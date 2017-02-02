Los Angeles Clippers

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|108.4 (2nd)
|104.7 (1st)
|Western Conference
|4th
|5th
|NBA
|6th
|11th
|108.4
PPG
|108.2
|47.0
FG %
|45.4
|75.0
FT %
|81.8
|38.0
3PT %
|36.8
Wed Jan 11
|W 105 - 96
|ORL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
|W 113 - 97
|LAL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
|W 120 - 98
|OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 19
|L 104 - 101
|MIN
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|L 123 - 98
|at DEN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|W 115 - 105
|at ATL
Recap
Tue Jan 24
|L 121 - 110
|at PHI
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|L 144 - 98
|at GS
Recap
Wed Feb 1
|W 124 - 114
|at PHO
Recap
Thu Feb 2
|L 133 - 120
|GS
Recap
2:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
|at BOS
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|at TOR
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|at NY
5:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
|at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
|at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|ATL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|at GS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
|SA
9:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
|HOU
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|27-5
|43-7
|L.A. Clippers
|21-13
|31-19
|Sacramento
|11-16
|19-30
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-35
|Phoenix
|5-28
|15-34
Jordan hauled in single-digit boards for the second time in the last three games while also putting up single-digit shot attempts for the fifth straight contest. The veteran center's precipitous drop in usage has essentially coincided with Blake Griffin's return to the lineup after an extended absence due to his knee injury. Jordan has also seen an overall drop in playing time, tallying a modest 23-25 minutes over the last three games while both Mareese Speights and Brandon Bass see time in the frontcourt. While the decline in production is concerning, past performance would seem to indicate that Jordan will bounce back to generate better numbers in the near future, particularly on the glass.
Crawford managed 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block over 34 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 loss to the Warriors.
The veteran guard's point total led the Clippers' second unit, as he eclipsed the 20-point mark for the second time in the last four games. Crawford has upped his production over the last five games, managing double-digit point totals in four of those contests and shooting 54.2 percent (13-for-24) from three-point range. Although he can certainly be a streaky shooter, Crawford remains one of the more viable bench options in the league, particularly while Chris Paul (thumb) remains sidelined.
Redick supplied 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 37 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 loss to the Warriors.
Redick hasn't really seen an uptick in production despite Chris Paul's extended absence with a thumb injury, as backcourt mate Austin Rivers has picked up his share of the slack. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 16.5 points (on 42.3 percent shooting), 2.2 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals over the last six games, numbers that are more or less in line with his usual outputs.
Rivers contributed 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block over 36 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 loss to the Warriors.
Rivers found his shot again after a couple of sub-par games where he's managed a 30.4 percent (7-for-23) success rate from the field. He remained ice-cold from behind the arc, however, as he's now drained just one of 11 attempts from long range in the last three contests. However, he does have double-digit scoring in nine straight games, and remains a viable option in all formats while Chris Paul (thumb) remains out.
Griffin went for 31 points (10-19 FG, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 loss to the Warriors.
Griffin appears back at full strength after back-to-back games with at least 30 minutes on the floor. He's averaged 30.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch, while shooting 60.6 percent (20-for-33) from the field and 86.9 percent (20-for-23) from the free-throw line.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|Chris Paul , PG
|17.5
|RPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|13.6
|APG
|Chris Paul , PG
|9.7
|FG%
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|69.8
|FT%
|Marreese Speights , PF
|87.7
|3P%
|JJ Redick , SG
|43.5
|BLOCKS
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|90
|STEALS
|Chris Paul , PG
|81
|MPG
|DeAndre Jordan , C
|31.5
|Full Team Statistics
NBA Hall of Fame Gear
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now