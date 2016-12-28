Los Angeles Clippers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|108.6 (2nd)
|102.7 (1st)
|Western Conference
|3rd
|5th
|NBA
|5th
|9th
|LAC
|88
|Final
|114
|OKC
|Clippers
|Thunder
|D. Jordan (C)
|R. Westbrook (PG)
|PTS
|9
|17
|REB
|11
|12
|AST
|2
|14
Fri Dec 16
|W 102 - 98
|at MIA
Recap
Sun Dec 18
|L 117 - 110
|at WAS
Recap
Tue Dec 20
|W 119 - 102
|DEN
Recap
Thu Dec 22
|W 106 - 101
|SA
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|L 90 - 88
|DAL
Recap
Sun Dec 25
|L 111 - 102
|at LAL
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|L 106 - 102
|DEN
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|L 102 - 98
|at NO
Recap
Fri Dec 30
|L 140 - 116
|at HOU
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|L 114 - 88
|at OKC
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 2
|PHO
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 4
|MEM
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
|at SAC
3:30 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
|MIA
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 11
|ORL
3:30 pm EST
Sat Jan 14
|LAL
10:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 16
|OKC
10:30 pm EST
Thu Jan 19
|MIN
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|at DEN
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|at ATL
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|19-4
|29-5
|L.A. Clippers
|15-9
|22-14
|Sacramento
|10-11
|14-19
|L.A. Lakers
|7-15
|12-24
|Phoenix
|3-20
|10-24
Bass contributed 18 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during a 114-88 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.
Bass scored a season-high 18 points in the loss, and also received a season-high 24 minutes as the team got destroyed by Oklahoma City. He has only reached double figures in scoring twice this season, and both of those games have come in the last week. Bass is seeing more minutes with Blake Griffin (knee) sidelined, and if he continues to be productive, he may see an increased role in the offense going forward.
Pierce tallied five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 16 minutes during a 114-88 loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Pierce got the start over Wesley Johnson (ankle), but played only 16 minutes. Even if Pierce continues to receive starts while Blake Griffin (knee) is sidelined, he hasn't showed an ability this season to produce at anything other than an extremely minor level. He has only received more than 20 minutes in a game once this season.
Johnson (ankle) will come off the bench Saturday against the Thunder.
Johnson came into Saturday with a sprained left ankle, so it's possible that the Clippers want to play it safe by having him come off the bench instead of starting. However, coach Doc Rivers has continually tinkered with his lineup in the absence of Blake Griffin (knee), so there's no telling whether Paul Pierce or Johnson will be given the nod Monday against Phoenix, when Johnson is presumably healthier.
Pierce will start Saturday against the Thunder.
In the continued absence of Blake Griffin (knee), Pierce has moved in and out of the starting lineup. As a result, there's no guarantee he'll continue to start Monday against the Suns, but for Saturday, he'll get the nod over Wesley Johnson.
Johnson (ankle) will play Saturday against the Thunder, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.
Johnson will ultimately play through a sprained left ankle after being designated as questionable leading up to Saturday's tipoff. However, even when healthy, Johnson has averaged just 14.5 minutes on the court in December.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Blake Griffin , PF
|21.2
|RPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|13.2
|APG
|Chris Paul , PG
|9.5
|FG%
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|66.8
|FT%
|JJ Redick , SG
|89.7
|3P%
|JJ Redick , SG
|44.6
|BLOCKS
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|59
|STEALS
|Chris Paul , PG
|69
|MPG
|Blake Griffin , PF
|33.7
|Full Team Statistics
