A year after sending five teams to the NCAA Tournament and three to the Elite Eight, the Pac-12 suffered a hangover last season. The league produced just three NCAA Tournament teams, and none of them advanced beyond the Sweet 16. Now, as the conference stares down an uncertain future amid the looming departures of UCLA and USC for the Big Ten, the pressure is on to reclaim some respectability on the hardwood.

Arizona and UCLA again appear like the Pac-12's best bets for a national contender, but Oregon and USC remain in good hands under veteran coaches who have tasted plenty of recent success. The question for the league's overall health is whether a couple of programs can emerge from the chase pack as viable NCAA Tournament teams this season.

Arizona State won 20 or more games in three straight seasons under Bobby Hurley before slipping the past two seasons. Similarly, Washington is trying to reclaim a place of prominence in the league after enjoying success early in Mike Hopkins' tenure. Stanford is yearning for a breakthrough, Colorado owns real estate on the NCAA Tournament bubble and Washington State looked like a program on the rise last season.

With the season just around the corner, let's dive deeper into the Pac-12 with some predictions for how things will play out in the season ahead.

CBS Sports Pac-12 Preseason Player of the Year

Jaime Jaquez Jr. | Forward | UCLA

With Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard gone, the stage is set for Jaquez to take another step offensively and become one of the top scorers in the Pac-12. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 13.9 points per game last season on 47.2% shooting even while battling through injuries. Jaquez has played a huge role in each act of coach Mick Cronin's success at UCLA to date and is poised to put a memorable cap on a great career with the Bruins this season, though he technically has a fifth year of eligibility available due to the COVID-19 year.

Four more players to watch

Tyger Campbell | PG | UCLA: Campbell ranked sixth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio last season in his third year as UCLA's starting point guard while also improving his 3-point shooting percentage to 41%.

Will Richardson | SG | Oregon: A veteran of 115 games with Oregon, Richardson is a career 39.2% 3-point shooter who is poised for another big season after averaging a career-best 14.1 points per game last season.

Harrison Ingram | SF/PF | Stanford: Ingram averaged 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season as a five-star freshman and ranks No. 28 on Kyle Boone's 2023 NBA Draft Big Board.

Azuolas Tubelis | PF/C | Arizona: With Arizona bidding farewell to three NBA Draft picks, Tubelis should challenge for the league's scoring title after averaging 13.2 points per game over his first two seasons with the Wildcats.

CBS Sports Pac-12 Preseason Freshman of the Year

Amari Bailey | Guard | UCLA

Jaquez and Campbell are the established leaders for UCLA, but Bailey may be the injection of youth and raw talent the Bruins need to win the conference. The No. 10 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class is expected to be an immediate two-way contributor and should have no problem finding a place to produce offensively amid the departures of Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard.

CBS Sports Pac-12 Predicted order of finish



CBS Sports Pac-12 most overrated team

USC

Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson are productive veterans on the perimeter, but the Trojans are otherwise fairly young compared to most of the league. The health condition of freshman center Vince Iwuchukwu casts further uncertainty on the rotation, which means the Trojans could dip a bit after three straight top-three finishes in the league.

CBS Sports Pac-12 most underrated team

Colorado

Collectively, our panel pegged Colorado to finish ninth. Since the Buffaloes joined the league amid its expansion to 12 teams in the 2011-12 season, they have never finished worse than tied for eighth. While it's hard to see this Colorado team competing for a league title after losing the likes of Jabari Walker and Evan Battey, the Buffs have enough talent to stick in the middle of the pack. Colorado has been remarkably consistent under 13th-year coach Tad Boyle, and that stability should continue in the season ahead.

CBS Sports Pac-12 expert picks