Los Angeles Clippers

31-19 Overall | Western Conference (4th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division108.4 (2nd)104.7 (1st)
Western Conference4th5th
NBA6th11th

Next Game

Sun, February 5, 2:00 PM EST
TD Garden
away team logo
at
home team logo
108.4
PPG
108.2
47.0
FG %
45.4
75.0
FT %
81.8
38.0
3PT %
36.8

Schedule

Wed Jan 11
W 105 - 96ORL
Recap
Sat Jan 14
W 113 - 97LAL
Recap
Mon Jan 16
W 120 - 98OKC
Recap
Thu Jan 19
L 104 - 101MIN
Recap
Sat Jan 21
L 123 - 98at DEN
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 115 - 105at ATL
Recap
Tue Jan 24
L 121 - 110at PHI
Recap
Sat Jan 28
L 144 - 98at GS
Recap
Wed Feb 1
W 124 - 114at PHO
Recap
Thu Feb 2
L 133 - 120GS
Recap
2:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 5
at BOS
7:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
at TOR
8:00 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
at NY
5:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 11
at CHA
9:00 pm EST
Mon Feb 13
at UTA
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
ATL
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
at GS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 24
SA
9:30 pm EST
Sun Feb 26
CHA
10:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
HOU

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.27-543-7
L.A. Clippers21-1331-19
Sacramento11-1619-30
L.A. Lakers9-2317-35
Phoenix5-2815-34
1486135623
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Sub-par outing in Thursday loss
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Jordan collected nine points (2-2 FG, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 25 minutes.

Jordan hauled in single-digit boards for the second time in the last three games while also putting up single-digit shot attempts for the fifth straight contest. The veteran center's precipitous drop in usage has essentially coincided with Blake Griffin's return to the lineup after an extended absence due to his knee injury. Jordan has also seen an overall drop in playing time, tallying a modest 23-25 minutes over the last three games while both Mareese Speights and Brandon Bass see time in the frontcourt. While the decline in production is concerning, past performance would seem to indicate that Jordan will bounce back to generate better numbers in the near future, particularly on the glass.

1486135263
Clippers' Jamal Crawford: Leads bench with 21 points Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Crawford managed 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block over 34 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 loss to the Warriors.

The veteran guard's point total led the Clippers' second unit, as he eclipsed the 20-point mark for the second time in the last four games. Crawford has upped his production over the last five games, managing double-digit point totals in four of those contests and shooting 54.2 percent (13-for-24) from three-point range. Although he can certainly be a streaky shooter, Crawford remains one of the more viable bench options in the league, particularly while Chris Paul (thumb) remains sidelined.

1486134783
Clippers' J.J. Redick: Pitches in with 17 points Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Redick supplied 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 37 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 loss to the Warriors.

Redick hasn't really seen an uptick in production despite Chris Paul's extended absence with a thumb injury, as backcourt mate Austin Rivers has picked up his share of the slack. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 16.5 points (on 42.3 percent shooting), 2.2 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals over the last six games, numbers that are more or less in line with his usual outputs.

1486134063
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Contributes 18 points Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Rivers contributed 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block over 36 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 loss to the Warriors.

Rivers found his shot again after a couple of sub-par games where he's managed a 30.4 percent (7-for-23) success rate from the field. He remained ice-cold from behind the arc, however, as he's now drained just one of 11 attempts from long range in the last three contests. However, he does have double-digit scoring in nine straight games, and remains a viable option in all formats while Chris Paul (thumb) remains out.

1486133703
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Explodes for 31 points Thursday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Griffin went for 31 points (10-19 FG, 11-13 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 loss to the Warriors.

Griffin appears back at full strength after back-to-back games with at least 30 minutes on the floor. He's averaged 30.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch, while shooting 60.6 percent (20-for-33) from the field and 86.9 percent (20-for-23) from the free-throw line.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGChris Paul , PG17.5
RPGDeAndre Jordan , C13.6
APGChris Paul , PG9.7
FG%DeAndre Jordan , C69.8
FT%Marreese Speights , PF87.7
3P%JJ Redick , SG43.5
BLOCKSDeAndre Jordan , C90
STEALSChris Paul , PG81
MPGDeAndre Jordan , C31.5
Full Team Statistics
