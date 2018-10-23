Purdue's Carsen Edwards, UNC's Luke Maye and Duke's R.J. Barrett lead preseason AP All-America team

After averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season for Purdue, Boilermakers star Carsen Edwards is slated to be cast into an even larger role this upcoming season. Four productive seniors -- three of which were starters -- expired their eligibility at Purdue, leaving Edwards to carry a massive load for Matt Painter's team in 2018-19.

His decision to hold off on pursuing his pro career and projected production spike is a big reason why he was the top vote-getter on the AP All-America team announced Tuesday. Edwards gives Purdue its first preseason AP All-American since JaJuan Johnson in 2010.

Duke's R.J. Barrett, Kansas' Dedric Lawson, UNC's Luke Maye, Nevada's Caleb Martin and Wisconsin's Ethan Happ rounded out the first team preseason selections; Happ and Martin tied for the fifth spot giving the team six players instead of five.

Preseason AP All-America Team:



Carsen Edwards

Luke Maye

RJ Barrett

Dedric Lawson

Caleb Martin

Ethan Happ



👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/dVEODN0EJv — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) October 23, 2018

The CBS Sports college basketball crew unveiled its top 100 (and one) players entering the 2018-19 season, and will soon unveil its preseason All-America selections, but the current list nearly lines up with the AP. As for any potential snubs, Tennessee's Grant Williams, St. John's Shamorie Ponds, Syracuse's Tyus Battle and LSU's Tremont Waters may have the most legitimate beefs for being exclude from First-Team status in the preseason.

2018-19 preseason AP All-America team

Player School Height, weight Class Votes Carsen Edwards Purdue 6-1, 200 Sophomore 63 Luke Maye North Carolina 6-8, 240 Senior 52 R.J. Barrett Duke 6-7, 202 Freshman 50 Dedric Lawson Kansas 6-9, 235 Junior 30 Ethan Happ Wisconsin 6-10, 237 Senior 23 Caleb Martin Nevada 6-7, 205 Senior 23

Other receiving votes: Grant Williams, Tennessee, 18; Tyus Battle, Syracuse, 11; Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga, 10; Shamorie Ponds, St. John's, 10; Kyle Guy, Virginia, 8; Mike Daum, South Dakota State, 6; Markus Howard, Marquette, 5; Reid Travis, Kentucky, 5; Zion Williamson, Duke, 3; Tremont Waters, LSU, 2; Cassius Winston, Michigan State, 2; Sagaba Konate, West Virginia, 1; Romeo Langford, Indiana, 1; Eric Paschall, Villanova, 1; Jontay Porter, Missouri, 1.