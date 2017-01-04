Los Angeles Clippers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|107.9 (2nd)
|102.4 (1st)
|Western Conference
|5th
|5th
|NBA
|7th
|8th
|98.9
PPG
|107.9
|43.8
FG %
|46.4
|71.4
FT %
|75.5
|33.7
3PT %
|37.7
Fri Dec 23
|L 90 - 88
|DAL
Recap
Sun Dec 25
|L 111 - 102
|at LAL
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|L 106 - 102
|DEN
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|L 102 - 98
|at NO
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 140 - 116
|at HOU
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|L 114 - 88
|at OKC
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|W 109 - 98
|PHO
Recap
Wed Jan 4
|W 115 - 106
|MEM
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|W 106 - 98
|at SAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 98 - 86
|MIA
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
|ORL
3:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
|LAL
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|OKC
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|at DEN
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|at ATL
7:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|at PHI
8:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|at GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|GS
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|22-5
|32-6
|L.A. Clippers
|18-9
|26-14
|Sacramento
|11-13
|15-22
|L.A. Lakers
|8-16
|15-26
|Phoenix
|4-21
|12-26
Coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that he doesn't anticipate Johnson (back) getting on the floor anytime soon, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.
Johnson, who has been sidelined all season while recovering from an acute herniated disc in his lower back, has increased his on-court activity of late, and even took part in a recent shootaround for the Clippers. However, Rivers' comments suggest that Johnson could be multiple weeks away from taking the court, if not longer. Until Johnson is taking part in full-contact practices, a return doesn't seem to be forthcoming. Once he's healthy, Johnson isn't likely to be a rotation option, and could end up joining fellow rookie Diamond Stone in the D-League.
Felton started at small forward and generated seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in a 98-86 win over the Heat.
Felton did well to fill it up across multiple categories, but his poor outside shooting deflated his scoring on a night when more opportunities were available with Austin Rivers (illness) sitting out. The Clippers are off the schedule until Wednesday against the Magic, and since there's a good chance Rivers will be fully healthy by then, Felton may surrender his starting role and see a decent downturn in playing time while heading back to the bench.
Redick contributed 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes during the Clippers' 98-86 win over the Heat on Sunday.
Redick recorded a season high in rebounding and poured in 20 points or more for the 10th time in 2016-17. He has received 34 minutes per game during the first four games in January, and his ability to consistently score, hit threes, and make free throws makes him fairly valuable in most fantasy formats.
Paul scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added 18 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during the Clippers' 98-86 win over the Heat on Sunday.
Paul has been extremely efficient in his first two games back in action, this after missing seven of eight contests between Dec. 23 and Jan. 4 due to a hamstring injury. Despite having played in just 33 of the team's 40 games thus far, Paul has made 65 threes, and still has a decent chance of passing the career-best 139 treys that he hit while playing all 82 games back in 2014-15.
Felton will enter the starting five for Sunday's game against the Heat.
The Clippers have opted to go with a three-guard lineup in recent games and with Austin Rivers sitting out because of the flu, they have an opening to fill. Felton will get the call as the Clippers will stick with their three-guard approach, which should mean a decent bump in minutes for the 32-year-old veteran. Felton has surpassed the 30-minute mark in four of his last five games and should be able to push for a similar workload Sunday with Rivers sidelined.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Chris Paul , PG
|17.7
|RPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|13.5
|APG
|Chris Paul , PG
|9.8
|FG%
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|67.4
|FT%
|Jamal Crawford , SG
|88
|3P%
|JJ Redick , SG
|44.1
|BLOCKS
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|69
|STEALS
|Chris Paul , PG
|74
|MPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|31.9
|Full Team Statistics
