutes one way or another for Pierce, who hasn't made an appearance since Dec. 31, during the final game of his career in Boston, but the starting assignment is somewhat of a surprise. It's expected that Pierce will replace Raymond Felton in the lineup, but even so, it's unlikely the 39-year-old will take on starter-level minutes following the month-long layoff from game action. Pierce has seen 20-plus minutes in only one of his 12 appearances this season and is averaging 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
Pierce is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Celtics, in what figures to be the final appearance of his career in Boston, Brian Robb of The Boston Globe reports.
Pierce, who announced in September that he will retire after the 2016-17 season, hasn't made an appearance for the Clippers since Dec. 31, a stretch of 14 games where he's failed to get off the bench in coach's decisions. However, look for coach Doc Rivers to make room for the veteran in the rotation for at least a brief spurt Sunday so the fans in Boston -- where he spent his first 15 seasons of what's likely a Hall of Fame career -- can give him a final sendoff. Pierce figures to drop back out of the Clippers rotation in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against the Raptors.
Jordan hauled in single-digit boards for the second time in the last three games while also putting up single-digit shot attempts for the fifth straight contest. The veteran center's precipitous drop in usage has essentially coincided with Blake Griffin's return to the lineup after an extended absence due to his knee injury. Jordan has also seen an overall drop in playing time, tallying a modest 23-25 minutes over the last three games while both Mareese Speights and Brandon Bass see time in the frontcourt. While the decline in production is concerning, past performance would seem to indicate that Jordan will bounce back to generate better numbers in the near future, particularly on the glass.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Chris Paul , PG
|17.5
|RPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|13.6
|APG
|Chris Paul , PG
|9.7
|FG%
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|69.8
|FT%
|Marreese Speights , PF
|87.7
|3P%
|JJ Redick , SG
|43.5
|BLOCKS
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|90
|STEALS
|Chris Paul , PG
|81
|MPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|31.5
|Full Team Statistics
NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now