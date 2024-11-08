The No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) will play in a unique setting when they host the George Mason Patriots (1-0) on Friday night. Marquette is coming off a 102-62 win over Stony Brook at the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, but this game will be hosted at the on-campus Al McGuire Center. It only holds 4,000 fans, so this contest will only be available for students. George Mason got off to a strong start when it notched a 75-58 win over North Carolina Central, and now it will face one of two ranked opponents on its schedule.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Al McGuire Center. Marquette is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. George Mason odds, while the over/under is 149.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any George Mason vs. Marquette picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024-25 season on a 153-110 betting roll (+1891) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on George Mason vs. Marquette. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Marquette vs. George Mason spread: Marquette -12.5

Marquette vs. George Mason over/under: 149.5 points

Marquette vs. George Mason money line: Marquette -826, George Mason: +565

Marquette vs. George Mason picks: See picks here

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette impressed its fans and bettors in its season opener on Monday, easily covering the 23.5-point spread in its 102-62 win over Stony Brook. Senior guard Kam Jones scored 32 points on a red-hot 14 of 16 shooting, including a 4 of 6 mark from 3-point range. He finished two points off his career high, which he set in back-to-back games against DePaul and Xavier last season.

Chase Ross added a career-best 23 points, while David Joplin added 13 points and seven rebounds. The Golden Eagles are aiming for their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance as they replaced a pair of second-round NBA Draft picks from last year's team. They have covered the spread in 13 of their last 19 games dating back to last season. See which team to pick here.

Why George Mason can cover

George Mason went 20-12 overall last season and 9-9 in Atlantic 10 play, with its campaign ending in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament. The Patriots got off to a strong start this season with a 75-58 win over North Carolina Central on Monday. Senior guard Darius Maddox had 17 points and five rebounds, converting on all seven of his free throws.

Senior forward Jalen Haynes and junior guard Brayden O'Connor each scored 11 points, while senior guard Jared Billups chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds. The Patriots have an experienced roster and are only having to play in front of 4,000 fans as opposed to playing Marquette at the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, which holds more than 17,000 people. George Mason has won eight of its last nine games in November, and this is one of the biggest games on its schedule. See which team to pick here.

How to make Marquette vs. George Mason picks

The model has simulated George Mason vs. Marquette 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Marquette vs. George Mason, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the George Mason vs. Marquette spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 153-110 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.