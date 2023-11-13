The first in-season update to the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll saw a massive shake-up near the top after a frenzied opening week that saw two preseason top-10 teams take losses at home in surprising fashion. Kansas retained its No. 1 spot but previous No. 2, Duke, dropped seven spots after its home loss to Arizona. That outcome helped Purdue move up one spot to No. 2, while Arizona made the biggest leap among ranked teams, up nine spots to No. 3. Marquette, UConn and Houston each moved up one spot to No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Kansas received 51 of a possible 62 first-place votes, five more than it received in the preseason poll, after opening its season 2-0 with blowout wins over North Carolina Central and Manhattan by 43 and 38 points, respectively. Purdue earned the second-most first-place votes with seven, while Arizona received three following its impressive 78-73 home win over No. 2 Duke over the weekend. Defending champion UConn received the final outstanding first-place vote but ranked No. 5 this week.

Duke dropped dramatically in the latest poll but was only the second-largest faller in the Week 1 update to the AP Top 25 after fellow blueblood Michigan State stole the spotlight as the biggest tumbler in the opening week of the season. Michigan State fell from No. 4 to No. 18 after its season-opening loss to James Madison, a 14-spot drop that bested Duke's seven-spot slip.

And speaking of James Madison: the Dukes -- not to be confused with Duke, of course -- appeared in the latest AP poll at No. 24. It marks the first-ever appearance in the AP Top 25 poll for the men's basketball team, which is 3-0 to start the season with road wins over Michigan State and Kent State (in OT and in double OT respectively) followed by a home win over Howard on Sunday.

Arizona's massive move up to No. 3 overshadowed big opening weeks elsewhere in the Big 12 and in the Pac-12, with Baylor and USC both moving up five spots to No. 15 and No. 16 after strong starts to the season. Baylor's rise came after an impressive season-opening neutral site win over Auburn, among other outcomes, while USC's jump from No. 21 to USC came on the heels of a 2-0 start with a win over Kansas State on a neutral and Cal State Bakersfield at home.

The full top 25 rankings after the first week of the season are below..

AP Top 25

1. Kansas (51)

2. Purdue (7)

3. Arizona (3)

4. Marquette

5. UConn (1)

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Creighton

9. Duke

10. FAU

11. Gonzaga

12. Miami

13. Texas A&M

14. Arkansas

15. Baylor

16. USC

17. Kentucky

18. Michigan State

19. Texas

20. North Carolina

21. Villanova

22. Alabama

23. Illinois

24. James Madison

25. Colorado

Others receiving votes: Memphis 53, Virginia 49, St. John's 47, UCLA 36, TCU 34, San Diego St. 33, BYU 32, Saint Mary's 20, Mississippi St. 19, Iowa St. 10, Wisconsin 6, Auburn 5, Michigan 2, Weber St. 2, Drake 1, Boise St. 1, Clemson 1.