Los Angeles Clippers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|108.1 (2nd)
|102.1 (1st)
|Western Conference
|4th
|5th
|NBA
|6th
|7th
|LAC
|27
|8:402nd QTR
|38
|DEN
|Clippers
|Nuggets
|PTS
|J. Redick (7)
|N. Jokic (6)
|REB
|D. Jordan (4)
|N. Jokic (4)
|AST
|J. Crawford (2)
|N. Jokic (2)
Fri Dec 30
|L 140 - 116
|at HOU
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|L 114 - 88
|at OKC
Recap
Mon Jan 2
|W 109 - 98
|PHO
Recap
Wed Jan 4
|W 115 - 106
|MEM
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|W 106 - 98
|at SAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|W 98 - 86
|MIA
Recap
Wed Jan 11
|W 105 - 96
|ORL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 113 - 97
|LAL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 120 - 98
|OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 104 - 101
|MIN
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
|at DEN
GameTracker
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|at ATL
7:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 24
|at PHI
8:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|at GS
9:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 1
|at PHO
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 2
|GS
2:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
|at BOS
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at TOR
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at NY
5:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at CHA
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|24-5
|37-6
|L.A. Clippers
|20-10
|29-15
|Sacramento
|11-15
|16-26
|L.A. Lakers
|8-20
|16-31
|Phoenix
|5-23
|13-29
Speights will start at the power forward slot for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Coach Doc Rivers will insert Speights into the starting lineup, sending Raymond Felton to the bench. Over the past five contests, Speights is averaging 14.0 points on 55.8 percent shooting and 4.0 rebounds. It's unclear whether or not this move by coach Rivers will indicate a minutes uptick, or whether it is purely rotational, but the 29-year-old will get an opportunity to make an impact with the starting unit.
Griffin (knee) will remain out Saturday, but coach Doc Rivers said he's nearing 100 percent health, Dan Woike of the OC Register reports.
Griffin continues to trend in the right direction as he works back from an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. The forward is still believed to be a week or so away from returning to game action, and he's yet to participate in full-contact sessions, though he has gone through full-speed, non-contact workouts in recent days. After Saturday's matchup with Denver, the Clippers play at Atlanta on Monday and at Philadelphia on Tuesday, followed by three consecutive off days. Given that information, it seems realistic that Griffin could make his return next Saturday against Golden State, but more clarity should be shed on the situation in the coming days.
Johnson returned from his personal leave to play 11 scoreless minutes in Thursday night's loss to the Timberwolves.
Johnson was absent from Monday's game against the Thunder to attend to the birth of his child. In rejoining his teammates Thursday, Johnson missed his lone shot attempt, gathered two steals and had one rebound. With the injury-hit Clippers short on bodies, Johnson could see his playing time elevated beyond the usual 13.5 minutes per night, but it's hard to take too much stock in someone averaging 3.1 points and 3.3 rebounds right now.
Crawford posted seven points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a block over 25 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves.
Crawford saw another solid allotment of playing time, but endured one of his poorer shooting nights of the season. However, his paltry 21.4 percent success rate from the field Thursday was actually an improvement over the previous two games, during which the veteran guard had gone a combined 1-for-14 from the field. Crawford has actually gone cold an alarming amount lately, as he'd also been at 30 percent or lower from the field in five of the previous seven contests as well. The 17-year veteran certainly has a considerable track record of much better play to fall back on, so despite the forgettable stretch, he figures to be back on track sooner rather than later.
Bass supplied 10 points (5-5 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal over 19 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves.
The veteran forward continues to be efficient in his modest bench role, and he notably outpaced fellow big man Mareese Speights in playing time on the night. Bass has back-to-back 10-point efforts and has been in double digits in the scoring column in four of seven January contests. While he's seeing only an average of 13.4 minutes in those games, Bass is averaging a season-high 7.0 points in the current month.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Chris Paul , PG
|17.5
|RPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|13.9
|APG
|Chris Paul , PG
|9.7
|FG%
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|69.1
|FT%
|Chris Paul , PG
|87.6
|3P%
|JJ Redick , SG
|43.4
|BLOCKS
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|80
|STEALS
|Chris Paul , PG
|81
|MPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|32.1
|Full Team Statistics
