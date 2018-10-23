Purdue's Carsen Edwards, UNC's Luke Maye and Duke's R.J. Barrett lead preseason AP All-America team

Duke, UNC, Kansas, Nevada and Wisconsin all placed players on the preseason All-America first team

After averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season for Purdue, Boilermakers star Carsen Edwards is slated to be cast into an even larger role this upcoming season. Four productive seniors -- three of which were starters -- expired their eligibility at Purdue, leaving Edwards to carry a massive load for Matt Painter's team in 2018-19.

His decision to hold off on pursuing his pro career and projected production spike is a big reason why he was the top vote-getter on the AP All-America team announced Tuesday. Edwards gives Purdue its first preseason AP All-American since JaJuan Johnson in 2010.  

Duke's R.J. Barrett, Kansas' Dedric Lawson, UNC's Luke Maye, Nevada's Caleb Martin and Wisconsin's Ethan Happ rounded out the first team preseason selections; Happ and Martin tied for the fifth spot giving the team six players instead of five.

The CBS Sports college basketball crew unveiled its top 100 (and one) players entering the 2018-19 season, and will soon unveil its preseason All-America selections, but the current list nearly lines up with the AP. As for any potential snubs, Tennessee's Grant Williams, St. John's Shamorie Ponds, Syracuse's Tyus Battle and LSU's Tremont Waters may have the most legitimate beefs for being exclude from First-Team status in the preseason.

2018-19 preseason AP All-America team

Player

School

Height, weight

Class

Votes

Carsen Edwards

Purdue

6-1, 200

Sophomore

63

Luke Maye

North Carolina

6-8, 240

Senior

52

R.J. Barrett

Duke

6-7, 202

Freshman

50

Dedric Lawson

Kansas

6-9, 235

Junior

30

Ethan Happ

Wisconsin

6-10, 237

Senior

23

Caleb Martin

Nevada

6-7, 205

Senior

23

Other receiving votes: Grant Williams, Tennessee, 18; Tyus Battle, Syracuse, 11; Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga, 10; Shamorie Ponds, St. John's, 10; Kyle Guy, Virginia, 8; Mike Daum, South Dakota State, 6; Markus Howard, Marquette, 5; Reid Travis, Kentucky, 5; Zion Williamson, Duke, 3; Tremont Waters, LSU, 2; Cassius Winston, Michigan State, 2; Sagaba Konate, West Virginia, 1; Romeo Langford, Indiana, 1; Eric Paschall, Villanova, 1; Jontay Porter, Missouri, 1.

