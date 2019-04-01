2019 Final Four: Breakdown of Michigan State vs. Texas Tech and Auburn vs. Virginia in the NCAA Tournament semifinals
A closer look at all the matchups ahead in the NCAA Tournament Final Four
After a crazy Elite Eight, we are down to the Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The second weekend took out some of the top seeds in the field, including No. 1 seeds UNC, Duke and Gonzaga. No. 3 seed Purdue and No. 2 seed Kentucky both fell in overtime.
Of the four teams remaining, only Michigan State has a rich Final Four history.
Texas Tech and Auburn are in the Final Four for the first time in school history and Virginia has not made it this far since 1984, and have never won a Final Four game.
Let's now take a closer look at the matchups Saturday, with the Final Four field now set.
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia
- When: Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
|
THE ROAD TO THE FINAL FOUR
|
THE ROAD TO THE FINAL FOUR
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State
- When: Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
|
THE ROAD TO THE FINAL FOUR
|
THE ROAD TO THE FINAL FOUR
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan State upsets No. 1 seed Duke
Duke falls short of the Final Four after Michigan State pulls off a shocker in the Elite E...
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
Auburn upsets UK, heads to Final Four
With big man Chuma Okeke sidelined, Auburn upset the Wildcats in the Elite Eight
-
Injured Okeke joins team after half
Okeke jetted to the arena Sunday in the second half to catch the finish and support his te...
-
Duke vs. Michigan State odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Duke vs. Michigan State 10,000 times
-
Duke vs. Michigan State: Predictions
The No. 1 seed Blue Devils face the No. 2 seed Spartans in the East Regional final