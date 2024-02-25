As this college basketball season has played out over the last few months, UConn -- the defending national champs and the No. 1 team in the AP poll for six weeks and counting -- has seemingly separated itself from the rest of the sport as the clear top team. Errr, let me reword that: UConn seemingly had separated itself from everyone else. Until Tuesday.

The mighty Huskies fell face first in fantastic fashion on the road at No. 15 Creighton, 78-54, their first loss in two months that served as a gentle reminder that just when we think we know something in this silly sport, often times we do not.

Now let's be clear: UConn still might be the best team in all the land. In fact, the Huskies would be my title pick if I were forced to choose one team today, and a resounding 24-point home win vs. Villanova on Saturday was reassuring. But the top of the sport is more than just a party of one. And this week -- when No. 1 UConn lost while No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Purdue went a combined 4-0 in impressive fashion -- was a necessary one to help shape and reset the tables with March approaching.

Yes, it might be UConn vs. the field still. But Purdue and Houston -- featured below in our weekly grades as A+ earners -- have bullied their way to be worthy of inclusion in that discussion as well. UConn has earned the respect to be taken seriously even after a humbling mid-week speed bump on the road, but it's long past time to put serious respect on Houston and Purdue's names.

Let's get to the report card for the week.

College basketball grades: This week's report card