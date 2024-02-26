There were a couple of results on a light Sunday schedule that caused a bit of shuffling in the middle of the bracket.

Michigan State lost at home to Ohio State 60-57 in a game in which the Spartans trailed for only six seconds. That is the Spartans second Quad 2 loss at home in a row. Just when you think that the Spartans had righted the ship enough to get comfortably into the field, they are now in danger again. Their remaining schedule is at top seed Purdue on Saturday, followed by a home game with Northwestern, which has not been very good away from home, and at Indiana, which has not been good anywhere. If MSU can win the games it is supposed to win, it will be fine, but it failed to do that twice this week.

FAU lost at Memphis 78-74 in a game that many anticipated at the beginning of the season would have American Athletic Conference title implications. As it turns out, it did. The Owls' loss gave South Florida at least a share of the AAC regular-season title.

The Bulls started the season 2-4, but have won 19 of 20 since then. Their NET ranking has gone from 205th after the first of those 19 wins back in December to 84th. However, that ranking means that USF probably still has to win the AAC Tournament and be an automatic qualifier to get into the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State and FAU dropped from a No. 8 seed to a No. 9 seed in the latest projected bracket. They were replaced as No. 8 seeds by Nevada and Boise State, who were No. 9 seeds.

Nebraska picked up an easy win at home, where the Cornhuskers are nearly invincible. They don't get any more games in which they can really help themselves until the Big Ten Tournament. They still have road games left at resurgent Ohio State and Michigan, sandwiched around a home game with Rutgers.

Bracketology top seeds

